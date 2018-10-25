Green Days Ahead For Corcept With Victory Over Teva

A trend reversal may be in store on the heels of the major judicial victory.

The ruling solidifies the 30-month stay triggered by Corcept's lawsuit, which delays a Teva generic from entering the market until October of 2020.

"The purchase of a bargain issue presupposes that the market's current appraisal is wrong, or at least that the buyer's idea of value is more likely to be right than the market's. In this process the investor sets his judgement against that of the market. To some this may seem arrogant or foolhardy." - Benjamin Graham

Corcept (CORT) investors were able to breathe a sigh of relief today as the apparent threat poised by generic powerhouse Teva (TEVA) was abrogated by Judge Susan Wigenton.

Korlym patent infringement complaint upheld

Teva filed an ANDA for a generic version of Corcept's crown jewel Korlym at the beginning of the year. Korlym is approved for the treatment of a subset of individuals suffering from Cushing's syndrome, a condition that arises in the presence of high cortisol levels. Shortly after the filing, Corcept filed a Hatch-Waxman patent lawsuit alleging patent infringement by Teva. Teva moved to dismiss the complaint for failure to state a claim in June, and longs have since bled nearly 40%. Readers can find expanded discussion on the dispute with Teva in my previous coverage of Corcept (see: 1 and 2).

Today, Judge Susan Wigenton of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey denied Teva's motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The ruling should put to rest the concerns surrounding generic competition for Korlym, concerns which have depreciated Corcept's market cap over 50% since the February ANDA filing. Teva now faces a 30-month stay that will delay generic competition until at least October of 2020.

Now, the end of the 30-month stay does not mark doomsday for Corcept. On the contrary, odds favor the marketability of Corcept's drug relacorilant before the October 2020 deadline. Relacorilant will almost certainly replace Korlym as the primary treatment option of the Californian company's Cushing's syndrome segment if given the FDA nod.

Thus far, relacorilant has outshined Korlym in clinical testing (through phase II) as the superior treatment option for individuals suffering from Cushing's syndrome. Relacorilant has shown no affinity for progesterone receptors [PR]; Korlym's PR affinity causes dangerous hormone imbalances and severe reproductive complications in women. Finally, Korlym's active ingredient, mifepristone, is the active ingredient in the RU-486 "abortion pill". For this reason, many prescribers and patients alike refuse to utilize Korlym despite its efficacy in treatment of Cushing's syndrome. The addressable market for Corcept's Cushing's syndrome segment will grow as ethical concerns and deal-breaking side effects of Korlym are nixed by relacorilant.

Management is on track to begin the phase III trial for relacorilant by the end of the year, which spells an NDA submission timeline of early-to-late 2020.

No funding problems ahead

Currently, there is no risk of dilution or debt financing through 2020. Management has cultivated an impressive balance sheet with high liquidity and no long term debt obligations. Importantly, Corcept is sufficiently funded to cover all expenses related to marketing relacorilant. CFO Charlie Robb explains,

We believe revenue from our Cushing’s syndrome franchise together with our cash on hand will be sufficient to fully fund our commercial business, conduct Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of relacorilant in both Cushing’s syndrome and solid tumors, conduct Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials of CORT125281 for castration-resistant prostate cancer and CORT118335 for antipsychotic-induced weight gain and NASH, advance to the clinic additional proprietary selective cortisol modulators and fund our plan to repurchase up to $100 million of our common stock.

Valuation metrics say the market is undervaluing Corcept

Corcept's current market valuation is almost entirely equity based; the company's capital structure is about 90% equity.

The current P/E ratio sits around 10.5 TTM, versus an industry median around 28.

Corcept's WACC/ROIC stands at an impressive 16%/82% (annualized), with operating and profit margins of 35% & 70%, respectively.

Finally, management has grown earnings and revenues by 39% and 127%, respectfully, over the past 5 years.

Collectively, key valuation measures indicate that shares of Corcept are significantly undervalued.

Define your risk before investing

Corcept Therapeutics is a small-cap pharmaceutical company based in Menlo Park, California. It develops treatments designed to modulate the effect of cortisol, the "stress hormone," on glucocorticoid receptors located throughout the body.

Biotech investments are notoriously risky due to the high relative volatility of the industry. Binary events related to drug trials often sway stock prices to an extreme degree. Before investing in any biotech company, investors should do extensive industry research and understand a company's structure. My opinions should not be used as a basis for investment decisions in lieu of individual research.

Presently, the upside potential strongly outweighs the downside risk of investing in Corcept. I expect the company will be successful in marketing relacorilant for the treatment of Cushing's syndrome, which would circumvent revenue depreciation from generic market entry. This is not a given - relacorilant may fail, in which case Cushing's syndrome segment revenues would rapidly deteriorate. It is important that investors include such risk in their investment decisions.

At current market prices, Corcept remains a valuable investment opportunity with a low risk/high reward profile.

