Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Denis McGlynn - CEO

Tim Horne - CFO

Denis McGlynn

Morning everyone and welcome, I'm joined by Tim Horne, our CFO who's going to read our forward looking statements disclaimer and then we'll get underway.

Tim Horne

In order to help you understand the Company and its results, we may make certain forward-looking statements. It is possible the Company's actual results might differ from any predictions we make today. Additional information regarding factors that could cause such differences appear in the Company's SEC filings.

Denis McGlynn

Thanks Tim. Well, operationally, it was an improved quarter versus last year for the Company. The legislative relief we received in June helped us grow gaming revenues with increased food and beverage revenues contributing as well. The newly expanded single game sports betting opportunities also gained momentum with the start up of the NFL season, and we're pleased with the progress so far over there.

On the non-gaming side, we saw substantial growth in our tour and travel, convention and trends in hotel room revenues and Tim will have the details in a moment. The legislative relief also allowed us to open an in-house branded seafood restaurant and hired 50 new employees. The Pearl Oyster Grill is performing well and replaces a former seafood restaurant tenant, which we terminated last December.

Our phased hotel refurbishing project continued through the third quarter with half of our 500 rooms having received new carpeting, tile and window treatment. This project will continue through to the third quarter of next year and will eventually include new beds and furniture. Finally regarding our recently announced merger with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, at this point in the process, we're moving through the state approval process and preparing to file a proxy shortly.

Tim's going to review our financials now, so I'll turn it over to him.

Tim Horne

Thanks, Denis. As I mentioned on the last two quarters call, the adoption of a new revenue standard effective January 1st of this year has changed the look our statement of earnings, not so much from an overall earnings standpoint, but more from a classification standpoint. In summary, the new standard requires gaming companies to reduce gaming revenue for items provided on a complimentary basis, primarily food and beverage and rooms.

So when we discuss quarterly win changes that will be the real win changes on the casino floor prior to the impacts of this new accounting standard, we adopted this standard on January 1st of 2018 using the retrospective method meaning prior periods have been restated as well. So, the impact on net earnings each prior period was not material.

If you look at the third quarter's statement of earnings, you'll our total revenues increased 2.3% to $46 million compared with $45 million for the third quarter of last year. Gaming revenues presented here consist of slot wins, table wins, sports betting and i-gaming win and horse racing commissions, reduced by the amount of complimentary items provided to gaming customers of approximately $3.8 million.

Pure gaming win increased 2.6% compared to last year and complementaries were essentially flat, resulting in the approximately $36.7 million of gaming revenues shown here. Our slot win was up about 1.7% compared to the third quarter of last year. The regional market is still very competitive but while our number of patrons is down slightly we saw increases in both work per trip and the average number of trips during the quarter. Our table win was up more than 3% largely from a higher hold percentage than the last year.

Regarding our operating profits with expenses under control and a lower table game tax rate, we had improved gaming profits and margins compared with the third quarter of last year. Other operating revenues which are no longer shown net of promotional allowances were up slightly to $9.28 million this year and consist of food and beverage, hotel and other miscellaneous revenues. The increase this year was primarily from improvements in a few food and beverage outlets this quarter offset by slightly lower rooms revenue from the later timing of the NASCAR weekend in November this year.

Our gross profit and margins for our non-gaming activities fell compared with the third quarter of 2017 again from not having as many NASCAR-related rooms in the quarter and from some incentives we paid to line-level employees and from start-up costs for our recently opened seafood restaurant. Our hotel occupancy was almost 90% essentially identical to last year and our pure cash rate of a $114 for the quarter was down a little compared to the third quarter of last year again primarily from the timing of the NASCAR weekend.

G&A expenses were up slightly compared to last year, so our EBITDA excluding the merger related the costs was up almost 35% to $2.8 million for the quarter, again from higher gaming results offset by lower non-gaming results. Merger related expenses incurred to-date consisting primarily of investment backing and legal fees were $765,000 and are shown separately here. Interest expense was a $190,000 and was down slightly from last year from lower average borrowings partially offset by higher rates.

We had income tax expense in the quarter given the non-deductible nature of the merger cost to-date and given those merger costs, we had a net loss of $269,000 or $0.01 per diluted share compared with a net loss of $138,000 or no cents per diluted share last year. On our balance sheet, our total debt was $16.5 million at September 30th and was reduced by $1.5 million this quarter and that credit facility was recently extended, and as it sits would expire September 30th of 2019.

On the cash flow statement for the nine months ended September 30, you'll see that our operating cash for the nine month period was just over $6 million, which is higher than last year primarily from the timing of various payments. We had just over $3 million of capital expenditures during the first nine months and paid down $3.4 million of debt so far this year. Given the recent legislative changes, our expectation for total capital spending in 2018 will increase to approximately $3.5 million to $4 million for the year as a whole.

That concludes our prepared remarks and our third quarter update. Thank you for your interest.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A