Tesla: Meeting Expectations

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) put up a very strong financial result in its much anticipated 2018 Q3 quarter. Its revenues of $6.8B beat Street expectations and came in very close to several contributor estimates, while posting a GAAP net income of $312M. Both bulls and bears anticipated the company would pull out all the stops in order to meet its Q3 result, including your humble author.

Of more importance to me continues to be its liquidity position and ability to generate operating cash flow. This article looks at my previous expectations, Tesla's actual performance and some of the reasons behind it.

Cash Position

Tesla had a very successful quarter, raising its cash position to $3.0B, up from Q2's $2.2B. This beat my simplified expectations substantially:

Forecast Actual Operating Performance $0.0B +$1.2B Inventory Recovery +$0.5B +$0.0B Payables Extension +$0.2B +$0.8B Deposits +$0.06B ($0.03B) Receivables +$0.0B ($0.6B) Less: Capex ($0.6B) ($0.6B) Total Free Cash Flow +$0.16B +$0.8B

Source: Tesla Investor Letter Q3 2018, Author Assumptions

On the surface, Tesla knocked the ball out of the park with its operating results as it seems to have been able to generate a company best sales level without needing to run down its inventory levels. Its receivables levels doubled compared to prior levels, which trailed revenue growth. The company indicated this receivables growth was due to the end of the quarter falling on Sunday and being unable to coordinate with its banks. It also stretched out its vendors even further, which as I detailed previously is causing stress on the company in the form of lawsuits and mechanic's liens. I want to look at these positions further.

Inventory

I found this the most confusing. The company had built up a massive amount of finished goods inventory in Q2, totaling $1.7B with another $0.4B work in progress. In the quarter, the company delivered 56,065 Model 3 and 27,710 Model S & X, totaling 83,775 for the quarter. Tesla did not provide production levels, which it has done in other letters, but it indicated that it produced (for non-shutdown weeks) on average 4,300 Model 3 per week. If we assume they also do 2,000 Model S/X per week and that they were shut down just the one week in July after its burst week production at the end of Q2, this would give quarterly production of 75,600. This should have led to a drawdown of over 8,000 cars from its finished goods levels. At an average Q3 COGS of $54,194 per car, this should as a minimum have drawn down stock by $443m. The fact that inventory remained high is very surprising.

The other side of inventory is cost of goods sold, which showed a massive improvement, with the cost per car dropping from $65,410 per car in Q2 to $54,194 in Q3, a massive 17.1% improvement. Tesla noted that its labor hours fell by 30% in the quarter; however, labor only makes up on average 10% to 15% per this crowd-sourced response. A 30% improvement would only drop costs by $2-3k per car, not nearly this improvement.

Neither side of this story matches for me; inventory should have fallen with the high sales level and the contribution margin increase seems beyond what could be anticipated, especially based on the high levels of rework, the "factory gated" issue of additional work, the number of initial quality issues on the Model 3. etc. As a counterpoint, @valuetrap13 has created a great model of the COGS by fixed and variable cost. Per his model, the variable cost was relatively consistent, which would allow the fixed cost base to be spread out over a larger base and bring down the average cost. This model doesn't appear to reflect the labor cost improvement, which should further reduce the variable cost per car, but gives a good representation of the benefits of scaling:

Source: Company disclosures, @valuetrap13

I don't know why inventory remains so high despite reduced production and high deliveries, but it is possible that an adjustment was made to COGS which would improve the margins and operating result at the expense of an improvement in working capital.

Accounts Receivable

Accounts receivable doubled in the quarter, even though sales rose by only 70%, exceeding what would have been normally expected. Tesla indicated the Sunday month end date caused the jump in accounts receivable. This seems to be a high jump, even for a company growing its top-line like Tesla is. With an average automotive ASP for the quarter of $69,543 per car, this would mean roughly 8,600 cars would have been sold in the last weekend to give an incremental bump in receivables. This would be an incredible amount of cars to be sold in a two-day period, making up greater than 10% of the entire quarter.

Additionally, given the size of the earnings beat, Musk's own email to employees seemed to indicate that they were close, not blowing the results away like they did:

We are very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong, but, to be certain, we must execute really well tomorrow (Sunday). If we go all out tomorrow, we will achieve an epic victory beyond all expectations."

Source: Electrek

I am skeptical that the increase in receivables was due to this. Receivables is the counter entry to sales, so it would be a potential lever if sales needed to be accrued in order to meet targets etc. The company did provide an explanation for some of the increase, and there could be a commensurate increase just with the jump in sales level. This could help the company both meet sales and profit levels.

Source: Company filings, @paul_m_huettner

Payables

I had assumed some increase to payables, but it was much larger than I had anticipated. I documented my concerns on this last time as continued part shortages, and mechanic's liens indicate the company is really stretching its vendors.

The Takeaway

With respect to liquidity, none of the above actions change the cash on hand; Tesla did a great job of generating cash flow this quarter. My concerns are that the company was very cognizant that they would be criticized that the cash was only generated through its working capital, which has been very negative for some time.

The effects of the increases in accounts receivable and the lack of inventory reduction would serve to both potentially enhance the financial result and reduce the working capital "hole" if they were not driven by business purposes. As both have been concerns for critics of the company, it would serve the company well to meet both of these goals.

With most companies, you can usually give them the benefit of the doubt. However, the recent resignation of Tesla's Chief Accounting Officer after just 1-month on the job as well as several other high level financial departures have raised some speculation as to the reasons behind these departures. Elon Musk's own words at a National Press club event gives one pause on the lengths someone would go to survive:

I also found it odd how little focus Tesla gave its achievement on its conference call. This was a very strong performance by the company after several quarters of escalating losses, but the company spent almost no time providing color to this success. The massive sales push at the end of the month with a strong result like they posted in hand is also somewhat counterintuitive. Whatever the reasons, the company's Q3 10-Q should provide more support for this result.

A special thanks to both @valuetrap13 and @paul_m_huettner for their supporting work.

