Tesla: Examining Major Red Flags

After the bell on Wednesday, I provided my initial thoughts on Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 results, which smashed street expectations. The company was able to hit its profitability and cash flow targets, yet the financials included a number of questionable items. After listening to the conference call, the situation got even stranger, because management has definitely changed its tone. Today, I want to examine some of those red flags in more detail.

What really happened to accounts receivable?

One of the most curious items in Tesla's shareholder letter was found in the balance sheet portion. The company reported an accounts receivable balance of $1.155 billion, which was more than double the number of roughly $570 million at the end of Q2. It might seem logical that as deliveries ramp, accounts receivable rise, but here's what management said in the shareholder letter (bold emphasis added):

Although our accounts payable increased as expected, our accounts receivables also increased by a similar magnitude since the quarter ended on a Sunday, which limited our ability to collect cash from the banks financing our customer loans.

Now that is an interesting statement. I say that because if we go back to Q4 2017, less than a year ago, the quarter also ended on a Sunday. What happened to accounts receivable then? Well, they actually dropped by more than 15% over the end of Q3 2017 level. The other odd part of the above statement is that accounts payable started at a much larger base number (more than $3 billion), so while the dollar value of the AP/AR increases may be the same, the percentage increases are dramatically different by quite a magnitude.

So what is another explanation of this? Well, as some have detailed on Twitter, Tesla perhaps sold a large amount of vehicles to a rental car agency, what other automakers would call fleet sales. While we already know that Tesla has used rental car companies in the past to dump inventory, this would go against the "production constrained" narrative of the S/X. A deal like this may not get Tesla paid initially, which could contribute to the AR rise.

I'll also note that in working some of the numbers, thanks to the third party chart Tesla provided in the investor letter regarding Model 3 numbers, the Model S/X/3 quarterly selling price and gross margins just don't make sense to me. This leads me to believe that Tesla recognized some of its deferred revenue relating to Autopilot or Self-Driving during the quarter, which as we've seen in the past also means a nice gross margin boost. I'll let everyone know if there's anything in the 10-Q filing that clears this up at all. I'm also curious to see what the filing says about deprecation, because despite the huge surge in production, depreciation didn't rise that much sequentially.

Past statements that need to be questioned:

There have been a number of lawsuits filed against Tesla over the years, and of course Elon Musk recently settled with the SEC over his "funding secured" tweet. However, those arguing against the company regarding its Model 3 timeline being aggressive at minimum or outright fraud might have more ammunition after some statements made on the conference call. First, let's look at this previous statement:

The standard Model 3, starting at $35,000 with 220 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds, should be available in the U.S. in November.

As I've detailed previously, this statement came in the Q2 2017 shareholder letter, implying that the Model 3 standard range would come in November 2017! On the latest call, Elon Musk continued to say Tesla isn't anywhere close to being able to produce the $35,000 version because of cost issues, so why was the company guiding to it being available a year ago?

The second issue is that previously, Elon Musk said he had ZERO concern, and I put that in capitals because he said zero twice, that Tesla would be producing 10,000 Model 3 units per week at some point in 2018. On the conference call, one analyst specifically asked about that level of production, and management brushed it aside saying it didn't want to get into it.

In fact, it now appears that the only way Tesla is going to get to that level of production is via help from the new Chinese factory in 2019 or beyond. Thus, it is hard to see how the Model 3 would get there from Fremont alone as previously stated. Of course, Tesla was supposed to produce 500,000 total vehicles this year and if it just matches Q3 levels, it will only end up at roughly half of that.

Did Elon Musk just really say that?

Tesla conference calls are always very interesting, because you never quite know what is going to be said. First, when asked about finding a new Chairman, Elon Musk shot down the question, saying the call would be restricted to operational items only. Many will argue that the Chairman of the Board can have a major impact on a company's operations, so that seems a bit odd. For now though, I'll give Elon Musk a pass on this, as he might have been directed behind the scenes to not detail any information related to the SEC settlement until decisions are finalized.

The second major item that was a red flag was that Elon Musk did not know where interest expenses were found. He made reference to interest flowing through the cost of goods sold, and had to quickly be corrected by CFO Deepak Ahuja that interest expenses have its own line on the income statement. When the CEO of a major company doesn't know where certain expenses go, that's a big problem.

Final thoughts:

Tesla reported a tremendous quarter, but there still seemed to be a number of major red flags. Management's statement about accounts receivable did not make sense, and there were a number of very odd statements on the conference call. With past forecasts being walked back tremendously, shareholder lawsuits might have firmer ground to stand on. Investors now must wait to see the 10-Q filing to determine what's really going on here.

