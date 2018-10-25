BRF Restructures Again: Is This A Turnaround?

Most of BRF sales are in Brazil but it sees a lot of growth potential in the Halal market, where its Sadia chicken is a market leader and demographics are expected to drive growth for years to come.

The million-dollar question: is this a turnaround?

There seems to be so much potential for BRF (BRFS), the world's leading chicken exporter and 2nd biggest chicken meat producer. However, BRF’s market value has been tumbling since its ADRs peaked at US$27.19 on November 21, 2014 and investors are left wondering when will the company finally start picking itself up.

BRF (BRFS) had losses in 2016 (R$372 MM) and 2017 (R$1.1 bn). Now, in 2018, results haven't been much better with an ugly loss of R$1.6 bn in 2Q18 alone. Indebtedness is extremely high with ND/EBITDA escalating to 5.7x in 2Q18 vs. 3.7x in 4Q16.

(R$ MM) 2016 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 Net Sales 33,733 7,809 8,027 8,732 8,901 8,203 8,181 EBITDA adjusted 2,938 570 704 939 645 802 373 margin 8.7% 7.3% 8.8% 10.8% 7.2% 9.8% 4.6% Net Result -372 -286 -166 138 -784 -114 -1,574 Net Debt 11,141 12,243 13,793 13,423 13,310 14,019 15,696 Net Debt/EBITDA 3.7x 4.7x 4.8x 4.7x 4.5x 4.4x 5.7x

*adjusted EBITDA; **Excludes discontinued operations

The business was caught in a perfect storm in 2016. A severe drought in Brazil caused a surge in domestic corn prices, which escalated costs of poultry rations, a significant input of its core business (avg. corn prices in Brazil +53% Y/Y in 2016). To make things worse, Brazil fell deep into a major economic recession, making it extremely hard for BRF (BRFS) to transfer some of the cost increase to its customers. As a matter of fact, tough market conditions that year lead to the bankruptcy of smaller local chicken processors Globoaves and GT Foods.

Source: CEPEAIt seems that external factors exposed the company’s mismanagement, heavily publicized by a major food-safety scandal that culminated in the arrest of its CEO. Unsurprisingly, numerous reports of escalating friction between shareholders and management surfaced. Apparently, BRF’s dismal results lead to finger pointing.

Now, with key changes to management and Brazil’s economy displaying signs of recovery, investors might think the worst is finally over and the company will finally start its turnaround. In fact, the recent drop in number of shorted shares (from 24.5 mn on August 30, 2018 to 17.6 mn on September 27, 2018; -28%) and recent upgrades to several analysts’ recommendations justifies improving sentiment on BRF (BRFS) stock. However, BRF’s past keeps coming back to haunt it and reminds investors of BRF’s track record of mismanagement. On October 2018, some news on the March 2018 “Trapaça” investigation (translated to Cheating), a continuation of "Carne Fraca" (translated to Weak Meat), an investigation by the Federal Police on meat inspection fraud in Brazil, revealed that several senior BRF (BRFS) executives were facing fraud charges. Several of these executives were placed on administrative leave. At a time of declining openness all over the world – which obviously can’t be good for a business focused on exports – investors are still somewhat skeptic and BRF’s management has yet to convince them that there is an appealing turnaround story in the making.

BRF is restructured…

BRF (BRFS) originated in 2012 from a merger between Sadia and Perdigão. Brazilian Private Equity fund Tarpon and illustrious billionaire businessman Abílio Diniz, founder of Pão de Acúcar - now GPA (CBD), made the first steps in 2013 towards transforming BRF (BRFS) into the global poultry business powerhouse they envisioned. Abílio’s background in the supermarket business seemed like the perfect fit for a shift towards a more consumer-centric model from a traditionally industrial-based business. Abílio replaced Nildemar Secches as Chariman of the Board and soon brought over Claudio Galeazzi, a turnaround expert, to manage as interim CEO a complete makeover of the company’s operations and assets, which included replacement of its entire management twice. BRF (BRFS) soon saw short-term improvements to operating margins but arguably at the cost of hurting its long-term competitiveness since key people left for its competitors. Past this transition period, Galeazzi was replaced by Pedro Faria in 2015. Shareholders and management believed the company was at last well-positioned to conquer poultry markets abroad and grow. However, things went terribly wrong.

BRF is restructuring… again

A period marked by heavy financial losses and a major scandal that hurt all of the Brazilian meat industry gave way to a dispute between shareholders and senior management. On August 2017, pressured by disappointed shareholders, Pedro Faria announced his resignation (Faria would then be imprisoned on fraud charges tied to "Trapaça" on March 2018). Tensions between Abílio Diniz and other shareholders, including Tarpon, mounted. José Drummond's nomination as new CEO upset pension funds Previ and Petros. Then, the final straw was probably the announcement on April 2018 that the European Union had banned chicken imports from 20 plants in Brazil, 12 of which belonged to BRF (BRFS).

Some major changes were made: i.) Drummond stepped down after a short 4-month stint as CEO; ii.) 81-year old Abílio Diniz stepped down as Chariman of the Board on April 2018; and iii.) On September, Tarpon reduced its stake in BRF from 6.16% to 4.95%. Now, BRF (BRFS) takes a new route with Pedro Parente as its Chairman since April. He will also be the company's CEO for a 6-month period from July (A new executive will then replace him as CEO but he can remain as Chairman. This is a requirement for BRF (BRFS) to trade as a "Novo Mercado", a segment in Brazil's stock market of higher governance standards). Parente's arrival might represent a fresh perspective of a business that is indeed heavily reliant on commodities and industrial operations. Given how BRF (BRFS) stock rallied in response to his nomination, Parente seems to have investor approval. This is because he holds invaluable experience from his days at the helm of Petrobras (PBR), a company he helped overcome mismanagement and mounting debt, like BRF (BRFS), and as a former government minister and Bunge (BG) executive. His experience and knowledge on Brazil’s agriculture and food industry largely differs from BRF’s former management.

The Weak Meat aftermath: spoiled meat has spoiled Brazilian meat's reputation overseas

“Carne Fraca” (Weak Meat) was a major event that hurt the entire Brazilian meat industry. It had financial implications and, most importantly, tarnished the reputation of Brazilian meat abroad. On March 17, 2017, over 30 companies were accused of selling spoiled meat, including BRF (BRFS). The Federal Police discovered a fraudulent scheme that enabled the sale of spoiled meat by changing its "best if used by" date, applying chemical products to it and making aesthetic changes to avoid suspicion. Then, bribed government agents would loosen safety checks on exports. News on this ran the world and foreign markets were immediately closed - ban by Europe and antidumping tariffs by China. BRF (BRFS) was also heavily fined by Brazilian authorities and now Parente is trying to negotiate a leniency agreement with them so the company can finally get over this scandal.

BRF (BRFS) is a huge global player with annual sales of over 5 mn tons of food, mostly in Brazil (~50%) but the business has great exposure to international markets.

Source: author based on company data

With most of its industrial assets at home in Brazil, BRF’s sales abroad are mostly comprised of exports with some sales from local production. So diminishing commercial openness at a time of escalating trade wars might be a major concern. On the bright side, its sales being spread over +140 countries might help dilute geopolitical risks.

Faith in Halal

BRF (BRFS) is a huge player in the Halal (meat prepared as prescribed by Muslim law) market. Brazil is still BRF's largest regional segment (~45% of 2Q18 Net Sales) but the company seems to have a lot of faith in its prospects in the Halal market (~26% of 2Q18 Net Sales).

Source: author based on company data

According to BRF (BRFS), the Halal total addressable market is huge with ~2 bn consumers. In Halal, BRF (BRFS) leverages on the power of its Sadia brand in the Middle East (ex: in Saudi Arabia since the 70s; mkt share >80%), Brazil’s competitiveness in growing fresh chicken and Brazil’s commercial ties with this region. In the Halal segment (former OneFoods), BRF (BRFS) enjoys growth with good margins (~5% EBITDA is just slightly lower than Brazil segment) and further growth potential driven by demographics (Muslim population is expected to grow over 2x vs. non-Muslims through 2020 and GDP per capita growth rate is also expected to be higher). BRF (BRFS) also sees potential local government-lead initiatives and operational improvements helping it grow sales in these regions as well as better margins from up-selling higher-value products. The company plans to source chicken processing locally (~40% of sales from 6 plants in Trukey, 1 in UAE and 1 in Malaysia). On May 2017, it inorganically grew its local footprint by acquiring a controlling stake in Turkish poultry processor Banvit. BRF (BRFS) could make similar M&A deals in the near future and benefit from potential synergies while improving its position at these regions.

BRF's future: what to expect and next steps

Parente's arrival might be a sign of good things to come and, perhaps, having learned from past mistakes, the company made a significant change to its strategy. Now, as it gradually recovers confidence from investors and consumers, management will have the opportunity of proving that it is a turnaround story, starting with its 3Q18 results to be presented on November 8. At the very least, it should prove that it is capable of executing what was laid out in its 5-year strategic plan on September 2018. If this restructuring succeeds in improving operations and selling non-core assets, such as operations in Europe, Thailand and Argentina, BRF (BRFS) might raise much needed cash to help reduce debt (management's target of 1.5x - 2.0x seems overly ambitious) and return to making a profit. If there really is a turnaround, there will be huge gains for shareholders of a huge company that enjoys a leading position in the global Food & Beverage industry.

