Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me

All main indices, but the Nasdaq, are down for the year.

Only 1/3 of the S&P 500 constitutes closed above their 200-DMA.

October 2018 is, thus far, the worst month for the market since February 2009.

The Dow longest streak in history of closing above its 200-DMA is over.

Don't Look Down!

Remember that we warned yesterday (10/23/2018) about the Dow Jones breaking its historic record streak? Well, it's not officially over.

The Dow ETF (DIA) closed today (10/24/2018) below its 200-day moving average for the first time since March 2016, ending the longest run (of that kind) in its history. 663 trading days and no-more counting...

Horror October

If "Horror October" ended today, it would be the worst monthly decline for the S&P 500 index (on a total return basis) since February 2009: -8.8%.

Already Negative 2018 For Some

On a price-only basis (excluding dividends), the Dow (DIA), S&P 500 (SPY), and Russell 2000 (IWM) are now all down for the year.

Still Positive 2018 For Others

The Nasdaq (QQQ) still enjoys from a pretty wide margin, thanks to a 20% total return it accumulated until very recently.

QQQ data by YCharts

Only One Third Above 200-DMA

Only 34% of stocks that make the S&P 500 closed above their 200-day moving average. That's the fewest we've seen since February 2016.

Making Fees, Losing Money

If the year ended today, it would be the worst year for global diversified portfolios since 2008. This is where money managers and advisers earn most of their fees. One of those things that make you ho "Hmmm"...

Longer (List) & Lower (Returns)

The list of country equity ETFs hitting a 52-week low is getting longer by the day...

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT)

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (ECH)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (EWP)

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (EWO)

iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF (EWK)

iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (EWS)

iShares MSCI All Peru ETF (EPU)

iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (EWD)

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG)

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL)

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE)

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (EWT)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN)

iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (EWL)

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL)

More "Black", Less "Rock"

BlackRock (BLK) remains the canary in the coalmine. Share is now down 36% from its January high!

As we already wrote about this red October: We're seeing much more "Black" and much less "Rock"...

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Record/All-time high: 293.94 (September 20th, 2018)

October 24th, 2018 low: 264.70 (-9.95% off record high; within a hair from correction territory!)

SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Record/All-time high: 269.28 (October 3rd, 2018)

October 24th, 2018 low: 245.18 (-8.95% off record high)

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Record/All-time high: 187.53 (October 1st, 2018)

October 24th, 2018 low: 165.04 (-12% off record high)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Record/All-time high: 173.39 (August 31st, 2018)

October 24th, 2018 low: 145.82 (-15.9% off record high; not too far away from bear-market territory!)

With the main indices already in (Russell 2000, Nasdaq) or very near (Dow Jones, S&P 500) correction territory, it's time to say loud and clear: i) Active portfolio management is back, ii) Risk management never dies, and iii) Both were - and are - much needed when it comes to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)...

Sunset?

Sun Microsystems (formerly SUNW and JAVA) - founded on February 24th, 1982 - was an American company that sold computers, computer components, software, and information technology services and created the Java programming language, the Solaris operating system, ZFS, the Network File System (NFS), and SPARC. Sun contributed significantly to the evolution of several key computing technologies, among them Unix, RISC processors, thin client computing, and virtualized computing.

On April 20th, 2009, it was announced that Oracle Corporation (ORCL) would acquire Sun for US$7.4B. The deal was completed on January 27th, 2010.

Please sir (Elton), don't let ano-the-r sun go down on me...

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only sent to those following an author at real time. In order to receive notifications about both articles and blog posts - go to Author Email Alerts, where all the authors you follow are listed, and turn on the "Get email alerts" next to my name.

The Wheel of FORTUNE is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. Our monthly review for October, where you can find all suggestions since launch, is only one click away. We cover all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies, and commodities. With Trapping Value on-board, you're getting two leading authors for the price of one. Before committing to the service on a long-term basis, take advantage of the two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.