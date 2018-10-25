Lazard (LAZ) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ)

Q3 2018 Earnings Call

October 25, 2018 8:00 am ET

Executives

Alexandra Deignan - Lazard Ltd.

Kenneth Marc Jacobs - Lazard Ltd.

Evan L. Russo - Lazard Ltd.

Analysts

Brennan Hawken - UBS Securities LLC

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities LLC

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research LLC

Chris Walsh - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Michael Needham - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jeffery J. Harte - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Lazard's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at