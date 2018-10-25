62% Total Returns To Redemption With Farmland Partners Preferred B

Upon redemption, shareholders get the full liquidation preference plus Farmland Value Accretion plus accrued dividends.

The Buy Thesis

Farmland Partners (FPI) Preferred B (FPI-B) is currently trading at a sizable discount to par which enhances current yield and capital appreciation potential. I believe it will be redeemed shortly before a step-up provision kicks in on 9/30/2024 and this redemption could result in a total return of ~62% for those who buy at today’s price of ~$22.00. This represents a simple annual return of 10.43% over the nearly 6 year holding period, or a compound annual return of 8.45%.

This article will detail the impetus for redemption, our projections for value accretion on the participating portion of the preferred and fundamental analysis of the underlying business. Let us begin with a discussion of the investment environment that makes a participating preferred of this nature opportunistic.

A rock and a hard place

An increasing number of analysts are projecting a recession in 2020. If these projections are correct, cyclical stocks and most other equities could perform poorly. Unfortunately, there is nowhere to hide as Treasuries and other “safe” instruments like bonds and preferreds are equally threatened by a different threat; the Fed. Freshly released minutes include hawkish intentions to continue raising rates. These defensive instruments are precisely the kinds of investments that perform poorly when interest rates are hiked. Going to cash looks risky too as there are signs of inflation picking up which could cause cash to have a negative real return.

Note that these outcomes are unlikely to coexist. If there is a recession, the Fed is unlikely to continue hiking and inflation is unlikely to become problematic. Thus, there are viable investment groups for each outcome, the problem is merely that it is difficult to discern which outcome we are looking at. The uncertainty created by the disparate expectations increases the forward variance of each potential holding while reducing the scenario weighted average return expectation.

It is a rather challenging environment and I am not wise enough to project the future. Instead, I have searched for a security that has the potential to perform well in any of the above scenarios.

Farmland Partners Preferred B offers similar downside protections to other income investments, but it has a clear path for participating in upside events. It is a participating preferred that accrues liquidation preference as the value of the associated farmland appreciates. Let us take a look at the structure of the security and how the value accretion is calculated.

Security Structure

On 8/10/17, FPI issued just over $150mm of FPI-B with an initial coupon of 6% that jumps to 10% on 9/30/2024.

Source: SNL Financial

Importantly, the 10% would be paid on not just the $25 initial liquidation preference, but also on the Farmland Value Accretion or FVA. As seen in the related 8K.

“On and after September 30, 2024, in lieu of the prior dividend rate, a dividend rate of 10.000% per annum will be paid on the initial liquidation preference per share of Series B Participating Preferred Stock plus the FVA Amount, if any.”

The FVA will also be applied to liquidation preference in the event of a company liquidation or when FPI redeems the preferred. Importantly, the FVA is only added if it is a positive number, which protects the liquidation preference in extreme downside scenarios. Liquidation preference can functionally be calculated as follows: $25 + accrued but unpaid dividends + FVA.

This full amount will have to be paid on redemption or change of control.

How is FVA calculated?

The proceeds of the preferred offering, along with other company capital went toward the purchase of a large portfolio of farmland. The value of this farmland is to be tracked using NASS ( National Agricultural Statistics Service) statewide data. The statewide data will be weighed based on the portfolios distribution across the various states shown below.

Source: FPI 8-K

To the extent that the portfolio of land appreciates in value, the preferred is entitled to receive 50% of the appreciation.

FVA accretion will be reported annually based on the following formula:

FVA x = ((Land Value for PS x as of the most recent Report Release Date ÷ Land Value for PS x for 2017) × 100) - 100;

This will compound over time into cumulative FVA using this equation:

Cumulative FVA = ((FVA 1 × W 1) + (FVA 2 × W 2) + (FVA 3 × W 3) + ... (FVA 17 × W 17)) ÷ 100

The first year of FVA was reported for the 12 months ended 9/30/18 with appreciation of $0.21 per preferred share. Thereby making its functional liquidation preference $25.21. Now that we have discussed the subtleties that differentiate FPI-B from traditional preferreds, we can dive into the expected return calculations.

Return calculations

As stated in the intro, we see return potential at a compound annual rate of 8.45% over a roughly 6 year hold for total returns of 61.9%. These return figures are predicated on the following assumptions

Annual FVA appreciation of 2%

Redemption on 9/30/2024

Dividends paid as scheduled

If these assumptions hold, the return calculations look like this.

Author generated image

Capital gains of $3.21 represent the difference between current market price and liquidation preference which is the amount received upon redemption. Coupon return represents the dividends paid over the 5.9 year hold, and FVA return is the amount of accretion that would accrue if the land appreciates at 2% a year. These aggregate to a total return of $13.62 against the $22 of invested capital which is how we derive the return figures above.

I find an 8.45% compound annual return to be quite attractive in the present environment, particularly from a fixed income security. This represents a higher rate of return than just about any bond would provide, outside of the distressed debt area. Given the strong upside potential, it behooves us to carefully examine the assumptions.

2% annual FVA is well below historical averages. Farmland has historically appreciated at a pace that significantly exceeds inflation so setting FVA to a pace that approximates inflation is a fairly conservative assumption. Even in the challenging present environment, the particular portfolio of farmland on which FVA is calculated appreciated 1.65% in the 12 months ended September 30 th. Farmland is a perpetual asset and its value is not decided by its cashflow generation over the next year, but rather its perpetual cashflow potential.

Redemption on 9/30/2024 is also a conservative assumption as this is the least favorable time of redemption to preferred shareholders. If it is redeemed earlier, the capital gains will be accelerated, thereby increasing the compound rate of return. If it is redeemed later, the coupon ticks up to 10%, thereby pulling the compound rate of return up toward 10% the longer it goes without redemption.

The 3 rd and final assumption is that dividends will be paid on schedule which requires that the company remain solvent and generally financially healthy. It is on this assumption that I anticipate the most skepticism. Preferreds usually don’t trade deeply below par unless the market thinks there is a real risk of not getting paid in full. It is this fear that is creating the opportunity and the next section will detail why I believe the market is misguided in this assessment.

Origin of price discount

I can understand why FPI looks risky and why this might even make the preferred look risky given the highly visible headwinds:

Trade war headlines including soybean targeted tariffs

Low commodity prices for both corn and soybeans

Multiple years in a row of below normal farm income

Following the high commodity prices in 2011-2014, both corn and soybeans have dropped to about half of their peak pricing.

Source:

With prices sitting about where they were in 2010, they are down substantially in real terms (inflation adjusted).

Commodity price volatility is rather common in the farming world and most farmers were prepared for it with strong balance sheets. The aspect that is making this cycle particularly tough is the duration of low prices.

For the first couple years, farmers balance sheets generally kept them healthy and cutting back on certain expenses like equipment and fertilizer kept the vast majority of farmers stable. However, as the low commodity prices dragged on, exacerbated and elongated by trade headwinds, farmers began to feel more strain which resulted in a lowering of rental rates below normal.

Lower rental rates combined with some legal expenses related to largely disproven accusations from a short seller resulted in significant estimate cuts for FPI from the sell-side analysts.

Source: SNL Financial

The stock was heavily punished, down 40% over the past 3 years.

Source: SNL Financial

This sort of drop indicates that the market believes the reduced AFFO is permanent. In fact, FPI is trading at a normal farmland multiple of 25X its consensus 2018 AFFO of $0.27.

I posit that this is not normal AFFO, but rather trough AFFO.

AFFO should rise for 2 reasons:

Legal expenses were 1 time in nature and should not recur Rental rates are well below normal

The first is rather obvious, but I want to take a bit of time discussing why I believe rental rates will come back up and eventually exceed their original levels.

Essentially it boils down to the headwinds being temporary in nature and the tailwinds being secular in nature. This is not a normal secular trend, but rather a supertrend.

Supertrend in food demand

Farmland has the most reliable demand of any sector with global food consumption increasing steadily for centuries. While I think the history is well known, I believe there is significant market confusion as to the future of the secular growth in food consumption. The key misconception is that many believe food demand has been driven by population growth. This leads to the idea that food demand will stop growing as global population stabilizes.

While it is true that population growth has contributed, a far greater determinant of food demand is affluence. Thus, as countries like China continue to increase the size of their middle class, food demand growth is likely to accelerate. As evidence, we can look at China since 1990.

Source: Worldometer

Population growth has been rather modest, increasing only 20% over the 28 year period. However, note the urban shift. In 1990, only 26.3% of China’s population was in urban regions, compared to 57.9% in 2018. This urban shift corresponded to higher caliber employment and a rapidly growing middle class. As people become more comfortable financially, they tend to switch to a more protein based diet which requires many times more food production to sustain.

Overall food consumption in China went from roughly 230mm acres of production to just over 400mm acres.

Data Source: USDA’s PSD Database. Image from Ag Economists Blog

In other words, the food demand increased far more than the population. As affluence increases globally, food demand will continue to grow, even if population stops growing. Thus, I believe food demand growth will continue its centuries long trend.

While also being a growing source of demand in the long run, China is the primary source of current trade headwinds with its 25% tariff on US soybeans. While China is known for their ability to hold out in negotiations, I do not think this headwind will last long.

Over the same 28 years in which China’s food demand has increased from 230mm acres of production, to over 400mm, China’s food production stagnated. A wide gap has opened up between production and domestic consumption.

Data Source: USDA’s PSD Database. Image from Ag Economists Blog

They have a production deficit of well over 100mm acres. China can talk a big game when it comes to trade, but the fact of the matter is that China needs to import. Storage can get them through a temporary supply interruption, but it will be depleted in a matter of a couple quarters if China cannot import a sufficient amount.

Interestingly, soybeans account for almost the entirety of China’s domestic food production deficit.

Data Source: USDA’s PSD Database. Image from Ag Economists Blog

For this reason, I think the current trade situation regarding soybeans is likely to be short lived. There are 2 clear routes for recovery in US soybean exports:

China cancels the tariffs as they realize they need the soybeans Distribution channels shift such that the US just sells to the rest of the world while Brazil supplies China.

I think the former is more likely as Brazil’s infrastructure problems make its supply less reliable, but either path leads to a farming environment that is far more favorable than the present environment.

As commodity prices normalize and distribution channels solidify, farm income should return to normal levels. In turn, FPI will get to roll its rents back up and enjoy higher participating revenues.

While we believe FPI-B has a favorable reward relative to its risk, we feel inclined to discuss specific aspects of its risk.

Risks and concerns

It should be known that the FVA upside is capped with a clause that states the total rate of return shall not exceed 9%. From the same 8-K:

“(f) Until September 30, 2024, the amount payable upon any conversion, redemption or Liquidation Event shall be subject to a cap, such that the total internal rate of return, when considering the Initial Liquidation Preference, plus the FVA Amount (if positive, plus the Premium Amount (if applicable and if positive), plus all dividends (whether paid or accrued) to, but excluding, the date of such redemption, conversion or final distribution to holders in respect of a Liquidation Event, shall not exceed nine percent (9.0%)”

Note that this refers to the initial $25 purchase price. The return for an investor who gets in at $22.00 can be significantly higher before hitting the cap. It does, however, limit the return in extremely favorable scenarios.

FPI is planning to buy back about 10% of its outstanding common stock. While good for common shareholders, a large buyback does reduce the equity beneath the preferred. If FPI executes this buyback in a balanced fashion with proportional debt paydowns through appreciated asset sales this should not be a problem, but if debt is not reduced proportionally, it increases the volatility to which preferreds are subject.

Brazil’s potential production is significantly higher than its current production as the bottleneck is its infrastructure rather than land availability. If Brazil can significantly improve its distribution infrastructure, the future normalized price for soybeans would be lower than I am projecting.

Greater return opportunity

For us, the likely redemption in 6 years is the back-up plan. A far higher compound annual return can be achieved if the market price recovers before redemption. There are 2 outcomes which I believe would drive the price back up.

Recovery in commodity prices. Resolution to the trade war.

If the perceived risks go away, I see no reason the preferred would not trade near its par value.

The Bottom Line

The discount at which FPI-B trades combined with the built-in impetus for redemption portends outsized returns compared to other fixed income securities. Near term headwinds are increasing the perceived risk of the preferred, thereby affording a cheap entry price. We see the actual risk as far lower given the durability of the underlying assets.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long FPI and FPI-B. I am personally long FPI and FPI-B. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI.PB, FPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.