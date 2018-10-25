Has Schlumberger Peaked?

Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard

Schlumberger (SLB) reported Q3 revenue of $8.5 billion and eps of $0.46. Thee company delivered a revenue and earnings beat, yet the stock is down 9% post-earnings. SLB may have peaked. I explain below.

North America Appears To Be Faltering

For the past several quarters oil services earnings have centered around how strong or weak results from North America would be. Firms who lacked major exposure to North America land drilling have suffered for it. Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard appeared to have pulled a chess move again Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BHGE) after acquiring acquired Weatherford's (WFT) U.S. pressure pumping assets. Heading into Q3 the company received 38% of its revenue from the region, up from 30% a year earlier.

This quarter Schlumberger's total revenue was up 2% sequentially. Each region showed growth, with Latin America leading the way at 6%. North America revenue growth was only 2%. It is now Schlumberger's largest region and could drive sentiment for the stock. Q3's performance could be seen as a disappointment given last quarter's total revenue growth of 5% and North America's growth in the double digits.

Constraints in the Permian Basin caused revenue growth in North America to subside:

Higher product sales for artificial lift systems which grew by 10% also contributed to third quarter performance. These positive results however were largely offset by the weakness in the hydraulic fracturing market that developed during the quarter. While the quarter began by leveraging second quarter fleet additions, customer activity weakened during the third quarter as takeaway constraints in the Permian limited production growth. The resulting excess hydraulic horsepower in the market led to softer pricing and as a consequence of this we did not add more of our spare fleet capacity during the quarter.

It is odd to speak of budgets constraints in North America land drilling with oil prices above $70. We usually equate weakness in the region with oil prices at $50 or below. The Permian is a major area for E&P. If budget constraints cause operators to reduce activity or shift activity to other basins then dismal revenue growth in North America could last a few more quarters. That would not bode well since North America is now Schlumberger's largest region.

International revenue excluding Cameron grew 4% sequentially. It was the first quarter in a while where international revenue growth out-paced North America's. The international recovery was broad-based. Latin America and the Middle East saw higher activity from national oil companies and independent contractors. Strong activity in Russia buoyed Europe, CIS and Africa. Going forward SLB bulls will likely have to live decent performance in international markets amid a potential pullback in North America.

When Will Offshore Take Off?

Offshore activity has awakened with the rise in oil prices and the decline in offshore break-even costs. A proxy for Schlumberger's offshore prowess is revenue from Cameron which Schlumberger acquired three years ago. Cameron's revenue of $1.3 billion was flat sequentially, so the company did not get much traction there. Deepwater contracts tend to be long-tailed so contract wins could equate to revenue and earnings a few quarters out.

In Q2 2018 management was excited about ultra-deepwater contract wins from Transocean. Management also indicated Cameron add to its backlog for drilling systems in Q3. As long as oil prices remain in the $70 range for an extended period then offshore activity could separate Schlumberger from Halliburton. The potential in offshore is there, but it has equated to much revenue growth as of yet.

Where From Here?

I understand that OPEC and certain other oil operators can manage supply in order to spike oil prices. However, at some point demand for oil will have to remain robust to keep oil prices and E&P at elevated levels. The U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. Sans more stimulus I believe a recession is on the horizon. That does not bode well for SLB or broader financial markets.

SLB trades at nearly 13x trailing EBITDA, which is not cheap. The stock is down over 15% Y/Y. Unless broader financial markets rise in perpetuity I do not see any reason to own SLB given a potential slow down in North America and potential economic headwinds. Sell SLB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.