PRTK: A Time For Reversal?

Management has not clearly indicated how much sales can be generated and has been a bit slow with it's commercialization strategy.

The stock has had a very long decline and declined even more on these approvals.

Nuzyra (Omadacycline) is a new kind of antibiotic which battles the modern plague of antibiotic resistance and especially MRSA.

Paratek got two FDA approvals on the same day for the oral/IV treatment of bacterial pneumonia and skin infections (Omadacycline) and the oral treatment for moderate to severe acne (Sarecycline).

"Antibiotics are a very serious public health problem for us, and it's getting worse. Resistant microbes outstrip new antibiotics. It's an ongoing problem. It's not like we can fix it, and it's over. We have to fight continues resistance with a continual pipeline of new antibiotics and continue with the perpetual challenge." - Anthony Fauci (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director)

I continue my bio coverage with Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK). Compared with my two previous articles on Verastem (VSTM), my experience with Paratek is shorter. I was surprised on how the Paratek stock chart looked like going into the two recent 9/2 FDA approvals and also how it has acted after them. There seems to be a recent trend of FDA approval selloffs but the company and its products seem valid and I now try to share my due diligence with you in this article. Please use your voice in the comment section if you have anything to add.

Source: Paratek investor day slide set

The Company

Paratek Pharmaceuticals is a relatively old company that was founded in 2001 and which in their words "is a biopharmaceutical company that develops transformative solutions for patients, both in and out of the hospital, with diseases that are difficult to treat.". As seen below their pipeline is pretty much based on two antibiotics drugs. Both are Tetracyclines that inhibit bacterial protein synthesis. Omadacycline and Sarecycline are seen as new, "third generation" antibiotics.

The pipeline

Nuzyra will soon also receive phase 2 trial results in a study against the very common urinary tract infection and also has a research agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense against "pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases of public health and biodefense importance, including plague and anthrax.".

Pipeline FDA Approved

On October 2nd the company really hit the jackpot as pretty much it's entire pipeline got FDA approved. On the same day. Something that I don't think I have ever seen.

Nuzyra (Omadacycline) is a drug "for the treatment of adults with Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) and Acute Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI). NUZYRA, a modernized tetracycline, is a once-daily IV and oral antibiotic that exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and drug resistant strains. ".

Nuzyra also is a "First and only once-daily IV and oral antibiotic approved to treat both CABP and ABSSSI patients in nearly 20 Years.".

Source: Company corporate presentation

As you can see above, Nuzyra counters many of the resistant bacteria strains that have developed in recent times. This differentiates it from it's many competitor Tetracyclines, that are effective against fewer strains compared to Nuzyra. Something that could be especially effective in an emergency situation. Antibiotic resistant bacteria due to the overuse of antibiotics could be seen as one of the biggest threats to humanity in the near future.

"Omadacycline has potent in vitro activity against Gram-positive aerobic bacteria including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus(MRSA), pencillin-resistant and multi-drug resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae, and vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus. Omadacycline also has antimicrobial activity against common Gram-negative aerobes, some anaerobes, and atypical bacteria such as Legionella and Chlamydia.". (Source)

10/04 The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also accepted the submission of an Marketing Authorization Application (NYSE:MAA).

Seysara (Sarecycline) is a drug "for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.". Seysara has been developed in a collaboration with Allergan.

"Having an additional treatment option for those of us managing acne patients is not only important but also welcomed," said Leon Kircik, MD, Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY. ". Source

Paratek, however, does not own the Seysara rights in the US any more:

"Paratek has exclusively licensed U.S. development and commercialization rights of SEYSARA for the treatment of acne to Allergan PLC, who has assigned such rights to Almirall SA. Paratek retains development and commercialization rights in the rest of the world.". (Source)

Managements View on the Potential Future Revenue Opportunity

Since getting two approvals for it's two drugs in the pipeline, the company can be seen as a company moving from a drug research company into a revenue generating company. I wanted to make sure the company's sales opportunity figures in the corporate presentation have some legitimacy.

Source: Company corporate presentation

According to one source, "Study results specific to S aureus SSSIs show a 123% increase in hospitalizations in the United States from the year 2001 through the year 2009.[9] During this time period, S aureus SSSI incidence more than doubled from 57 infections per 100,000 people in the year 2001 to 117 infections per 100,000 people in the year 2009 (P < .001). The average associated cost of a S. aureus SSSI hospitalization was $11,622 per patient and total annual costs were estimated at $4.5 billion (2010 US$) in the United States for the year 2009." (Source)

For the year 2009: 308M population / 100k * 117 = 360360 hospitalized ABSSSI patients times $3000 drug price equals an 2009 market opportunity of $1B. For the years 2018-2019 the patient figures can be assumed to have grown or even doubled, so I see that the managements assumptions on the opportunity for at least ABSSSI seem fair and I see no reason to doubt the CABP and UTI figures as well. The total hospital opportunity for Nuzyra adds up to $2.6B for ABSSSI and CABP.

NOTE: with this management means the WHOLE size of the market by 2028, not Nuzyra sales. I will return to this with market penetration figures and recent sales estimates from management later.

The community market (drugs not used in hospitals) ABSSSI and CABP opportunity adds up to $2.4B according to the company:

Source: Company corporate presentation

Paratek also collaborates with Zai Lab Co of China. "Zai will also pay Paratek tiered royalties at a low double digit to mid-teen percent on net sales of the licensed product in the Territory. (Source) ". I would expect China to approve the drug before 2020 but apparently no submission has yet been filed. In any case, China is the second largest pharma market in the world so some nice royalties can be expected once the drug hits the China market.

Source

Upon the approval of Seysara, due to the Almirall partnership (to whom Allergan sold the US rights to), "Paratek earned a $12 million milestone payment upon FDA approval and is now entitled to receive tiered royalties at rates ranging from high-single to low double digits on net sales of SEYSARA.". (Source). Almirall expects to make up to $200M annual sales with it, so Paratek might receive up to $20M annual royalties from it in addition to possible future sales in the rest of the world.

In the Q2 ER the company indicated that they plan to hire 80-85 sales representatives to cover 800-850 hospitals in the US.

"Now during Q3, we anticipate the onboarding of our sales force leadership team. We expect to start hiring our hospital representatives in Q4 and will continue through 2019 toward our target of 80 to 85, which we believe is sufficient to address approximately 800 -- in 850 of the key U.S. hospital accounts."

Source: Company corporate presentation

It seems Paretek, unlike for example Verastem, did not want to take a risk and have the sales team ready at or before the possible FDA approval date.

Source: Paratek investor day slide set

The Size of the Opportunity?

Management has indicated a total market opportunity for Nyzura for ABSSSI and CAPB of $5.2B, which of course does not mean that Nuzyra will take 100% of that opportunity. In a previous SA article, "Paratek Drugs Worth Betting on", author "UCLA Bruin Value Investing" used a very detailed and good Valuation Model to calculate future revenues for ABSSSI and CABP.

The "Downsize Model" (market penetration of 1%, 8857 patients treated in 2019, 19539 in 2020 etc) revenues for ABSSSI and CABP in the hospital and community settings. The 2019-2028 Downside Model added up revenues were in the area of $2B, which makes an average yearly revenue of $220M. ABSSSI and CABP probability weighted revenues in the "Downside Model" for 2019 add up to $20M. And show very little or no stock price upside for the company for 2019.

The "Base Model" (market penetration 2% so double the patients treated and revenue) doubles this to a probability weighted revenue to $40M and naturally doubles also the 2019-2028 combined probability weighted revenues to $4B. In the future, likely from 2020 onward, urinary tract infection patient cases and international revenues/royalties will of course add to this.

On their investor day in 10/23, management gave some indications about what sales in the future could be. They compared the possible future sales with Cubicin, a similar antibiotic that was launched in 2003.

As you can see below, sales after 12 months also reach that $40M, so I assume it is safe to assume the number can be used in a 12 month revenue speculation.

Source: Paratek investor day slide set

What about Seysara? The average oral acne antibiotics cost hundreds of dollars a month and the average time of treatment is 331 days. The drug seems to have a market:

"Acne, the most common skin disorder in the U.S., has an impact that goes more than skin deep. It affects 40 to 50 million Americans and is associated with anxiety, depression, and higher unemployment rates. However, moderate to severe acne can be controlled and managed with the proper treatment. " (Source)

Treating moderate to severe acne with antibiotics is very common, which might be a good thing or not, but in many cases it just has to be done because of the physical and social troubles it can cause. Scarring might also effect the person for the rest of his life.

According to the aforementioned Almirall Seysara $200M peak sales estimates, which seem plausible, Seysara will bring up to $20m in annual royalties of US sales from Almirall. For 2019, let's use 5M.

The company is seeking out international moves:

"Paratek has retained rest of world (outside of the U.S.) rights to sarecycline and is currently exploring partnership opportunities to develop and approve sarecycline in appropriate markets." (Source)

With these estimates, $40M for Nuzyra ABSSSI and CABP sales in the US and $5M Almirall Seysara royalties for 2019, I will calculate some stock price targets in the end of this article.

The Chart and Technicals Source: Yahoo Finance

The daily chart shows a steep incline during the last year, apparently based on buy out rumors, followed by a steep decline to the the recent FDA approvals (perhaps a disappointment that the company did not manage to sell itself). A small high volume bounce can be seen after the recent FDA sell off, but the stock continued to decline shortly to the current price of $8.47.

The weekly chart from 2015 onward below: Source: Yahoo Finance

The longer term decline can be somewhat explained by stock dilution:

Source: Fidelity

In any case, the decline into and after what can be seen as a small cap company getting FDA approvals for pretty much all of its drugs in the pipeline in one day, which also seem to have valid markets, might signal a very good technical investing opportunity on the long side once the price action downwards has stabilized.

Recently there have been many major sell offs after FDA approvals. For example Verastem's 30% decline in the days following it's significant 3rd line targeted therapy approval of Duvelisib for Leukemia. However Verastem had had a 200% run from April into the awaited FDA approval of Duvelisib and a sell off correction on the overheated chart was quite likely at some point. This is not the case with Paratek, which seems to have had no bigger reaction to two pieces of incredible news and has a long stock price decline preceding them.

Institutional Ownership

The institutional ownership of Paratek is quite large with 81% of the outstanding stocks being owned by different institutions based on most recent filings.

Source: Nasdaq

The number of institutional owners is 130. The largest owners are Omega Fund Management, Blackrock, Baupost Group, Highland Capital, Vanguard, Armistice Capital and Abingworth. All own over million shares from the small 32M amount of outstanding shares.

Source: Nasdaq

One could say "Smart Money" really seems to believe in the company.

Cash and Debt

Total current assets accounted to $327M. In addition to $56M cash, there are $265M worth of U.S. treasury securities.

Source: 10-Q

Long term debt is $202M. This is what I found about the repaying of the debt. Most of the debt to Hercules seems not to be due in the immediate future:

"The Fifth Amendment extended the date on which the Company is required to begin making monthly principal installments on loans previously outstanding under the Hercules Loan Agreement, or the Prior Tranches, from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2021, subject to the Company’s receipt of marketing approval for the Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, or the Interest Only Period Extension Event. "

"The Fifth Tranche is repayable in monthly installments commencing on September 1, 2020 (or March 1, 2021 or September 1, 2021, if certain revenue milestones are satisfied by the Company) through maturity on August 1, 2022. The interest rate with respect to the Fifth Tranche is a floating per annum rate equal to the greater of (I) 7.85%, or (II) the sum of 7.85%, plus the “prime rate” as reported in The Wall Street Journal minus 5.75%."

Source:10-Q

Total operating expenses for Q2 2018 were $27.7M.

Source: 10-Q

"G&A expenses were $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to additional headcount and to higher marketing, market access and other commercial costs related to launch preparation activities. During the quarter, we raised $159 million in net proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior subordinated note. We ended the quarter with $321.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and $218.5 million in debt. We believe our existing capital resources will fund operations through the first quarter of 2021." (Source)

85 more sales executives in 2019, with an average annual salary of $40k, account for $3.4M/4= 0.85M extra quarterly expenses, which takes the burn rate with some extra marketing expenses to just under $30m in my rough estimate. This seems fine and normal to my experience. Then again research and development costs could also be much less because the drugs move into manufacturing now. Which could also of course increase costs but I think development and manufacturing pretty much offset each other.

Because of the strong cash assets and the debt being mainly repayable from 2020-2021 onward, I don't expect any immediate incoming stock offerings but of course it always is a possibility.

Analyst Targets

Source: Marketscreener

A 12 month average analyst average price target at the moment is $31.5 with HC Wainwright's $55 being the highest and Bank of America's $13 being the lowest. As far as I know, only one analyst has reiterated their estimate after the FDA catalyst.

Source: Marketbeat

Bear Thesis

A great bear thesis is a long investors best friend. I do not see anything that could be more important when formulating a decision to invest - why would you want to own something that has lingering problems? Therefore it is crucial to also think about the negatives. There seem to be some, since short interest is quite high with 24% of the float being shorted in the last report. Source: Nasdaq

Volume was quite high after the FDA approvals, so some might have already covered. But what could be the reason especially with such a large institutional ownership? I don't see any larger hedging in the institutional positions so is some retail betting against smart money?

One reason could of course be that shorts have taken a look at the declining chart and thought, like bulls in an inverse situation, that there is money to be made in a "trend is your friend"-scenario. Sure enough the company will dilute some more and fail to create revenue?

Could the approvals have been "baked into the stock price"? In my opinion no. As seen in the calculations in the next chapter, even meager 2019 revenues of $45M could indicate a nice upside in the stock price.

Competition? SA author Christiana Friedman mentioned in her August article "For Paratek, Only A Matter Of Time Before Stock Rises.Eventually" about the problems that a new similar antibiotic Sivextro from Merck had with establishing sales. The antibiotic market apparently is a very competitive environment, but I think there is a market for Nuzyra especially with its ability to fight the deadly MRSA and many other antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria in one go. One could of course think that there is no need for a expensive multipurpose antibiotic. "The antibiotic resistance crisis has been attributed to the overuse and misuse of these medications, as well as a lack of new drug development by the pharmaceutical industry due to reduced economic incentives and challenging regulatory requirements." (Source)

The company is almost 20 years old and only now has gotten drugs to the market as far as I know. This could also be one reason for the longer decline in the stock price. BUT, it got them now and it got two at the same time - basically the entire pipeline.

Management has been quite vague about potential sales and market penetration. Could the stock be considered "dead money" until the end of 2019?

The SA user "smart as paint" raised some great questions in the comment section of the aforementioned article. These could have serious implications on future sales if true. I don't have the proficiency to answer them and perhaps someone can comment on them in the comment section. "Most skin infections are streptococcal sensitive to penicillin Staphylococcal skin infections whether sensitive or resistant, to oxacillin, already have a broad array of antibiotics available, sulfamethoxizole trimethoprim, doxycycline and linezolid, how does one more very expensive drug add to the managment of these infections? Community acquired pneumonia not requiring hospitalization, are either sensitive to azithromycin (legionella, mycoplasma, chlamydia) or cephalosporin/fluoroquinolones (pneumococcus, hemophilus influenza) staphylococcal, gram negative, and streptococcal pneumonia always require intravenous antibiotics. Like I said this new drug is much ado about nothing for outpatient management, and has a slew of competitors on the inpatient side, unless this is priced dramatically cheaper or the savings from once administration are considerable."



Conclusion

Obviously the market is still a bit skeptical on the company's future prospects and as mentioned, Paratek's stock price has pretty much not had any decent upwards reaction to the two drug approvals. Actually the opposite. Of course the company is also a victim of the recent bio rout.

I will speculate with a 12 month price target based on the UCLA Bruin Value Investing "Base Model" revenues with a 2% market penetration and managements recent comparison of Nuzyra's sales to Cubicin. Both indicate around $40M Nuzyra revenue for 2019. I estimate $5M Seysara royalties from Almirall in 2019.

Using a conservative P/S (Price/Sales) ratio of 7:

7P/S * $45M revenue / 32M outstanding shares = $9.84 share price.

Because future sales will likely increase, small cap bio companies are usually given a higher P/S (big pharma avg is 4.6-7.02) ratio. With a PS value of 10 the 12 month stock price target looks like:

10P/S * $45M revenue / 32M outstanding shares = $14.06 share price.

Of course there might also be other indicators of value to add into this. For example the price in a possible sale of the company multiplied by the likelihood. But in my opinion the P/S value is easy and fair for a small cap bio in the beginning of it's commercialization efforts (compared to for example the P/E ratio, which requires profit). The average (usually 12 month target) of 11 professional analysts is $31.5.

A conservative to normal analysis of 2019-2028 revenues with the UCLA Bruin Value Investing model tells us the company might make $2B-$4B revenues during that time, so no wonder there is recent talk about a possible takeout at the recent lowly market cap of ~$270M:

Source: StreetInsider.com

I see the conservative near- to mid term acquisition value as $700M-$1B, or $22-$31 in share price. Someone buying the company with $700M might multiply their investment during 2019-2028. Yearly cash burn is over $100M so it will take a few years for the company to be profitable but this is quite normal for a post approval small cap bio company.

SA author Christiana Friedman also had an nice opinion about the possible BO price:

"What is that ultimate value? Fortunately we have a ballpark number based on Cubist’s initial acquisition of Trius back in 2013 for $707 million. Paratek is currently at only half that valuation, and Omadacycline has two advantages over Tedizolid. First, it is has broad spectrum bacterial coverage, and second, it will have multiple indications at launch, including ABSSSI and CABP. And of course as more time passes, the more valuable Omadacycline becomes as the need for new antibiotics inexorably rises."

With the current price of $8.47, a market cap of only $268M and assets exceeding liabilities by over $100M, Paratek in my eyes is a strong buy. Especially, if management succeeds in finalizing it's sales organization between now and early 2019 and the sales team manages to do even meager sales in 2019. The biggest case of concern at the moment seems to be the commercialization strategy and especially to what degree and in what time it succeeds.

Combating antibiotic resistant bacteria strains might be one of the most important fields of pharmacology in the near future, because everyone everywhere could be affected by it.

