Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/23/18

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/23/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September-quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Tile Shop (TTS);
  • Hyster Yale Materials Handling (HY), and;
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Stonemor Partners (STON);
  • Agrofresh Solutions (AGFS);
  • Omnicom (OMC);
  • Wayfair (W);
  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • Constellation Br (STZ);
  • Healthequity (HQY);
  • Easterly Acquisition (EACQ);
  • Salesforce Com (CRM);
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), and;
  • Accenture (ACN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Apollo Global

APO

B

$23,847,996

2

Silver Star Dev

BO

Synnex

SNX

B

$9,564,382

3

Mehra Anand

DIR

Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS

JB*

$4,000,000

4

Alden Global Capital

BO

Freds

FRED

B

$3,458,366

5

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Appian

APPN

B

$1,763,971

6

Luxor Capital

BO

MEET

MEET

B

$751,000

7

Axar Capital Mgt

BO

Stonemor Partners

STON

B

$567,140

8

Jacullo Peter J Iii

DIR,BO

Tile Shop

TTS

B

$558,600

9

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$454,389

10

Dowdupont

BO

Agrofresh Solutions

AGFS

AB,JB*

$347,448

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Sands Robert

CEO,DIR,BO

Constellation Br

STZ

S

$33,786,908

2

Sands Richard

CB,DIR,BO

Constellation Br

STZ

S

$33,278,538

3

Polar Asset Mgt Partners

BO

Easterly Acquisition

EACQ

S

$5,250,000

4

Stempeck Brian John

O

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$2,579,432

5

Van T Noordende Alexander M

CEO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$1,277,150

6

Nelson Jonathan B

CEO

Omnicom

OMC

S

$1,005,914

7

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$700,484

8

Fleisher Michael D

CFO

Wayfair

W

S

$552,373

9

Mott Darcy G

VP,CFO

Healthequity

HQY

AS

$348,043

10

Ciechanover Isaac E

CEO,DIR

Atara Biotherapeutics

ATRA

AS

$264,796

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.