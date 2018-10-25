StoneCo IPO: A Massive IPO That May Be Worth It

The company has good valuation at the current IPO price, but investors should be cautious as this company will almost certainly surge in value after going public.

Brazilian fintech company StoneCo is ready to launch one of the largest IPOs of the year this week, and some of the biggest investors in the world are salivating. According to Bloomberg, Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Financial as well as Berkshire Hathaway have indicated serious interest, with both groups prepared to invest $100 million each. StoneCo aims to raise more than $1 billion by selling over 47 million shares at a price between $21 to $23, making it one of the largest tech IPOs of the year.

It is difficult to say no to a stock which Berkshire Hathaway is interested in, especially given Warren Buffet’s well-known tendency to ignore tech companies. But investors should not forget that Berkshire Hathaway can procure StoneCo stock at that initial IPO price, while they will have to likely purchase it at a higher price after the initial IPO bump. Investors will have to think hard about whether this company is worth it at a higher price.

The PayPal of Brazil

StoneCo has been compared to both PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ), as they are all fintech businesses aimed at helping merchants and customers conduct e-transactions. Stone was first founded in 2012 and launched its fintech service in 2014, but in that short timeframe has served over 200,000 active clients.

These clients are primarily small businesses, which StoneCo argues in its SEC report are not served effectively by “traditional bank and legacy providers” who lack their technology and distribution networks. StoneCo caters to these clients by launching “Stone Hubs,” which help merchants in smaller cities or less densely populated areas by providing on-demand support and customer service.

Investors and politicians have been talking about Brazil’s potential for decades, and the country is a massive and growing market for ecommerce. Export.gov noted in September that “despite the recent economic downturn in Brazil, projected growth of e-commerce is still positive at 12%, and is expected to reach US$ 14.4b (R$ 53.5b) in 2018.” Smartphones are cheaper and Brazilian customers are growing used to the idea of online shopping.

Furthermore, Brazil’s own internal regulations mean that outside fintech companies like PayPal will not be able to easily muscle in and compete. StoneCo has Brazilian competitors like traditional financial institutions as well as Banco Bradesco S.A. and Banco do Brasil S.A as well as other payment processors like PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS). PagSeguro went public in January in a massive $2.3 billion IPO, though the stock later fell in value and only recently climbed above its starting price.

Expensive Potential

StoneCo’s limited competition as well as the potential size of its market means that it should be growing rapidly, and its financial information indicates that this is the case. In fact, StoneCo is the rare tech IPO which can point to both high revenue growth and a history of profitability.

StoneCo’s financial numbers shows that revenue increased from 439.9R$ million in 2016 to 766.6R$ million ($198.8 million) in 2017, an increase of 74%. StoneCo followed this massive growth by reporting $164.9 million in revenue for the first six months of 2018, an increase of 92% compared to the same time period in 2017. Furthermore, StoneCo also reported a net income of $22 million in the first six months of 2018, and its profitability numbers have been trending in the right direction.

It should be noted that StoneCo has $1.6 billion in total liabilities compared to $1.84 billion in total assets, meaning a debt to asset ratio of 0.89. It would be good to see StoneCo shrink its debt especially since it has reported negative cash flow over the past several quarters. But that should not take away from what is overall a solid financial portfolio.

All of the above factors show that StoneCo can be a solid investment, but does that remain true at its current price and a potential elevated price after an IPO bump? There will be 277.41 million StoneCo shares after the IPO. At the midpoint price of $22, StoneCo will have a market cap of $6.1 billion.

If we assume that StoneCo’s revenue will increase by another 74% in the 2018 fiscal year, its total revenue will be $345.9 million, creating a P/S ratio of 17.6. By comparison, PagSeguro has a ratio of 18.08, which indicates that StoneCo is reasonably priced at $22.

The Right Price

Investors have plenty of reasons to be enthusiastic about StoneCo. The company has a massive market to expand into, is growing and profitable, and has backing from major investors including Berkshire Hathaway.

These positive factors means that any investor who can obtain StoneCo stock at the $21 to $23 range should do so, but what about everyone else? I would recommend a price ceiling in the high twenties, though bolder investors more confident in StoneCo’s long-term growth can still try at $30. Even if you do not choose to invest in this stock right now, keep an eye out for StoneCo. This is a company which has grown plenty for now, but has far more potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.