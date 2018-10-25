Boston Omaha: A Potential Long Opportunity For Patient Investors

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Matthew Livesay as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Background

To paraphrase his approach to investing, Warren Buffett once made the oft-quoted remark about his two famous rules: 1) Never lose money. 2) Don’t forget rule number 1. And the statement often resonates even with inexperienced investors because it subtly articulates a mindset, or philosophy, beyond just its obvious mathematical truth value. It suggests that a diligent investor should behave in such a way that they are not gambling with their money, but instead acting cautiously and allocating it wisely. So maybe it should come as no surprise that this and many other lessons of Mr. Buffett were not lost on Alex B. Rozek, a co-CEO of Boston Omaha who also happens to be his grand-nephew.

While the family connection is noteworthy, Rozek has stated publicly that he and the company receive no help from Berkshire Hathaway and their goal is not to flaunt this connection to attract attention or investors. Yet, although they are intent on charting their own course, some of the parallels between these companies are striking, and this is most certainly not a negative thing. Anyone who has ever read one of Mr. Buffett’s annual letters to shareholders would immediately notice the same humble, straightforward and folksy tone in the annual letters Boston Omaha has composed since the current management took the helm in 2015. Plus, the company’s operations are also organized in a Berkshire Hathaway-styled conglomerate with key investments in profitable, age-old industries like insurance, banking, home-building and billboard advertising. This will be dissected further in a later section, but a quick introduction to the company's management is probably necessary beforehand.

Management

Perhaps the most important similarity between Boston Omaha and Berkshire that should play out in the long run is the strategic focus of their management. Although, from inception, Boston Omaha has identified the increase or decrease in book value per share as the best metric by which to evaluate management’s performance, they have always stated that their true focus is on intrinsic value per share. In their first annual letter, they stated,

While management reports its performance using book value per share, it makes decisions for the company based on calculating intrinsic value. Intrinsic value can most simply be described as the present value of the cash that can be generated from a business over its life… If we are generally right about intrinsic value, it will show up over time in some combination of growth in per share book value, earnings power and/or cash flow. And if we are wrong - there is nowhere to hide -­ it will show up in the same places.” So, in short, the key takeaway for shareholders should be that management is seeking out intrinsic value beyond the numbers and intends to hold itself accountable should things not go as planned.

Another vital metric to seek out in a great management team is to ensure that their incentives are firmly aligned with the interests of the shareholders, and insider ownership is one of the best proxies by which to evaluate this alignment. And since current management took over in 2015, Boston Omaha has always retained a high proportion of insider ownership, especially when compared to the broader market. According to the most recent 13-D filings, Mr. Rozek was the beneficial owner of an aggregate amount of 4,746,622 shares while Mr. Peterson, the other co-CEO, is the beneficial owner of a combined 7,614,556 shares. Combined, the Co-CEOs own 12,361,178 of the 21,721,577 shares outstanding, which means they control about 57% of the company's stock. Such a high proportion of insider ownership also leaves plenty of room for institutions and hedge funds to gain share and bid up the company’s stock price in the future, which is favorable for investors that get in early enough.

And just to address any lasting qualms about management’s intentions, both co-CEOs are paying themselves the legal minimum wage until the company is properly on its feet and generating a healthy return for investors. These realizations should absolutely put to rest any doubt that when management acts, it is with the shareholders’ best interests in mind.

Operations

Boston Omaha’s business, at this stage, could best be summed up as an “early-stage conglomerate.” This may sound slightly paradoxical at first, but if the company is viewed through this lens, it adds context to the way management is structuring the operations and incorporating new businesses into their long-term plan. The main business units are billboard operations, insurance, and minority investments, and the book values of each at the end of 2017 are shown below in the annual letter:

Source: Boston Omaha 2017 Annual Letter

It should also be noted that since the publishing of this table, the company raised another $150 million in equity and quickly completed multiple large billboard acquisitions including $38 million and $82 million cash purchases of Key Outdoor and Waitt Outdoor. Therefore, it is fair to say that the “Billboards” segment will occupy a much larger share of operations in the 2018 annual letter.

Link Media Holdings, LLC or “Link Media” is the subsidiary through which billboard advertising operations are conducted and, as stated previously, it is the largest subsidiary at the time of this writing. The 2015 and 2016 annual letters contain more detailed discussions explaining why management thinks billboards are such an attractive business, and I would encourage anyone wishing to learn more to get it straight from the horse’s mouth. But, in brief, management believes billboard advertising presents very favorable long-term economic advantages due mainly to supply restrictions on new structures, low cost of the advertising medium and relatively low capital expenditures and maintenance costs. By their own estimate, for every $1.00 of advertising revenue, billboards will generate $.45 of economic income, not to mention the fact that the land it sits on will generally appreciate over the long run.

Source: Boston Omaha 2016 Annual Letter

The company owns both digital and non-digital billboards, and an added benefit is that the GAAP-required depreciation expense will most likely overstate the true cost of future capital expenditures. In their experience as well as the experience of others in the industry, many billboards turn out to be exceedingly long-lived with very minimal maintenance. It is still uncertain if this economic income estimation will translate into Link Media's actual margins in years to come, but the potential for the business still looks encouraging. This is just one of many examples where management is seeking out intrinsic value beyond the stated book value of the assets they acquire, and the goal is that these favorable long-term economics will eventually show up in the earnings of the business. Plus, earning high margins on low-maintenance assets that will most likely grow more economically valuable over time is not the worst line of business that I could imagine getting into.

General Indemnity Group or “GIG” is Boston Omaha’s in-house insurance operation that came into 2016 as a newly formed subsidiary writing a whopping $0 of premium. By the time the 2017 annual letter was published, several acquisitions brought GIG to the point where it was writing $12 million of its own surety premium and had ownership of a company with $8 million of capital licensed over most of the country. This subsidiary, for the moment, is dedicating its efforts almost entirely to expanding and consolidating its footprint within the “Surety and Fidelity” space, which is a realm of insurance most readers have probably never even heard of. Surety is the smallest category of insurance by net premiums written, but it also has the lowest ten-year loss ratio of any other type of insurance:

Source: Boston Omaha 2016 Annual Letter

Surety insurance often gets overlooked due to the comparatively small amount of premiums written, high distribution costs and the manual processes currently required to produce commercial surety bonds. But Boston Omaha is more than willing to seek out opportunity where the competition is less intense. Their current efforts are dedicated to incorporating more automation as well as making the process increasingly digitized and more efficient. This all plays into their ultimate goal, which is to one day be the lowest-cost provider in the space. At this point, their operation only represents about one-tenth of one percent of a highly profitable insurance category, meaning the company should have ample room to grow well into the future.

The last portion of Boston Omaha’s operations is classified as “Minority and Other Investments.” This is the segment where the company makes strategic investments in businesses that they find profitable, well-managed and attractively valued, but unable to own outright. Two such examples are Logic Commercial Real Estate, a Nevada-based company with operations in property management, brokerage, capital markets and other services, and Dream Finders Homes, which is a luxury home-builder headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. Both companies have a superb historical track record as well as highly dedicated management teams, and I would encourage anyone wishing to learn more specific details about either one to read about them in Boston Omaha’s 2016 and 2017 annual letters. Plus, in May of 2018, the company executed a $19 million strategic investment in CB&T Holding Corporation, which provides retail and commercial banking to clients in Southeastern Louisiana. Surely management will have a detailed discussion about what made this investment worth pursuing in their next annual letter, so potential investors should stay tuned. To summarize, this is the segment where management will be able to most advantageously capitalize on their strong cash position. The hope is that in the long run, they will invest in a number of great businesses which will simultaneously bolster and diversify their earnings streams. It certainly requires investors to trust in management’s judgment, but as stated previously, Boston Omaha’s management team seems distinctly capable of snatching up a great investment whenever they encounter one.

Outlook

To put it simply, as favorable as the future prospects of Boston Omaha appear to be at this point, this company does not yet generate positive earnings and is therefore difficult to value in its current state. That is not to say that this business does not have great earnings potential and competitive advantages for all of the reasons previously stated, but the up-front cost of sizable investments coupled with the legal, professional and restructuring fees that accompany acquisitions have offset any net profits thus far. Management is keenly aware of this situation and while they are working diligently to make the company profitable as soon as possible, they have reassured shareholders that the operating segments are, “being built to manage a lot more business than they currently handle.” If there is a silver lining to be found in all of these costs, it is that they are a one-time charge and will not plague the business into its future. Once the spree of initial acquisitions is completed and the business units are well-integrated, the company should be well-positioned to hum along for years to come and grow at an attractive clip.

One last thing to consider about this company is that the operations are designed to be durable and consistent through thick times and thin, and for that reason it has remarkable upside. Even though it has some minor exposure to cyclical industries such as home-building, its core businesses appear recession-proof and management intends to always keep the balance sheet uncompromisingly strong and free of excessive debt. No matter how severe a future economic downturn appears to be, it seems reasonable to assume that businesses will not stop purchasing insurance or low-cost billboard advertisements, and Boston Omaha’s earnings should not be too dramatically impacted. Berkshire Hathaway has already proven that a well-managed company with this structure and with the ability to generate a consistent return over many years can achieve truly incredible things. So, realistically, if Boston Omaha can generate positive earnings within the next year or two and grow those earnings at a consistent 10-15% year-in and year-out through good times and bad, buying the stock at its current price seems like a bargain.

At the time of this writing, the company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq and has risen in recent months from around $20 per share in early August to a bit below $26 at present. 21,721,577 shares outstanding multiplied by $26 gives the company a market capitalization just over of $560 million and a valuation of about 1.9x price/book. This indicates that investors are paying a fairly sizable premium for this stock, but frankly, I do not have a huge problem with this trend if the valuation stays around its current level and does not begin to get astronomical. It is difficult to discern what the true value of the company is in its current state, but it still possesses a remarkably strong balance sheet, and can deploy plenty of cash in future strategic investments. In its most recent SEC 10-Q filing, the company had about $88 million of cash on hand, with only $5 million of current liabilities and virtually no long-term debt to speak of. Therefore, the company has about $4 of net cash per share, which means all of the other businesses under the parent company's roof are only valued at about $22 per share. Personally, 1.9x price/book feels a bit expensive, but a fall to around 1.5x seems to be a more reasonable trade-off between current value and future growth. Additionally, I would encourage anyone genuinely interested in this company not to just take my word for it, but to do their homework and go through the SEC filings and annual letters themselves. The annual letters are an especially great way to get a detailed impression of management’s philosophy and the company’s vision because there are only three of them so far (2015, 2016 and 2017), they are easy to comprehend and are only about 15-20 pages each. Just like the company’s management, I will not make any crystal ball predictions about the company’s future performance or movements in stock price, but due to the reasons I have expounded upon, I think this is a fabulous, little-known stock that sensible investors should have on their radar for years to come.