Federal Reserve To Face More Complicated Times

Financial markets in the United States seem to be showing that market pressures may also be working to push interest rates higher, a condition the Fed has not faced yet.

After a relatively benign start the "Powell Fed" is going into a period of time when they will be under much more pressure.economically and politically.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, has had a pretty smooth ride so far during his tenure. The “easy times” may be coming to an end.

Just recently, I claimed that monetary policy was "not tight" and I gave my reasons for believing that this was the case. In particular, I argued that there seemed to be no market pressure building up in the short-term money markets that put any upward squeeze on the Fed’s policy rate. In other words, the Fed could keep its policy rate somewhere near the middle of the range it had defined without any trouble.

Now, it seems as if that time is over...at least for the near term.

Joe Rennison and Robin Wigglesworh, point out in the Financial Times that “The US Federal Reserve’s main market interest rate has drifted back close to the top of central bank’s target range….”

“The Fed Funds rate, which the fed is attempting to keep in the middle of its target range of 2.00 percent to 2.25 percent, has risen to 2.20 percent, hitting what the central bank had hoped would be a technical ceiling.”

I am not going to go into the technicalities of this situation at this time. One can go to the Rennison/Wigglesworth piece for that.

What this means to me, however, is that the Fed is facing market pressure to move the Federal Funds rate target up faster, than perhaps it has signaled up to this time.

If this is the case, this is a very important time. Since the Federal Reserve ended its third round of quantitative easing in October 2014 and then began increasing its policy rate of interest to where it is now, it has not faced any overt pressure to move rates higher…the Fed was just “normalizing” rates without any market pressure. This is why I have argued that the Fed’s monetary policy has not been tight.

Now, if there are factors in the market that are pushing market rates toward the upper end of the policy range, then market conditions have changed.

There could be more market pressure coming from the economy that is coming in as strong as it has. There could be pressure from inflationary issues. There could be international money movements that are impacting US financial markets. For example, attention has just been drawn to the fact that “Foreign Buying of U. S. Treasury's Soften.” Then there is the Fed’s own efforts to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

Another bothersome fact is that President Trump has upped his criticisms of Fed policy rate increases. I won’t get started on my feeling about this, but his actions are not really helpful to his cause. As a Wall Street Journal lead editorial points out, behavior likes this “will lead to the opposite of what he wants.”

And, then the editorial adds…”This is Fed Politics 101.”

Enough said.

Then there is the “out of control” federal budget. Enough said.

Then there is the international situation, something that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve is going to have to deal with going forward.

The US economy has been humming along, even though it is in the tenth year of its current expansion. Economists are expecting the growth to be somewhat less in 2019 and beyond, but it is expected to continue expanding.

The trouble is, that the US economy is performing much better than is the eurozone, for example. As Michael Mackenzie, in the Financial Times points out, the European Central Bank is facing some real issues relative to the ending of its quantitative easing.

The economies of the eurozone are not doing all that well…especially relative to what the US economy is doing.

The European Central Bank had hoped to end its efforts at quantitative easing towards the end of this year. Because of the slow economic growth being experienced, the ECB is considering a continuation of some kind of ease so that Europe is not plunged back into slower growth. Slower growth is certainly not needed there and the situation that exists there already is contributing to some political instability. Just look at what is going on in Italy.

But, if the ECB is not able to raise interest rates on the continent while the United States continues to see interest rates higher, what does this mean for the US dollar/Euro exchange rate?

Well, in the middle of April 2018, it took over $1.23 to purchase one Euro. However, as the relative situation between European economies and the economy of the US became apparent, the purchase price dropped. Yesterday, one could buy one Euro for less than $1.14.

The value of the dollar against the Euro has not been so strong since the end of June 2017 during the period that President Trump was “talking down” the dollar. Mr. Trump said after he got elected that he did not want to see a strong dollar. In December 2016, it took only $1.04 to buy one Euro. Mr. Trump, at least initially, got his wish.

Mr. Mackenzie seems to be one that believes that the ECB should not throw off quantitative easing, and even believes that the eurozone economies need more fiscal stimulus. The editorial board of the Financial Times argues “The ECB Should Think Again on Ending Stimulus.”

These are not the policies that will strengthen the Euro against the dollar.

Can the dollar get stronger? In the environment just described, it certainly can.

And, what will Mr. Trump think of the Fed if the US dollar continues to strengthen?

"Every time we do something great, (Mr. Powell) raises the interest rates," cries the president.

The next six- to nine-months, I believe are really going to test Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve. Hopefully, they will be able to stand up to the pressures that they are going to have to face.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.