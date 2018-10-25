Ferragamo: Free Cash Flow King But Sales And Earnings Down

Sales and earnings have been down for the last few years.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK:SFRGF, OTCPK:SFRGY) is famous for its shoes, handbags, and other luxury items that can sell upwards to thousands of dollars. The Italian fashion house has had a few tough years but free cash flow is incredibly high.

The stock trades for €20.34, there are 168.8 million shares, and the market cap is €3.433 billion ($3.914 billion). It takes $1.14 to buy one euro. Diluted earnings per share are €0.58, which makes the price to earnings ratio 35. The dividend is €0.38 and the dividend yield 1.86%.

Revenues were €1.33 billion ($1.52 billion) in 2014, grew to €1.438 billion ($1.64 billion) in 2014, and fell to €1.39 billion ($1.58 billion) in 2017. You never like to see sales fall in a strong economy. Net income fell from €163.5 million ($186 million) to €114 million ($130 million) over that time frame. Profit margins are ridiculously high at 7.24%., which makes sense with a luxury brand. Free cash flow was €219 million ($250 million) last year so the free cash flow yield would be 6.8%. Wow! And that’s on a year that had a drop in sales and income.

Why is free cash flow so high? Evidentially, Ferragamo does not have to put a lot of money into opening new stores and/or updating existing location.

The balance sheet shows €159 million ($181 million) in cash and €197 million ($224 million) in receivables. The liability side shows €198 million ($226 million) in payables and €73 million ($83 million) in debt. Love that balance sheet. Net cash.

63% of sales come from retail and 35% wholesale. 38.1% of sales come from Asia, 8.7% Japan, 22.6% North America, 5% Latin America, and 25.6% Europe. So that’s 46.8% of sales from Japan and Asia, almost half. A China slowdown hurts Ferragamo. 42.4% comes from footwear, 39% leather, 5.6% apparel, 5.7% accessories, and 5.7% fragrance.

Sales were down in 2017 in part due to the weak retail environment. The company also blames,”… mainly due to the destocking activity, the political tensions in South Korea and the strategic rationalization in Japan”. Total revenues were down 3.1%, wholesale down 7.4%, China was up 7%, Europe down 3%, North America down 2.2%, and Japan down 3.1%. I don’t ever remember seeing a company with a mediocre year and such strong free cash flow. For the first half of 2018, sales are down 6.2% and net income 26.7%.

Ferragamo makes high end clothing. Here is a belt that costs $395. Here is a high-heel shoe that costs $650. Here is a wallet that costs $450. You get the idea. With falling sales, the company has tried new fashion initiatives.

The family owns a 19.5% voting stake, plus another 15% distributed after the death of a daughter. Peter Woo in Hong Kong owns 6%. I got the idea from looking at Oaktree International Small Cap’s holding. People think Ferragamo may get bought out now that the driving force, Wanda Ferragamo, has passed. The stock jumped €1 a share after Mrs. Ferragamo passed on the theory that the family may sell.

Morgan Stanley cut the target price from €20 to €18 back in August. Morgan Stanley is not optimist on 2018 but thinks will turn around next year. It seems the analyst thinks new fashions will do well at Ferragamo. We shall see. I would think that would be impossible to predict unless you really had a knack for fashion.

Morningstar has a fair market estimate of €15.8. Yikes! The analyst does not think Ferragamo has an economic moat and that the entire luxury industry has been overvalued. Perhaps the analyst is correct.

I don’t think I’ll buy shares but I do like that free cash flow. We are ten years into an economic expansion that will someday come to an end. China has been in a bull market for a long time and they have to have some type of slowdown someday. Perhaps new fashion will turn things around next year, I don’t know.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.