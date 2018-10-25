Weyerhaeuser: A Recent Dividend Purchase

This is a great buy for a dividend value investor, with a chance to own a solid REIT with a 4.9% payout ratio.

The balance sheet is well capitalized and the company continues to show strong performance year-over-year.

Recently, I initiated a position in Weyerhaueser (WY), which netted me forward dividend income of $122.40, bringing my annual dividend income to $2,408.64. You can follow my portfolio here. I have been watching WY for quite some time and believe that it has now reached levels where a value investor would do well to initiate a position due to a nice entry point, a good dividend, and future growth prospects.

The Whys

In my previous life at a commodity trading company, we had a division that traded lumber products. I became peaked by a customer that we transacted routine business with - Weyerhauser. The company intrigued me as it was a bigger player in the timber sector and seemed to ‘write the rules’ in the industry. I immediately began following the stock.

Lumber is just like any other commodity; it runs in cycles and it is challenging to find a competitive advantage, so most business is done strictly on price. Weyerhauser is a dominant player in the industry, owning the most timberland acres in the US.

Source: Statista.com

Here are the main reasons I like this company for a potential investment:

Timberland represents a renewable resource. So long as companies take care of the earth replenish this resource, the sustainability will continue on.

(WY) is the largest lumber company in the US in terms of acres owned. This type supply chain domination will help during the ups and downs of the cyclical commodity markets. (WY) has heavy land concentration in the Northwest and Southeast US:



Source: Weyerhauser Investor Presentation

Currently, the PE ratio is around 20, and the stock is well off its 1 yr highs. As a value investor, these are points which begin to intrigue my interest and signal a possible buy.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

Much of the stock price decline has to do with the fall off in lumber prices, which will hurt revenues and thus profitability. This is a great time for an investor to pick up shares on sale.

The company has a solid financial position, with a low debt/equity level, positive net income the past five years, and positive cash flow the past five years.

Forward Dividend Income

Now that I have the reasons why I want to invest in the this stock, I like to lay out a forward dividend income analysis. If the income doesn’t meet my criteria, I will look to pass on the investment until such time as I feel comfortable initiating a position. Here is the FDI for (WY) at a $2,500 investment level:

I like that the yield is above my target of 3%. I also like the fact that I can purchase more shares at lower prices as this will allow my DRIP position to accumulate shares quicker. So long as the stock continues to pay dividends and remains fundamentally sound, I welcome decreases in the price.

The Quick view

Since I believe in the company has potential for a buy, it is now time to put the stock through the quick view. In this step, I ask and answer the following questions:

Is the company profitable?

Yes - the company has earned a positive net income for the past five years. Revenues have been up and down, but that is par for the course for a company that sells a commodity.

Does the company have a positive working capital?

Yes - on the most recent 10-Q, the company shows a nice working capital position of $1.2B.

Is the debt/equity close to or under 1?

Yes - with debt at $8.8B and equity at $9.3B, the company is in a solid position.

Was the cash flow from operations (CFFO) positive?

Yes - $733mm.

Did the company the dividend payment through CFFO?

Yes - $485mm was covered via CFFO.

The quick view takes about 5 minutes to complete. Now that it is determined that the stock has a good entry point and covers the quick view, it is now time for the spread.

The Spread

Time for the fun part: a deep dive into the full analysis of the numbers.

High Level Numbers

High Level Number Takeaways

Valuation - I believe (WY) is fairly valued. I like to look at MC/Equity to get a sense of how many multiples above the equity base the stock is trading. Here, the stock is trading only 2.26x the equity of the company. This is relatively low. Considering total assets of the company are $18B, the market is telling us this stock is worth its assets dollar for dollar.

Debt/Equity - I like to have my investments be conservative in nature. A debt/equity ratio close or under one is an excellent proposition for a dividend investor.

Liquidity - the company has a good amount of working capital, which tells me that it can maintain day-to-day operations with little compromise to the dividend payments.

Cash Flow

Next I like to look at the cash flow statement. Since companies can generally manipulate the income statement with non-cash items, the cash flow tells me a ‘truer’ story. Did the company’s operations actually generate cash? Here is the analysis:

Cash Flow Takeaways

Cash Flow Covered Dividends - I like to see that cash flow covers dividends. This tells me the payment of dividends are sustainable via the company’s operations. If this is inverted and the company does not cover dividends from cash flow, I become concerned that dividends may be cut or eliminated in the future as the payment is unsustainable.

High Payout Ratio - This is a REIT, so it is natural for the payout ratio to be higher. I do want to watch this though as CFFO/Divs coverage is lower. Ideally I like to see CFFO/Divs to be many multiples higher.

Going Deep

Everything is looking pretty good thus far and I am strongly considering buying this stock. Time to go deep to assess risks and complete a very thorough due diligence.

Debt Takeaways

The overall debt looks to be under control. Here are some of the highlights:

$1.5B revolver with $0 outstanding. Full availability.

In the 2017 10-K, pension plans were underfunded by $1.3B. This is something that I always want to watch. As an employee, I like having a good pension plan; as an investor, I hate seeing them. I do not consider this a concern right now but something to keep my eye on, especially if markets tumble the underfunded pension liability grows.

Overall long-term debt is under control. Again, going back to the 2017 10-K, the interest rates are a bit higher than I like to see, ranging from 3.2-9%, but I feel like these are manageable rates that are being offset by solid profitability.

Potential Risks

Lumber is a very illiquid commodity. If you find yourself long and the market take tumbles, selling out of the position is near impossible. In trading, this meant the company will get stuck with the losses. In this case, WY will be stuck with the low lumber prices until a bump up in market occurs especially considering it owns the timberlands. To learn more about the lumber markets, I recommend reading some of Andrew Hecht's analysis.

(WY) has only been paying a consistent dividend since 2013. The company is adversely affected by market corrections as a whole, especially in the housing industry. Considering we are at higher points for both the stock and housing markets, I could see a scenario where a recession combined with lower lumber prices causes the dividend to be cut or put on hold again if profitability drops.

US Housing Market. It is great to see a healthy housing market but where is the top? In my area, buyers are starting to push back at the all-time higher prices, especially for entry-price homes. If that continues, it could negatively affect (WY) profitability.

Buy?

In summary, I pulled the trigger and added (WY) to my portfolio. I wanted to beef up my portfolio with a housing-sector stock and (WY) fits the ticket. Overall this is a solid company with renewable resources, and a well-capitalized balance sheet.

I only bought in $2,500 worth of stock though as I consider this a candidate that could cut its dividend if market conditions deteriorate. However, the balance sheet is strong enough where I would be comfortable holding onto this stock through any tough times, which would include a dividend cut.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.