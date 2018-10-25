AMD: Revenue Disappoints And Guidance Is Even Worse

AMD's gross margins were a glimmer of light - they were the highest they have been in over five years.

Problems may just be temporary - GPU weakness is due to excess inventory of GPUs, likely due to overproduction during crypto boom times.

AMD had a brutal earnings day, with a $50 million revenue miss and guidance that was $150 million less than analysts expected.

Summary

It was a brutal earnings day for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

AMD missed top-line guidance by $50 million and missed on GAAP earnings, although non-GAAP earnings beat expectations. Shares were in free-fall after hours, dropping 22% after having already fallen 9% during the trading day. AMD closed at $25.09 on October 23 and lost nearly 30% in total after hours - falling to $17.69 by the end of the after-hours session.

AMD's top-line miss was blamed partly on secondary fallout from cryptocurrencies. While the impact of losing cryptocurrency revenue was felt year-over-year, it was not the primary harm. Instead, channel GPU sales were hurt by a glut of inventory on the market as AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) overproduced GPUs based on high cryptocurrency mining demand. When that demand disappeared, GPU production rates were too high for normal market conditions - leading to a glut of inventory and soft GPU sales.

AMD's guidance miss ($150 million) was even worse than its revenue miss ($50 million). The midpoint of AMD's Q4/18 guidance, while up 8% year-over-year, represents 9% less revenue than analysts were expecting. Due to the impact of operating leverage, this lower top-line number will be felt even more strongly on the bottom line - one analyst dropped Q4/18 earnings estimates by 37.5% (from $0.08 to $0.05/share).

Despite that, gross margins are a bit of light in the darkness: AMD recorded their strongest gross margins since Q1/13 as product mix improved on the strength of Ryzen and EPYC.

I am tempted to buy into AMD again, after a successful trade last month. After-hours, shares fell 22% while my modeled value of AMD fell only ~13% from my previous valuation - perhaps suggesting that shares may have fallen further than was warranted by the news. However, I will remain on the sidelines for now.

I am neutral on AMD and have a target price of $20.

Weakness in Graphics - Crypto and Fallout

AMD reported a lot of weakness in their graphics segment.

A simplistic analysis might blame this on cryptocurrencies and their fallout - like what Akram's Razor has been warning about (paywall) for eight months. This isn't far from correct, although it misses a wrinkle: The decline in graphics isn't as related to falling crypto demand as it is from AMD and Nvidia overproducing GPUs to meet strong demand - leading to a glut of cards on the market when demand normalizes.

"In graphics, the year-over-year revenue decrease was primarily driven by significantly lower channel GPU sales . . . . Channel GPU sales came in lower than expected, based on excess channel inventory levels, caused by the decline in blockchain-related demand that was so strong earlier in the year." Lisa Su, AMD CEO, AMD Q3/18 CC

These declines in GPU sales were partially offset by strengths in OEM GPU sales and client processors - but those strengths were not enough for AMD to hit their guidance of $1.7 billion in revenue.

AMD also suggested that weakness in graphics would continue into Q4/18 and into 2019:

"We are expecting that it might take a couple quarters to completely get back to, let's call it, a normal channel." "So, the first half of the year [2018] was very strong for graphics. I think the first half of 2019 will not be very strong for graphics." Lisa Su, AMD CEO, AMD Q3/18 CC

If there is a silver lining here, however, it is that this weakness is likely to pass. Based on AMD's data, weakness in graphics is not due to abnormally low demand but rather to a glut of inventory. Once that inventory glut has been worked through and AMD's quarterly sales again match GPU demand - rather than demand being filled by existing inventory - AMD's GPU revenue should normalize. Based on analyst commentary during the earnings call, that could add as much as $250 million to revenues, should AMD's GPU demand return to its past trajectory.

Weak Guidance

AMD guided to revenue of $1.45 billion ± $50 million in Q4/18, up 8% year-over-year. Without context, that figure is reasonable enough - a decent annual growth figure. However, in context, this is very weak guidance and is - in my view - the most disappointing part of AMD's earnings release.

Two months ago, when I last wrote about AMD (paywall), analysts on Yahoo Finance were expecting revenue in Q4/19 of $1.59 billion. That figure has held steady since then, and is $1.6 billion today:

(Seeking Alpha on 10/24, after-hours)

Those revenue estimates turned out to be far too optimistic. At midrange, AMD is guiding to revenue that is 9% less than what the market expected - and what was priced into AMD shares before 10/24. Further - as is the art of modeling - the weakness in Q4/18 is likely to carry over to future quarters, leading to lower estimates in Q1/19 and beyond.

While some might see a 23% after-hours decline as overkill for reducing guidance 9%, remember that top-line changes will be amplified on the bottom-line due to the effects of leveraging - and de-leveraging - operating costs.

(Seeking Alpha on 10/24, after-hours)

Prior to Q3/18, analysts were expecting Q4/18 EPS of $0.11. This figure will fall based on lower revenue guidance. For example, Credit Suisse (whose report is available on TD Ameritrade) dropped their Q4/18 EPS target (GAAP) by 37.5% from $0.08/share to $0.05/share and reduced their CY19 estimate by 7% as well (from $0.46 to $0.43/share).

Other analysts are likely to follow suit: AMD's disappointing guidance will hurt earnings forecasts for Q4/18 and also into 2019.

Strong Gross Margins

Somewhat lost in AMD's top-line and bottom-line misses was AMD's strong gross margins. GAAP gross margins in Q3/18 came in at 40.0% - AMD's highest gross margins since Q3/13.

AMD Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margins improved 280 basis points sequentially and 390 basis points year-over-year. AMD credited these great gross margins on improved product mix, including Ryzen and EPYC processors.

That said, EPYC's growth is slowing. In Q1/18, EPYC shipments "nearly doubled from the previous quarter". In Q2/18, EPYC saw "an increase of greater than 50% in both revenue and unit shipments sequentially". Those growth rates have now fallen to "strong double-digit percentage sequential revenue and unit shipment growth."

Despite those declines, EPYC continues to enjoy strong growth and Lisa Su agreed that AMD is "about halfway" to their goal of mid-single digit market share next quarter.

Takeaways

It was a tough quarter for AMD, although this decline may be a bit overblown. Based on my own models (perhaps the subject of another article later), I do not believe that AMD's fundamental value fell by 22% based on today's earnings and guidance - perhaps closer to 10-15%. That said, after-hours trading on earnings day is rarely driven by fundamentals, and AMD is a stock that moves more on momentum than it does based on fundamental value.

AMD's momentum story has been substantially weakened by this miss-and-lower. One month ago, I noted that my AMD shares would be called off at $27 when shares traded above $32. At the time, it was disappointing. Today, even $27 seems out of reach - without much difference in the fundamentals.

Ultimately, if investors believe AMD that the GPU slowdown is caused solely by an inventory glut that will blow over, AMD is probably under-priced today and beaten down a bit too far. We may return to a growth story in a couple quarters, after working through the glut, and AMD will continue to strengthen their position with new EPYC and Ryzen models.

For my part, I am tempted to open a position in AMD under $18, but not quite tempted enough. After disappointing earnings and even more disappointing guidance for Q4/18, I will remain on the sidelines.

I am neutral on AMD with a target price of $20.

