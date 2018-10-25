Don't Be Fooled - Iran's Crude Exports Are Still Falling

We see Iran's crude exports falling to ~1.2 mb/d in November or ~1.6 mb/d lower than April 2018 levels.

Iran front-loaded oil exports into the first 2-weeks of October with ~10 million bbls headed for China's Dalian port where the crude is being stored in bonded storage.

There seems to be a new oil bear thesis in the making - Iran's crude exports won't fall that much once US sanctions hit on Nov 4th.

We have bad news for that new oil bear thesis, Iran's crude exports are still falling and set to fall more come US sanctions. There appears to be quite a big confusion over what constitutes a barrel that's being loaded for exports and barrel that's being sold, processed, or stored.

In the case of Iran, looming US sanctions have allowed Iran to start gaming the global tanker tracking system. By routinely turning off AIS, it can turn tankers into "ghost" vessels making them untrackable by tanker tracking firms. But the tricks only go so far as satellite imagery data allows analysts to track just where the vessels ended up.

To start off why we are saying most readers are being fooled by the belief that Iran's crude exports won't fall, let's start off with what's really going on.

Iran front-loaded its October loading program in the first two weeks exporting an average of ~2.2 million b/d, which was widely reported by Bloomberg and the Financial Times. But since October 14th, Iran's exports have now reverted back to an average of 1.829 million b/d, down just ~47k b/d. Out of the 1.829 mb/d, exports are going to these countries:

China - 760k b/d, +140k b/d m-o-m

India - 393k b/d, -176k b/d m-o-m

Turkey - 120k b/d, -19.6k b/d m-o-m

UAE - 123k b/d, +76.7k b/d m-o-m

Italy - 88.3k b/d, -50.9k b/d m-o-m

Greece - 44.8k b/d, +9.08k b/d m-o-m

Syria - 42.6k b/d, +8.24k b/d m-o-m

Rest of the World - 257k b/d, +108k b/d m-o-m

Total - 1.829 mb/d.

But what's not said about this total loading figure is where the oil is going and this is especially the case with China's crude exports. Namely, we want to point you to this article Reuters wrote about Iran exporting oil to China's "bonded storage."

In the article, Reuters points out the increase in Iranian crude imports to China's northeast Dalian port. For visual learners, here's a chart showing the spike we saw in September and October thus far:

Source: Kpler

What's interesting about the recent spike to Dalian is that if you take the exports to Dalian out of Iran's total crude exports, the monthly total drops from 1.829 mb/d to 1.412 mb/d. Dalian exports this month have accounted for ~417 kb/d or 10.423 mbbls. Below are the vessels we saw headed for Dalian:

Over the last 5 years, you can see that Iranian crude exports to Dalian have never averaged more than ~150 kb/d per month, but yet in the last 2 months alone, Iranian crude exports to Dalian are averaging above ~350 kb/d. Most if not all of these exports are going into bonded storage.

This is also another reason why we have not seen Iranian floating storage increase just yet:

Source: Kpler

Now if we scrub Iran's crude exports this month to take into account the exports that are going into Dalian storage, we see Iranian crude exports being closer to ~1.412 mb/d. Even if we take into account ~50k b/d of normal exports to Dalian, we still have a figure around ~1.46 mb/d.

Source: HFI Research

This implies that Iran has already lost 1.422 mb/d of exports since April 2018 and will be losing more come Nov 4th.

Using the exports MTD, we see Greece and Italy contributing to another decline of ~120 kb/d bringing the figure closer to 1.34 mb/d. China's crude imports will likely remain flat m-o-m, while India could see imports drop by another ~100 kb/d. India's preliminary November crude imports already show a sizable bump up in Saudi crude imports, which would explain Saudi's high crude exports in October. In our view, Saudi is already actively trying to capture the market share left behind by Iran.

This would then push Iran's total crude exports in November close to ~1.2 mb/d or 1.6 mb/d lower than April 2018.

How would we know this is happening?

We should start to see Iranian floating storage build in the coming months. Once floating storage is full, then we expect production shut-in to start.

Conclusion

Our analysis indicates that the new oil bear thesis that Iran's crude exports won't fall will be proven incorrect. It's important to understand the games Iran has been playing but with improved technology and a better understanding of how Iran gamed the sanctions during the Obama era, oil market participants and analysts will see right through the gimmicks.

We believe Iran's crude exports have already fallen and will continue to fall once US sanctions are imposed.

