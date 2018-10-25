Nike: Buy The Dip

The current price could be a good opportunity for an investor to "buy the dip".

Nike (NKE) is a stock that I recently argued one buys regardless of price. The company has a renowned brand worldwide, and has shown growth even at high valuations.

That said, the recent drop that we have seen in the stock has been particularly acute, down to a price of $73.35 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

What is the reason for the sudden drop, and does this represent a buying opportunity for investors?

Essentially, the stock has been pulling back as a result of fears that the stock may well be overvalued at this point. However, we see that so far this year, earnings growth has kept up with price:

Source: ycharts.com

Moreover, with China being the source of production for much of Nike’s shoes and apparel, concerns have been growing as to how this company will be affected by the U.S.-China trade war. Specifically, tariffs would increase the cost of imports from China to the United States, so this would effectively make Nike goods more expensive for American customers.

In another article, I made the argument that European competitor Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) could see significantly further upside ahead, given that growth in earnings has well outpaced growth in the P/E ratio:

Source: ycharts.com

With that said, what is quite interesting is that since September, while Nike has dropped nearly 10%, Adidas has also dropped nearly 7%:

Source: investing.com

Therefore, this would appear to suggest that an overvaluation is not specifically the reason that Nike has been dropping - we have seen that on an earnings basis, Adidas does not appear to be overvalued given that earnings growth has far outpaced price.

Instead, it would appear that as a consumer discretionary stock, Nike has born the brunt of the downturn we have been seeing in U.S. equity markets more generally, with the S&P 500 having fallen by over 5% since September:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, it would appear that we are seeing risk-aversion on the part of investors; consumer discretionary stocks are one of the first to fall in a market downturn, but this could mean significant value for investors as a result.

For instance, Nike’s Fiscal 2019 Q1 results last month showed double-digit revenue growth which was driven in large part by the Consumer Direct Offense, while diluted earnings per share grew by 18 percent to $0.67 as a result of strong revenue growth. Moreover, the increase of 18 percent was reportedly partially offset by a higher effective tax rate, which means earnings would have been higher were it not for the tax increase.

Moreover, earlier this year Nike’s Greater China arm reportedly had its best quarter in over six years, with earnings growing by 35% in Q4 2018. In this regard, while tariffs are causing anxiety for investors, tariffs themselves are likely to affect the price of American imports to a greater extent, given that much of Nike’s production is in China. It is not likely that Chinese consumers themselves will see significant price hikes as a result of tariffs.

To conclude, I take the view that the recent price drop in Nike is an overreaction on the part of investors in light of recent performance. The current price could be a good opportunity for an investor to buy Nike at a more valuable price.

