TSLA has several unique attributes that can allow it to grow rapidly despite increased competition.

Yet the stock is only back to a price it first reached in Q2 2017. This may represent enough churning to let the prior uptrend begin.

Background

Last November, following a moderately deep dive into Tesla (TSLA), I wrote an article with key summary bullet points on it as follows:

Tesla has many well-known negatives as well as an expansive growth vision that bulls believe could be highly rewarding to investors.

TSLA's price may actually be well-balanced between its many potentialities.

There may just be too many variables with too high an error margin when predicting them to allow any estimates of TSLA's fair value at this time.

Thus I'm neutral toward and uninvested in TSLA.

My argument was that for all the many obvious negatives, there were offsetting longer-term positives, and that at its price around $315. Thus I argued that a steadfastly neutral posture while "staying tuned" was the most logical one toward this name. In other words, let the traders trade.

Now I think the risk-reward has turned quite favorable for patient investors given the Q3 earnings report and shareholder letter. I went long a starter position in TSLA after hours Wednesday and intend to buy more, on a time frame and extent dependent on how the stock and the stock market trade given the ongoing volatility. My minimum target is about a 15% CAGR to shareholders in the next 5-7 years. However, of course I think TSLA shares may very well do better than that.

Here's my reasoning.

TSLA's structural advantages are coming to the fore

TSLA has several advantages over other companies in its fields. Here are some of them (not inclusive).

Given Elon Musk's background as a software geek of the first order, TSLA has growing advantages as a pioneer in e-delivery of software updates, neural networks and so on. The increasing computerization of the vehicular industry plays to his and TSLA's strengths.

Next, TSLA does not have to split the profit pie with dealers, as competitors must do. If you understand how lucrative auto dealerships are, then think of TSLA not needing more than scattered showrooms.

Moving on, while things will change, TSLA has some the same advantages Apple (AAPL) had after Steve Jobs rejoined it, drastically pared its product line, and rebuilt it logically. TSLA is doing the same, without having to jettison much other than some of the SolarCity business efforts. In autos, TSLA has a small product line that will evolve. A truck will follow, along with the "Y" to complete the S3XY grouping. That's a small product line by number of products, and as with AAPL, a company that sells lots of units with a non-diversified product line has a major profitability advantage over competitors that sell lots of different things.

Moving along in the efficiency theme, TSLA has rearranged its Powerwall and residential solar marketing efforts to primarily sell them to 450,000 global Tesla vehicle owners. Assuming that number of owners accelerates or at least grows rapidly and in several years hits 1,000,000, that number plus word of mouth/Internet awareness can allow a low customer acquisition cost, driving profitability. I'm buying TSLA in part because I expect energy products to be a major profit contributor for decades to come.

Those are just some of the reasons to believe that the blowout upside surprise Q3 results are just the beginning.

Now I want to get just a bit geeky.

TSLA has a technical first-mover lead

It's not going to be a piece of cake for the many parvenus coming into the EV space to do more than use their tax credits to compete with TSLA. Motor Trend shows this in a May article, Tesla Model 3 Teardown: The Nitty Gritty Details. Some of its observations include the following, relating to Sandy Munro's examination of a Model 3:

"Class-leading battery pack."

Charging Board : This approach is unique and deemed quite savvy relative to the Chevy Bolt and BMW i3 Munro has also analyzed.

: This approach is unique and deemed quite savvy relative to the Chevy Bolt and BMW i3 Munro has also analyzed. Pyrotechnic Battery Disconnect—This Tesla-patented device uses airbag/seat belt tensioner technology to instantly disconnect the battery in the event of a short circuit or other battery voltage spike event. The current shunt sensor helps trigger it.

Charging Cord Case —The 110-volt charging cord case sticks itself to the trunk carpet so strongly that you can lift the luggage well cover off by grasping the case. This is remarkable because you can barely detect the "hooks" that are grabbing the carpet's "loops" in this micro-Velcro-like material.

—The 110-volt charging cord case sticks itself to the trunk carpet so strongly that you can lift the luggage well cover off by grasping the case. This is remarkable because you can barely detect the "hooks" that are grabbing the carpet's "loops" in this micro-Velcro-like material. Central Glycol Pump—The heart of the battery and electronics systems' heating and cooling system is this multichamber smart pump, which individually tailors flow to the battery pack, power electronics, and motor. Many other companies use multiple circuits and pumps.

In summing up, Motor Trend reported:

Munro is very impressed with the Tesla's design, ride/handling, electrical and electronic architecture, and myriad innovations sprinkled throughout the Model 3.

My takeaway on the "myriad" innovations is that I'm thinking of TSLA as a famous brand that, as with AAPL, has been so much of a pacesetter that it can expand and improve its products on its own terms. The other EV guys can be Android, gain a majority market share, but struggle for profits. I could be wrong here, of course, but that's my current thesis to own TSLA despite all the competition that's here and coming.

Some thoughts on how big TSLA can be

My core reason to become a patient long on TSLA is that you can only lose your investment once or see it go nowhere with no dividend payouts, but TSLA is now so unique with underlying profitability that it can emulate AAPL and grow, then grow some more.

TSLA's plans now include manufacturing in China for the Chinese market and in the EU for the local markets. It plans to move production costs down the cost curve, ending up with something like a $35,000 mass market car that costs in the range of $28-$30,000 to deliver to the customer.

Let's look back at TSLA's five-year annual sales in thinking about future sales, profits and valuation:

2013: $2.0 B

2014: $3.2 B

2015: $4.0 B

2016: $7.0 B

2017: $11.8 B

2018 (annualized): $19.2 B.

This is amazing acceleration. Going from $2 B to $21 B (current consensus 2018 revenues) in five years represents a 60% growth rate.

A company that's investing so heavily in growth, and that has made its share of mistakes, will have trouble achieving profitability early on in such a capital-intensive business as vehicular manufacture.

I'm going to assume that TSLA's growth now slows, especially in the US as the tax credit advantage that competitors will have affects its growth rate. Offsetting that will be international auto manufacturing expansion, the X/Y vehicles, energy products and (I hope) the Solar Roof. (I like the long-term upside from the Solar Roof, and think that per Musk's conference call comments, the more engineering that's needed to make it practical, the stronger TSLA's moat will be in that business. But the Solar Roof is not in my projections right now.)

Just as a guess, if growth slows to an average 25% per year for the next six years, revenues will be $42 B in 2021 (which is consensus as of Thursday morning per ETrade) and $84 B in 2024.

Attempting to model profitability is more difficult. If successful, TSLA will likely be deleveraging its balance sheet and continuing to invest in growth. So you have the Amazon (AMZN) business model as a possibility, vs. more toward the AAPL "show me the cash" model as an alternative. Thinking of TSLA's various structural advantages, technical advantages, focus on lowering the cost of production and the premium pricing its reputation allows, I'm going to guess at a 15% profit margin. That would come to $12 B in 2024.

Pick a P/E.

I suggest that in 2024, if it meets these goals, TSLA would then be viewed as the global leader in its fields of electric vehicles and energy products, and that the field will be S3XY to investors.

I'm thus thinking of a 50% premium to a market P/E of 14X, or a 21X P/E. This would get TSLA to a market cap around $260 B. There are currently 178 MM diluted shares outstanding. If that increases to 200 MM, the target stock price would be $1,300. Given TSLA's after-hours stock price Friday near $320, that implies a 26% CAGR. That's my rough goal in owning this name. For conservatism, I would "officially" project more like 15%-20% appreciation.

A personal note

I have a special interest in TSLA. That's because after a career as an inventor in the field of rechargeable batteries as a senior executive with a small publicly traded defense contractor, my father refused to relocate (actually, my mother wouldn't budge) and instead ended up founding a consulting company in the mid-1970s that won some contracts with major oil and chemical companies to develop a battery for an electric car. This was long before the lithium ion era, and when the Saudis crashed the oil price in 1985, that business wound down.

Now we are in an exciting era where the economics of cleaner, more renewable energy sources increasingly support the goals of the many believers in the CO2-driven theories of global warming.

I like to think that I'm following the science here, not just being sentimental, in believing that the time is now right for TSLA as a company and for returns to its shareholders.

Final comments

It's of course improper to take one quarter of a GAAP $312 MM profit and project anything much from that number alone. But I see this as an affirmation that TSLA is turning a corner, and Teslas do handle corners well. I also like the knowledge that TSLA has been forced to separate the chairman and CEO roles. I think this will help ground Elon Musk and the entire organization. He certainly sounded restrained on the conference call.

Risks are high for TSLA. There are no certainties here. Further, recent action of the housing and auto/RV stocks shows me that the Fed has already tightened a little too much, and TSLA vehicles are expensive. So this may not be the optimal time to initiate a position in this stock -the shorts are not simply going to concede overnight. However, I now like the odds and have gone long TSLA. I think it has an impressive, almost cookie-cutter set of growth opportunities that reminds me variously of AAPL and AMZN in their earlier, hyper-growth days when each company had a lot to prove.

TSLA also has a lot to prove. I'm betting a few bucks, perhaps more than a few in the near future, that it continues to emerge as one of the great, fast-growing innovators of our time, in a sector of the global economy that has the opportunity for multi-decade compounded, profitable growth.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to provide.

