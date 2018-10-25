The lack of credible competition has some short sellers like Andrew Left flipping sides. So, who's next? I continue to expect Tesla shares to go substantially higher from here.

Additionally, Tesla's market position appears to be strengthening. In September, the Model 3 was by far the best selling car in America, surpassing its next nearest competitor by nearly 100%.

Source: Tesla

Tesla Delivers A Blockbuster Third Quarter

Tesla (TSLA) reported a phenomenal quarter, essentially blowing away analysts' expectations Wednesday, October 24th after the bell. The company's shares surged by about $30, or approximately 10% following the results. In conjunction with the company's stellar results, Tesla's overall market position appears to be strengthening substantially in the U.S. as well as in the overall EV segment.

Tesla has essentially transformed itself into a dominant force in the U.S. car industry. Despite numerous attempts by legacy automakers to introduce competitive products in the EV space, Teslas are capturing unrivaled market share and are likely to continue to do so going forward.

Q3 Results and Other Developments

Adjusted EPS $2.90 vs. consensus estimates for 19 cent loss.

Revenue $6.82 billion vs. consensus estimates for $6.33 billion.

Net income $311.5 million vs. $619.4 million loss YoY.

Revenue surged by 70% from $4 billion QoQ and sky-rocketed by 128% YoY.

After one-time adjustments, Tesla earned $516 million in the quarter vs. an adjusted loss of $520 million one-year ago.

Cash position improved by $731 million to roughly $3 billion in the quarter.

Model 3 gross margin surged to over 20%.

Operating income came in at $417 million.

The company reaffirmed its projections for positive free cash flow and net income for Q4.

So, How Did They Do it?

These results blew away even my so-called "bullish estimates" which called for a net income of slightly over $100 million or 63 cents a share. What's even more remarkable is that Tesla only used roughly $52 million in ZEV credit revenue in Q3, indicating that the company's profitability was non-reliant on ZEV credits at all. Essentially, there are two very compelling stories worth telling here. One is the continued production improvement in the Model 3 segment, and two is the substantial operational cost cutting.

Earlier in the year, Tesla lowballed gross margins for the Model 3 by saying the company expects to achieve 15% gross margins in Q3. Now, the company indicates that gross margin for the Model 3 vehicle came in at above 20% for the quarter.

If we assume roughly a $95,000 average selling price (ASP) for the Model S/X segment and a $60,000 ASP for the Model 3, coupled with a "typical" 27% gross margin for the Model S/X segment, we are left with roughly $762.3 million in gross profit from the Model 3 segment. This implies that Model 3 production achieved a gross margin of roughly 23.47% in the quarter, possibly surpassing even the most bullish estimates. The combined automotive sales gross margin came in at a remarkable 25%, a substantial increase over the 18.9% achieved last quarter.

Additionally, gross margin improved substantially in Tesla's Energy Generation & Storage segment from just 12% in Q2 to roughly 17.24% in Q3. Overall, the company's gross margin exploded higher to about 22.3%, over just 15.4% in the last quarter.

This strongly suggests that just about all the Model 3 production bottlenecks have been alleviated. Moreover, this indicates that the after achieving acceptable scale in the Model 3 segment the company focused on improving its economies of scale capabilities and increased production efficiency drastically.

The second substantial reason why the company showed such a considerable profit in the quarter was due to improved efficiency and cost cutting on the administrative side. Despite revenues surging by 70%, operating costs unexpectedly declined QoQ. R&D expenses were cut by 9%, and even SG&A costs dropped by about 2.66% QoQ despite delivering substantially more vehicles. This implies that Tesla has substantial control over its costs, as the company demonstrated that it can efficiently cut costs when need be.

Tesla by The Numbers

Source: Author's Material

Tesla's Dominant Market Position

Remarkably, in under a year, Tesla's Model 3 has become the bestselling car in America. In September, Model 3 sales came in at about $1.335 billion outselling its next nearest competitor the Toyota Camry (NYSE:TM) by nearly 100%. Now, this is all passenger cars in the U.S., not just the entry to mid-sized luxury car segment.

Source: CleanTechnica.com

If we look at the entry to mid-sized luxury car segment in the U.S., the Model 3's position is incredibly dominant. In September, roughly 24,000 Model 3s were delivered. This is more than Mercedes C/CLA/CLS/E Class and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 2/3/4/5 Series combined. The Model 3 is essentially annihilating its competition, outselling its nearest competitors by huge margins. (Data sourced from CleanTechnica.com)

Source: CleanTechnica.com

Other sources like insideevs.com cite slightly lower September figures of 22,250 Model 3 deliveries. Still, this is more than the combined cars mentioned and is more than 4 times the number of Toyota Priuses, Chevrolet Bolts, and Nissan Leafs (OTCPK:NSANY) sold in the month combined.

I've mentioned repeatedly in my prior articles that the Model 3 is likely to replicate and even surpass the dominant position that the Model S holds in the large luxury car segment, and the recent sales figures indicate that this will very likely be the case.

Model S Shares Similar Dynamics

The Model 3 is essentially following Model S's blueprint, as the Model S has continued to dominate the large luxury sedan space in the U.S. for years now, and this trend shows no signs of stopping. To the contrary, the trend is showing signs of accelerating. Typically, the Model S outsells its 3 nearest competitors; however, last quarter, it managed to sell roughly as many units as its 4 nearest competitors combined. (Data sourced from CleanTechnica.com)

Source: CleanTechnica.com

If we look at data for full-year 2017, we see that Tesla's Model S nearly outsold its 3 nearest competitors in the U.S.

2017 Large Luxury Sedan Sales U.S.

Source: Statista.com

Additionally, the Model S was by far the best selling large luxury sedan in Europe as well last year and should retain its crown this year as well. This implies that the Model 3 is likely to replicate a similar success rate compared to the results achieved in the U.S. market. So, essentially, worldwide demand for the Model 3 vehicle may be limited only to what Tesla's production capacity can put out.

Amongst EVs, Tesla Has No Rivals

I-Pace What? It appears that introducing a new EV is not as easy as some legacy automakers had thought. Jaguar's I-Pace reportedly sold an embarrassing 140 units in August. The Model 3 outsold the I-Pace at a ratio of more than 127 to 1 in August.

If we look at Q3 sales in general, the top 3 selling vehicles amongst true 100% EVs as well as hybrids in the U.S. were Teslas. Combined the Model 3, X, and S sold roughly 70,000 units in the U.S. in Q3. The next nearest "competitor" Toyota Prius PHEV sold just 6,268 units in the quarter.

Source: CleanTechnica.com

If we are talking about true EVs, the Nissan Leaf sold approximately 4,000 units in Q3, and the next closest 100% EV, the Chevrolet Bolt, sold about 3,950 cars in the quarter. In Q3, the Model 3 outsold the Bolt by a ratio of around 14:1. (Data sourced from CleanTechnica.com)

Where is the Competition?

If you're looking around and asking where Tesla's competition is, you're not alone. So, amongst 100% EVs, the closest competition to a Model 3 appears to be Chevrolet Bolt. But with an MSRP of around $40,000, it appears that the vast majority of consumers are lining up to purchase a Model 3 with a comparable price tag of $45-50K instead.

There was a lot of hype about the I-Pace, but with 140 sales in August, it doesn't seem like a threat to the Model X which registered more than 13,000 sales in Q3. In fact, as of last quarter, Tesla was outselling Jaguar altogether on a worldwide scale 154,000 - 136,000 vehicles. Other proposed competitors like Audi's E-Tron is being delayed due to software issues and won't be available in the U.S. until Q2 2019 (the earliest).

Despite so much noise about a "Tesla Killer", Tesla remains largely unchallenged in the EV space, is building up substantial brand loyalty, and is not likely to be threatened by competition in the near future.

Additionally, most of the proposed competition like the I-Pace, Audi's E-Tron, and others are comparable only to the Model X, which illustrates that legacy automakers have no answer for Tesla's Model S and Model 3 vehicles in sight.

If You Think Tesla Won't Sustain Sales, Think Again

Some people may be underestimating the EV revolution that Tesla has ignited. Let's not forget that before Tesla EVs were largely a joke, and almost no serious automotive enthusiast would consider the likes of a Leaf or a Prius as his/her daily driving vehicle.

Well, a lot has changed since the Model S, its slick curves, remarkable acceleration, exhilarating ride, and amazing looks burst onto the automotive scene. Thanks to Tesla, we now know that EVs can be cool, fast, exciting, great looking, have extensive range, and so much more. Now that the Model 3 is out, we know that high-performance EVs can be made affordable to the masses. The EV revolution is not a phase, this is only the beginning.

EV growth is enormous, is likely to continue or accelerate, and once consumers go EV, they're not likely to turn back to ICE. Have you seen many Model 3 owners say "H'm, I think I'll get a 3 Series as my next car"? No, probably not. Because the many Model 3 owners would likely say "This is how a car should be, and I'm never going back to ICE cars". Many people who drive alternative EVs to Tesla may say, "I'm never going back to ICE vehicles, the benefits are too great with EVs, but I am thinking about switching to a Tesla next".

If you're still doubting that the EV revolution is real, take a look at the statistics, they don't lie. The number of plug-ins sold in Q2 2018 was a staggering 70% increase over Q2 in 2017. Worldwide sales are projected to hit 2.1 million this year, around 355K in the U.S and another 425K in Europe. China is scheduled to gobble up about 1.15 million EVs on its own this year.

Source: EVvolumes.com

H1 2018 vs. H1 2017 growth is stunning, U.S. up 37% YoY, Europe up 42% YoY, and China up 105% YoY. The most incredible takeaway is that this trend is only starting. We may be in the top of the first inning of the EV ballgame. At the end of 2018, there will be about 5.4 million EVs on the roads. Despite this being a 64% YoY rise over 2017, this is still a miniscule 0.4% of the 1.3 billion worldwide vehicles.

Source: EVvolumes.com

This essentially means that there is about 99.6% more market share to conquer in the automotive segment, and Tesla is and will likely remain the undisputed leader going forward.

Why Will Tesla Continue to Lead?

Aside from the fact that there is no credible Model S or Model 3 competitors in sight, Tesla enjoys various competitive advantages over its adversaries in the car segment.

Marketing Advantage

Unlike conventional automakers that invest heavily in costly advertising, Tesla doesn't spend millions on expensive marketing campaigns. Yet, its automobiles are some of the best-known and highest-rated products in the world. Tesla is in the process of achieving something monumental rarely seen in marketing, where the company, Tesla, becomes essentially synonymous with the product - the electric vehicle. Instead of pouring countless of millions into advertising, Tesla can use the excess capital to invest in R&D, pay off debt, or fund other operations.

Sales Advantage

Tesla implements a direct sales approach, cutting out the redundant middleman dealership network. Conversely, traditional automakers are reliant on the dealership complex to conduct some of the most important aspects of their businesses, sell and service their cars. An important element to mention is that dealers have very little incentive to sell EVs because there is so little servicing. And servicing is where dealers make the most dollars. Tesla cuts out the middleman, saving money for clients and transferring revenues for servicing to itself, creating yet another substantial revenue stream.

Software Advantage

Tesla develops and utilizes its own software. The company's infotainment system recently received the highest rating out of any automaker, as 83% of consumers gave it a thumbs up.

Although Tesla's autonomous driving program is still in relatively early stages, given the fact that Tesla is considered as one of the most attractive destinations for software engineers to work, it is very likely the program will see significant improvements going forward. Tesla and SpaceX are both in the top five destinations for recent IT graduates. (SpaceX is No. 1 and Tesla is No. 4, no car company comes near the top 10).

Tesla has been and arguably remains the leader in autonomous driving. And although GM's surprisingly innovative LIDAR-based SuperCruise may have won the most recent battle, the war may still be won by Tesla. Tesla pioneered the way with autonomous driving and has the most potential long term, in my view.

Battery Pack Assembly Advantage

Tesla's main point for building the enormous Gigafactory 1 facility was to ensure that its automobiles receive the necessary amount of batteries, independent of external factors.

Having the ability to assemble what's essentially an unlimited number of battery packs for its vehicles represents a huge advantage for Tesla when compared with other automakers. Tesla's adversaries will presumably have to rely on third parties for batteries and battery pack assembly thus may face production constraints as well as other obstacles and setbacks.

Supercharger Advantage

Although there are various third-party charging networks around the world that any EV owner can use, there is only one Supercharger network that only a Tesla owner can use.

One of the most notable differences is that when Tesla was creating its Supercharging network, it designed it much like connecting dots on a map. This way Tesla owners can get around just about anywhere by using its vastly spread-out charging network.

However, the third-party charging networks chose to concentrate their stations predominantly in highly populated EV areas for profit purposes, as they were not mainly considering ease of use and practicality for consumers. Therefore, interstate travelers and car owners living outside of the heavily populated EV centers are likely to find it significantly more difficult to get around than Tesla owners.

Also, the Supercharger network is much faster and has capacities of up to 145KW while the typical CCS (combined charging system) offers a limited capacity of up to 50KW. This allows for Tesla automobiles to charge up 50-80% faster than their counterparts.

Design Advantage

The Model 3, as well as other Tesla vehicles, is extremely well designed from a capability, practicality, and aesthetics perspective.

Source: DailyExpress.com

Capability: The Model S is currently the quickest production car in the world with a 0-60 time of 2.28 seconds. This remarkably makes it faster than million-dollar ICE "supercars."

If that's not ludicrous enough, Tesla's unveiled Roadster 2 crushes that time with a 1.9-second 0-60 acceleration, making it by far the fastest production vehicle on earth. Additionally, the car will be available for around $200,000, a fraction of the cost typically associated with high-performance supercars.

Even the single-engine Model 3 delivers a 0-60 time of just 4.4 seconds, far superior to any of its peers in the proposed price range.

Practicality: Despite the outstanding performance, Teslas are incredibly practical vehicles as well. All Tesla vehicles offer four-wheel drive capabilities, significant trunk room, and are some of the safest cars ever tested.

Aesthetics: It is widely accepted that the Model S is a stunning vehicle, the Model X like many crossover SUVs is an acquired taste, but the Model 3 is a very attractive mid-sized automobile. However, "competing" vehicles such as the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, BMW I3, and others just scream EV and have that typical "electric vehicle" look.

Economies of Scale Advantage

The primary area where Tesla has an economy of scale advantage over its traditional automotive counterparts is in battery pack production and assembly. With the Gigafactory 1, Tesla can construct essentially a limitless number of battery packs required for its vehicles at an incredible pace. This way, the company bypasses any conceivable production restraints due to an insufficient number of battery packs required for its automobiles. This should also allow Tesla to produce higher margins as the company assembles battery packs on a mass scale. This advantage will be compounded in China's Gigafactory 3, as Tesla will produce both cars and battery packs at the same site.

So, What's Next for Tesla?

The next thing for Tesla is to clearly illustrate that the company is able to create sustainable profits for shareholders. Scale of the Model 3's ramp-up has been drastically improved, to the point where Tesla's main priority now is going to be to improve margins in the Model 3 segment to achieve overall profitability for the company. Once Tesla is able to sustain about a 20% gross margin in Model 3 production, the company should become increasingly more profitable. This is very likely to occur in the second half of this year.

Next, Tesla will work to bring its newest Gigafactory in China online. In fact, work has already begun and Tesla has reportedly secured a preliminary loan of about $680 million to begin the construction process. The factory will cost a reported $2 billion to get to around an annual 200,000-unit production capacity.

The development of Gigafactory 3 is an instrumental stage for Tesla, as China is and will likely remain the largest EV market in the world. By having a production facility in China, Tesla can bypass costly tariffs and lower the sales cost of its vehicles by roughly 25%. Tesla will also save substantial capital on transportation and other administrative costs. Ultimately, this will translate to cheaper Tesla products for the Chinese consumer and significantly increased demand for Tesla automobiles in Asia.

Citron Flips on Tesla: What this Means

Andrew Left, a prominent activist short seller and founder of Citron research pulled a full 180 on Tesla, saying that he was no longer short Tesla but had instead gone long the stock prior to earnings. This is huge, and there is a reason the stock rallied by about $40 on the news. Andrew Left is one of the most renowned and credible short sellers in the world, known for his objective research, and timely short calls. Mr. Left is essentially conceding that his thesis is not going to materialize concerning Tesla, and he now thinks the stock is going substantially higher due to the lack of credible competition surrounding the company.

So, why is Andrew switching his stance now? Tesla is at a crucial phase of its development process, during which the company is about to transition into the next stage of its life cycle.

Tesla is on the verge of demonstrating its profitability potential, its cars are experiencing enormous demand, there is no credible competition for its mass-market vehicle in sight, Tesla is on the verge of building a China factory which grants it entry into the largest EV market in the world, and Tesla has new, unrealized products like the Model Y, Tesla Semi, and Roadster 2 in its pipeline.

This signals that Tesla has enormous room to grow as an enterprise long term and is likely to play a dominant role in the EV segment indefinitely. This equates to a distinct possibility of hundreds of billions of dollars in potential revenues and billions of dollars in possible profits in coming years.

Andrew Left recognizes this and realizes that he would much rather be long Tesla shares than short at this crucial juncture. Citron Research also devised this very compelling visual guide I concur with that illustrates the likely stock price of Tesla's shares relative to the company's annual deliveries and gross margin achieved on production of its vehicles.

Source: CitronResearch.

Threats to Tesla

Despite having an overwhelmingly dominant market position in the U.S. EV space, some threats remain for Tesla. One threat is the possibility that such robust Model 3 demand is the result of a massive backlog that is working itself out and once it's gone, demand could decline. Another concern is that the U.S. market may become over-saturated by Tesla vehicles, and Tesla will need to get sales from other, less profitable regions.

Yet, another concern is that competition of comparable, new all-electric vehicles will arrive from legacy automakers and will take over Tesla's market share. Another risk is that the EV movement is a phase and not a revolution and may fizzle out over time.

Also, Tesla could file for bankruptcy, capital could dry up, and the company may run out of cash to fund future factories and other endeavors. Tesla can also continue to function without making money, in which case, the company may be doomed to fail. So, risks do exist, but in my view, they are outweighed by the enormous potential that the company is likely to realize in coming years.

The Bottom Line

The Model 3 is taking over, it's leading overall car sales in the U.S., it's crushing its competition in the luxury sedan market, and in the EV segment, no one is even close. Additionally, The Model S continues to drastically outsell its counterparts in the U.S., and Model X sales are quite robust as well. In fact, the 3 Tesla vehicles are the top 3 selling EVs in the U.S. right now.

Moreover, the entire EV segment is exploding and is very likely to sustain its meteoric rise. Will the competition ever catch up? This is the million-dollar question. For now, Tesla appears to be quite insulated from any significant encroachments on its market share, and with significant competitive advantages on its side, it could sustain its lead in the EV space indefinitely.

Short sellers are starting to capitulate and more are likely to follow legendary short sellers Andrew Left's actions. Tesla is at a crucial juncture where the company just demonstrated that it can function as a sustainably profitable enterprise. Competition is far behind, so Tesla is essentially in blue ocean territory and has almost limitless potential in its segment. The company is expanding into the most lucrative EV segment in the world, China, and Tesla has many exciting new and possibly extremely profitable products in its pipeline. Therefore, despite the short-term gyrations, longer term, the stock is likely to go much higher in my view.

Despite the recent overall stock market gyrations, I am keeping my $500 year-end price target for Tesla.

