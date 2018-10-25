Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: A 5.80% Yield Accompanied By A Z-Score Of -2.70

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the "Weekly Review" series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

The past week could be categorized as "calm" for the municipal bond closed-end funds. The price of the main index, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB), rose by $0.09 to finish the week at $106.98 per share.

Over the past two months, we saw a significant decrease in the prices of the funds from the sector as the rising Treasury yields were the determining factor. As you know, compared to the corporate bonds, high-yield (junk) bonds or floating-rate bonds, munis are interest rate sensitive to their higher duration.

The severe market conditions sparked fears in some investors, but also revealed many opportunities to extend our portfolio. Many of the funds provide with a great statistical edge and fundamental reason to discuss them as potential "Buy" candidates. In such a situation, it is not rare to see overreaction from market participants, which is a chance for us to find a bargain.

The potential "Long" candidate I am going to review today is the BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK). Currently, its spread between price and net asset value is 13.78% and it has one of the lowest Z-scores in the sector. The Z-score tells us that the current discount deviates 2.70 times from its mean for a one-year period. Its effective leverage is in line with the average value of the sector, but its yields are higher than the average. In the beginning, let's briefly review the investment approach of the fund:

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

The current dividend is $0.0635 per common share. The current yield on net asset value is 5.00%, and current yield on price is 5.80%. Also, it is important to mention that the fund manages to keep a positive UNII balance per share. As per the latest report from August, its UNII balance per share is $0.1026.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

Compared to its peers, the fund provides us with a good combination of a discount and a distribution on net asset value.

Source: VixCentral.com

Source: CEFData.com, BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

The main parts of the investments are with ratings of "AA" and "A". The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in California are 14.33%, and those from New York are 11.32%. The number of holdings in the portfolio is 214, and "Transportation" and "Health" are the sectors with the biggest weights. Another important characteristic of the portfolio is that its yield to worst is 5.21%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

As a hedging reaction, you can use the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF). Over the past year, their net asset values tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation. The BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is currently trading at its net asset value, and its six-month Z-score is 0.60 point.

BBK data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, BBK can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/21/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.