Carlisle Companies: $93 A Share Looks Attractive

We are looking for a key reversal day in Carlisle Companies (CSL). This week we have seen shares finishing the trading day on the 24th at $102.48, but just fell short of finishing above the highs of Monday the 22nd. Selling pressure continued on yesterday's earnings numbers, with shares trading all the way down to $92.16 per share at one point in the trading day. We will be watching the trading range closely today as well as the volume numbers. If we can finish above this level, we may have a key reversal day in play.

We feel that a selling climax may be in play because of where shares are trading at present. If we look at the chart below, we can see that this stock is prone to V-shaped reversal patterns. The stock underwent these reversal patterns on multiple occasions over the past few years. Furthermore, what also is evident is that the 200-week moving average has provided strong support when selling pressure was at an extreme. The steep move down yesterday in the share price has us trading well below that support level at present, which may present an opportunity. Apart from the technical analysis though, we are looking for a bounce to the upside for the following reasons.

Firstly, with respect to the stock's current valuation, the key metrics we look at when researching a potential value play are the book multiple and sales multiple. At present, Carlisle trades with a book multiple of 2.3 and a sales multiple of 1.4. These numbers are well behind the 5-year averages for the company which are 2.6 and 1.7 respectively. The firm pays a dividend yield of 1.55%, which is well inside what the company has earned over the past four quarters for example ($9.99 per share). Furthermore, the balance sheet looks strong with the debt to equity metric coming in at 0.59 at the end of the company's most recent quarter. All of the above metrics (including a safe dividend and stable earnings) are conducive to an attractive value play.

Now if one wanted to throw a spanner in the works, one could state that Carlisle's profit margins have been declining. In fact, its gross margins have dropped to 26.7% over a trailing twelve-month average, and its operating margins have dropped to 11.5% over the same period. Headwinds such as transportation costs, retirement commitments and labor-related costs have all affected operating income to one degree or another.

However, top-line sales are expected to keep on growing meaningfully due to increased sales volumes and the obvious boost from acquisitions. This year, Carlisle is expected to do $4.44 billion in sales which would be an 8.6% increase over 2017. In 2019, that number is expected to hit almost $4.7 billion. Furthermore, this top-line growth trajectory is expected to deliver double-digit earnings growth over the next two years. Therefore from a net profit margin perspective, we should see an increase in margin here over the next few years.

Many occasions, Wall Street can take a hard line with respect to declining margins. However, over the past decade for example, operating margins have risen by around 40%. Gross margins since 2008 are also up by the same percentage. Therefore, when we combine the long-term trend along with the revenue growth we are seeing at present, one would think that over time, we should revert back to a rising trend. As long as the underlying trend of rising sales leads to rising profits and increased assets over time, then profit margins become secondary in our opinion. Carlisle's valuation hasn't been this attractive since 2012 when the company was turning over almost a billion less in revenue. Suffice to say that we always prefer meaningful profitable growth over profit margin at any particular time. That is why we are banking on a return to a realistic valuation here for Carlisle's shares.

To sum up, shares sold off yesterday due to earnings coming in less than expectations. The drop in operating margin by 150 basis points also raised some eyebrows. Though we like the current valuation and clean balance sheet. The risk/reward profile seems attractive at this juncture. We will monitor volume and a potential reversal day closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.