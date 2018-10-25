Noodles: Stay Away

In the middle of the recovery process, Noodles & Company (NDLS) and venture funds can't stop making moves to refrain the stock rally. A lot of the issues are related to selling shareholders cashing out after the big rally, but the mixed Q3 results didn't help either. Stay away from the stock for now until better details emerge on the sustainability of the comp sales recovery.

Image Source: Noodles & Company website

Not Impressive Enough

For the old Noodles, comp sales that grew over 5% would normally justify a major stock rally. The problem for this restaurant concept is that big investors want out quick following the turnaround. One might wonder whether the company has done some under-the-surface moves to juice short-term results that won't repeat in 2019.

Before reporting the quarterly report, Noodles had a market cap of about $550 million. Not exactly horribly expensive for a turnaround story with sales above $450 million and EBTIDA already returning to $33 million this year.

The company had the successful launch of the zucchini noodles and the off-premise dining efforts that shows a new level of innovation. Such moves are promising for the long-term, if the company can further expand on these moves.

The improvement in the off-premise dining options has already led to a big revenue boost. Logically, diners looking for better food options than fast food don't necessarily only want to dine in. Noodles still has a ways to go for delivery services, but the bigger focus on pickup has already provided a lift to sales. With 50% of sales now for off-premise customers, the restaurant concept has to get the delivery service right.

Source: Noodles September presentation

The restaurant contribution margin remains low at only 16.4% in the quarter. The company saw an 80 basis point improvement, but the great restaurant concepts have margins closer to 20%. In fact, Noodles is only approaching the 2015 margin levels despite that year having negative comps. The YTD contribution margins are still only at 15.0% and EBITDA is going to fall short of the $38 million generated over three years ago.

Source: Noodles September presentation

Already Abandoning Ship

The point being that Noodles should still be in the first innings of a turnaround. Yet, the selling shareholders can't get out fast enough. The company filed for another secondary offering in the matter of months as the stock was attempting a massive breakout to new highs above previous strong resistance around $12.50.

This registration includes the rights to sell 10.06 million shares or about 22% of the 44.8 million outstanding shares. Possibly the most disappointing aspect is that the VC investors are again only unloading a portion of their investments.

Source: Noodles Form 424B2

Both Mill Road Capital and Catterton invested via private placements back in 2017. Mill Road Capital bought 8.87 million shares at only $3.55 per share. Catterton made a similar investment the prior month.

The offering follows a similar secondary priced back in July at $10 per share for a similar 9.875 million shares. The same 3 firms unloaded shares in similar ratios. This second offering leaves the 3 investor groups with a combined ownership of nearly 13 million shares or nearly 30% of the company remaining.

The original offering involved the company selling 2.5 million shares for gross proceeds of $25 million to pay off a revolving credit facility. Such a move by the company was financially prudent to make the final step in the turnaround.

The other 7.375 million shares sold by selling shareholders wasn't as welcome by the market. The willingness of these insider investment groups to repeatedly unload shares at the $10 range should be disturbing to any other shareholder or potential new investor.

These VC investors made a significant amount of money in quick amount of time, but these smart investors wouldn't unload shares so quickly, if the stock had upside to $15 or even $20. Though, one can argue that if the selling shareholders hadn't sold any shares that Noodles might have surged far above $12.50 by now.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is investors don't want to buy into a stock with insider VC funds abandoning ship, especially in the case where these funds still control 30% of the outstanding shares. The stock is now in the penalty box until the company can prove the turnaround is solid. Otherwise, these VCs appear to be rushing out the door before 2019 results revert back to historical weak trends.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.