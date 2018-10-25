An Interesting Development On Facebook's Chart Ahead Of Earnings

Social networking giant Facebook (FB) is set to announce earnings on Tuesday, October 30. The company disappointed investors with its last earnings report and that has led to the three-month long drop in the stock price. The company beat its EPS estimate as well as the revenue estimate, but the daily active user numbers were disappointing.

The decline from the $210-$220 range down to the $150 level has created an interesting possibility on the weekly chart. There are two possible patterns that could be forming. The $150 level acted as support back at the end of the first quarter and then the stock bounced up to the all-time high of $218.62.

If the $150 level holds as support again this time, the chart could be forming a double-bottom pattern or it could be forming a head and shoulders pattern. If it is a double bottom, the stock would need to climb above the previous high to confirm the pattern. If it is a head and shoulders pattern, the stock would rally up to the $190 area and then turn lower again. Confirmation of the head and shoulders pattern would come with the stock breaking below the neckline at $150.

Looking at other aspects of the chart we see that the oscillators are at their lowest levels in the past three and a half years. In fact, if you look back to when Facebook first started trading in May 2012, the oscillators are at their lowest levels since those first few months of trading.

You can also see that the 13-week moving average has made a bearish cross below the 52-week moving average. This is a sign that the stock has lost its upward momentum and the two moving averages could provide some resistance on any rallies.

The Sentiment Picture Hasn’t Changed Much Since July

Even though Facebook has fallen approximately 29% since the last earnings report on July 25, the sentiment toward the stock is still extremely optimistic. The short interest ratio is at 1.02 and that is down from 1.59 from the mid-July report. The number of shares sold short has increased from 24.3 million to 26.6 million, but the average daily trading volume has increased from 15.3 million to 26.2 million, thus causing the ratio to drop.

Settlement Date Short Interest Avg Daily Share Volume Days To Cover 9/28/2018 26,649,709 26,156,629 1.018851 9/14/2018 28,455,674 26,523,109 1.072863 8/31/2018 25,629,029 20,139,230 1.272592 8/15/2018 27,705,406 27,995,285 1.000000 7/31/2018 28,050,707 42,903,706 1.000000 7/13/2018 24,296,950 15,318,436 1.586125 6/29/2018 25,329,289 19,738,504 1.283243

As you can see the short interest ratio on Facebook has been low over the last three months and even going back over the past year you don’t see the ratio getting above 2.0. Short sellers have shied away from the stock and that is one sign of extreme optimism.

Analysts are also extremely optimistic. Out of 44 analysts with a rating on the stock, 41 have it rated as a “buy”. There is one “hold” rating on the stock and there are two “sell” ratings. In July there were 46 analysts following the stock with 42 “buy” ratings, three “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. In other words, the optimism from analysts has changed very little.

Looking at the options market, there are 985,725 puts open as of October 23 and 1,253,110 calls open. This puts the put/call ratio at 0.787 and that is down slightly from the 0.82 reading ahead of July’s earnings report. The ratio is somewhat neutral at this time, but it is concerning that it is down slightly from the July level.

Seeing all three sentiment indicators at similar levels or reflecting even more optimism on Facebook is shocking given how the stock has dropped.

Facebook’s Fundamentals are Hard to Ignore

The fundamentals for Facebook are incredible. The company has seen earnings grow by 106% per year over the last three years. In the second quarter earnings grew by 32% and analysts expect earnings to grow by 17% for 2018.

Like the earnings, sales have experienced impressive growth. The average annual sales growth rate for the last three years has been 50% and sales grew by 42% in the second quarter. Analysts expect sales growth of 36.7% for 2018 as a whole.

The company’s return on equity is a respectable 27.3% and the return on assets is at 18.1%. The profit margin is an incredible 50.7% while the operating margin is at 49.1%.

The fact that Facebook has been able to grow earnings and sales at the rates they have is astonishing. Unfortunately the company will also have trouble maintaining those growth rates. Any company would have a hard time maintaining such growth rates, but Facebook is facing other problems as well.

Several security breaches have cast a negative spotlight on the company and of course the scrutiny from the Cambridge Analytica scandal had a negative impact. In addition, the new privacy laws in Europe, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), went in to effect in May and that has undoubtedly slowed user growth in the EU.

How Will the Stock React After the Earnings Report?

Analysts expect Facebook to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the third quarter and that consensus estimate is down by a penny over the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $13.78 billion.

The company warned investors in the conference call following the earnings report in July that revenue growth was slowing. CFO David Wehner stated, “Our total revenue-growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue-growth rates to decline by high-single-digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4.”

The July earnings report was obviously disappointing for several reasons—the revenue warning and the daily active user numbers were the biggest disappointments. That being said, and despite what the sentiment indicators show, I think the expectations for Facebook have been tempered since the last earnings report.

Obviously the third quarter earnings report will be closely analyzed once again. Any shortfall on the EPS estimate, the revenue estimate, or the daily active user numbers could send the stock lower.

Personally I will be watching the reaction after the report more than anything. If the stock is able to hold support at the $150 level, I see it bouncing back up to the $190 level at the very least. Then if the stock stalls in that area, I would be concerned that the head and shoulders pattern was playing out and that another leg down was coming.

If the stock breaks below the $150 level, it could drop to minor support in the $133 area and from there the next layer of support is down in the $115 range.

As far as trading Facebook before the earnings, the extremely optimistic sentiment levels are a concern, but my gut tells me that the stock is due for a bounce. I looked at a straddle with the 150-strike November options, but the premiums are too high. At this time, the calls were priced at $7.80 and the puts were priced at $6.70. That would mean the stock would have to reach $164.50 on the high side or drop to $135.50 on the low side before you would be looking at a profit on the straddle. I don’t like those odds.

Given the mixed signals from the chart, the sentiment, and my gut, I will sit out this earnings report and look for an opportunity afterwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.