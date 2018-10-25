Airbus: Could The Underdog Exceed Expectations?

There is a good chance that Airbus is being underappreciated by the market at this time.

In my last article on Airbus (OTCPK:OTCPK:EADSF), I argued that while the company has been seeing more orders than Boeing, earnings for the former have been lower than the latter, and Airbus might struggle to fill sufficient orders in China in spite of its lead in the narrow-body market.

With this being said, let’s consider this stock from a different angle. With Boeing having seen a much greater run in terms of returns in the past year, could it be the case that the market is perhaps being too fearful of Airbus’ prospects, and there could be more upside than anticipated?

For this to happen, an investor would certainly need to see an acceleration of earnings growth. When comparing Airbus earnings with Boeing in the past year, we see that those of Airbus are down by just under 21% while those of Boeing are up by nearly 19%. However, the gap has narrowed, as we see that Boeing earnings outpaced that of Airbus by a much greater margin over a three-year period:

Source: ycharts.com

Source: ycharts.com

However, this comes with a caveat. While reported EBIT and EPS are down from H1 2017, we can see that on an adjusted basis, EPS has seen large growth from €0.32 to €0.96.

Source: Airbus H1 Results 2018

We see that net income adjusted excludes adjustments that impact EBIT, including Operational and FX, and indicates that Airbus’ core business is healthily generating earnings:

Source: Airbus H1 Results 2018

Moreover, trade tariffs between the U.S. and China have the potential to be a game changer in this regard, and we could well see Airbus capitalize in this growing market.

For instance, Xiamen Airlines (which has traditionally been supplied by Boeing) is currently in talks with Airbus to purchase its longer range A321 narrow-body aircraft. This would be a blow to Boeing as Xiamen Airlines was a launch customer for the Boeing 737 Max, and has traditionally operated Boeing aircraft exclusively. Boeing shares have taken a downturn in light of the news, and while Xiamen Airlines has up till now been reluctant to operate more than one fleet in the interests of cost savings, uncertainty regarding trade tariffs appears to be making the airline reconsider.

Additionally, it is acknowledged the Airbus A380 could have an uphill battle in the Chinese market. While demand for aircraft is growing in China, much of this growth is coming from increased demand for domestic, rather than long-haul travel. Operating the Airbus A380 on such routes would be inefficient. With this being said, the A350 has the potential to be an ideal aircraft to serve the Chinese market.

In China specifically, there is significant demand for widebody aircraft (such as the Airbus A350, Boeing 777/787, etc), in order to meet large passenger demand across domestic routes. For instance, Hainan Airlines has recently secured its first A350-900 series aircraft, which covers domestic routes across Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, as well as long-haul routes. Additionally, China Airlines has recently taken possession of its fourteenth A350-900 model, which also operate both short and long-haul routes.

Should we start to see a trend of Airbus usurping models like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for short and long-haul flights by Chinese carriers, then this would mark a very significant victory for Airbus in China.

Admittedly, I might have been overly pessimistic regarding Airbus’ prospects in my last article. While operational and FX issues did have a negative impact on earnings, adjusted earnings have continued to grow very robustly. Moreover, should we start to see the A350 continue to generate interest in China, then this would make Airbus highly competitive with Boeing in this market.

Source: investing.com

The stock is currently trading at a high, and has come under pressure with the broader equity markets in recent weeks. However, should we see price fall below $100, then it is quite possible that the stock would be undervalued and would prove a suitable entry point for the long-term investor.

