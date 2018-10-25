Chicken Soup For The Soul: Undervalued And Under The Radar

But it has the best of both value and growth stocks: a high discount to intrinsic value as well as strong growth rates.

Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE), a ~$95M market-cap, has gone public in August 2017. Due to its size and its recent IPO, the stock almost gets no coverage: according to the WSJ, there are only 2 analysts covering CSSE (with a buy recommendation). In my opinion, this is the reason that most explain why the stock is that undervalued and I see at least 80% upside from current levels in a timeframe of 6-12 months. I expect the stock to appreciate in the coming months as the company has recently confirmed its guidance for FY 2018 and should reach it.

Overview of Chicken Soup for the Soul's business

The company has a tight control on both ends of its entertainment business – it is a producer and a distributor of its content.

The firm develops and produces two sorts of content: television series and online videos. Its series are Project Dad, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Original and Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Hidden Heroes, airing respectively on Discovery Family and on CBS. Interestingly, the firm mentions this on its website:

“We also have many projects in development with a growing list of production company partners […] these activities translate into a robust pipeline of high-quality programming opportunities for the foreseeable future.”

It indicates that the company is developing other television contents that are currently not reflected in its current growth rates and that will be available for 2019 as the company has already produced 20 episodes out of its target of 60 for 2018 and is confident it will reach that goal. The company said it was already working on 2019 so we can expect some announcements on this matter in the second half of 2018.

The company also develops and produces video content - available online and on mobile channels - such as The Sip, videos of one to five minutes that are aimed at inspiring viewers.

Furthermore, the company is able to directly distribute what it produces in television and online content to consumers.

It has an exclusive distribution agreement with A Plus, a digital media company, which allows CSSE to exclusively share its videos on APlus.com and across its founder’s influencer network, actor Ashton Kutcher. Combined both platforms reach 480 million followers on Facebook, which is tremendous. And the best thing is that with social networks, the more people follow a page the more the latter gets visibility and traffic online, and the more it attracts followers. That's typically a network effect, in the same way than AirBnb or Yelp experiment for instance. Therefore, this exclusive contract gives an meaningful presence online to CSSE products, and at a low cost compared to traditional marketing means. The contract is a material cash flow for the company as it receives a distribution fee from APlus of 30% of the revenues generated by the video content and 5% of revenues driven by advertising.

People can also view the company’s video content on the Popcornflix channels, which were previously owned by Screen Media Ventures. These channels are Popcornflix, PopcornflixKids, PopcornflixComedy, Frightpix, and Españolflix. They are available through many supports, including XBox, Playstation, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast. Combined, the five channels have a massive audience reach with 24 million app downloads in over 56 countries. And most of the growth may lie ahead for Popcornflix. According to Technavio, a blog about the tech industry, the VOD market in the US is growing at 25.50% CAGR over 2014-2019.

Finally the company will have a third way of distributing its content by offering a subscription-based video service, Pivotshare. By contrast with Screen Media, Pivotshare is excluded from the 2018 guidance as the company said it would almost not affect its operations this year and be material from 2019 onwards.

To put it in a nutshell, CSSE produces a growing portfolio of content and has a tight control over its distribution thanks to an exclusive contract and its Popcornflix channels.

ASource: July 2018 Investor Presentation

Now let's see in more details how profitable CSSE's unique sponsorship business model is.

The following diagram sums up its traditional life cycle:

Source: July 2018 Investor Presentation

First, before any production begins CSSE gets a funding from its sponsors that is always in excess of the production cost. Once the funding is secured, CSSE outsources all the production and pays a fixed fee to the independent producers. At this stage, CSSE already generates a positive margin.

But that's not all. The third step makes CSSE very profitable. As the company keeps all the rights on the series and video content produced by independent producers, that allows it to use those content however it wants. In this case CSSE not only distributes its contents on its television partners (Discovery networks, CBS) but also on APlus.com and Popcornflix. This business model is therefore more profitable and scalable than a model that gives the back-end rights to TV networks.

Even better, CSSE also makes money by monetizing those back-end rights thanks to its sponsorships with 25 famous companies/brands. There is a mutual benefit: for instance, HomeAway sponsors CSSE's program "Vacation rental potential" and pays CSSE for that. It provides CSSE with a further source of cash-flow to contribute to the financing of new series and streaming content, or acquiring platforms like it did with Screen Media and Pivotshare.

There is also a point worth noting about CSSE's direct-to-consumer. The management has understood very well that the ad-supported business will allow the company to capture sizable market shares going forward. The model going mainstream seems to be the subscription-based one but according to a study from Cision, a research company, a majority of viewers polled (53%) actually prefer an ad-supported VOD platform than having to pay a monthly fee like on Netflix. As the study puts it, what people don't like is not ads themselves but essentially the way they are often incorporated that disrupts the streaming experience. In the case of Popcornflix channels, people just watch a one-minute ad and then they get their film without any ad until it ends, for free. Although paying a monthly fee makes sense, the ad-supported business is more recession-proof.

A dedicated, experienced management

William J. Rouhana, Jr is Chairman and CEO of CSSE. He has been in the media and entertainment industry for more than 35 years, with some major achievements like the foundingof Winstar Communications, a wireless broadband pioneer with $1B revenues, the acquisition of Virgin Vision in the film distribution and most of all, the development of new film financing models for major producers, such as Blake Edwards.

Scott W. Seaton is Vice Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of CSSE. He has 25 years of media and telecommunications investment banking experience and was managing director at Bank of America and Oppenheimer.

Daniel Press is CFO of CSSE. He has 35 years of financial experience in public and private companies. He was CFO of White Amber, a provider of human capital management solutions that increased revenues five-fold under his presence and was sold to Taleo, which was subsequently bought by Oracle Corp.

Elena Sofko is COO of CSSE. She was vice-president and director of operations at CSSE's competitor World Wrestling Entertainment before joining the company in 2016, and had prior experience in other big companies.

Michael Winter, Jayson Goldberg and Lou Occhicone complete the management team. They all have more than 15 years of experience in production/distribution companies and had important management roles. Notably, Winter was director of Programming at Scripps Network, another competitor of CSSE.

Combined, the seven members that compose the management team have a valuable and considerable experience and it translates very well into their work at CSSE so far. The company is a mix of strong financing control, appropriate positioning, quick platform development, accretive acquisitions, popular business model and multiple streams of cash-flows that are the result of the complementarity skills and many years of experience of the different members of the management team. CSSE would probably not be in such an exciting shape, considering it is in the early stages of its history, without most of the members of the management.

The Pivotshare acquisition

Pivotshare is a global subscription video-on-demand service offering channels across a variety of categories of content including music, sports, religion arts and culture, lifestyle and family. CSSE acquired the platform on August 14, 2018.

Until now, the online networks segment only represented 7% of CSSE's total revenues so there is room for growth here. The management said this in the last quarter results call:

Together with our existing networks, our annual VOD revenue will exceed $5 million and will generate substantial EBITDA.

Source: Q2 2018 results - earnings call transcript

The key element behind the Pivotshare's acquisition is the scalability it will bring. CSSE will be able to fully add its Popcornflix library on Pivotshare, giving therefore CSSE an ad-supported platform (Popcornflix) and a subscription-based platform (Pivotshare) to propose to the customers. And the best thing is that as with many e-commerce platforms, there is almost no additional cost when adding the films on one library to another as confirmed by the management:“

We can now deploy our already owned content libraries as SVOD services quickly and at little or no additional cost.

Source: Q2 2018 results - earnings call transcript

Note that the guidance of $18M EBITDA for FY 2018 does not take into account the $2.5 additional revenues coming from Pivotshare. The company also said that they expect Pivotshare to bring cost-savings of $1M every year under Pivotshare synergies. These effects will begin to be felt from FY 2019.

Pivotshare will give CSSE a presence in the fast growing OTT (Over-the-top) market. The OTT market is defined by contents being delivered by internet providers as opposed to Cable TV providers like Comcast or AT&T. Digital TV Research published an industry report showing that the global OTT market is expected to grow from $37.0 billion in 2017 to $83.4 billion in 2022. And in this space the largest opportunity is SVOD (subscription Video on Demand), an opportunity that CSSE will be expect to strongly leverage from 2019 onwards with the Pivotshare platform.

Fundamentals

The company has strong fundamentals, which is often not the case for companies with such a low market cap and high growth rates: revenues and adjusted EBITDA were multiplied by 2.44x and 1.92x, respectively, between 2017 and 2016. Furthermore, CSSE has a low debt with a coverage ratio of 3 and a cash position more than 2x its debt as of June 30, 2018. The firm is not too much leveraged as its D/E ratio stands at 24.6%. CSSE has the best of both value (a high stock mispricing) and growth (high growth rates) worlds.

CSSE also generates strong margins that are set to keep improving as the company makes the experience of economies of scale in the addition of new video content on both Popcornflix channels and Pivotshare looking forward. Gross margin was 39% for the last quarter, compared to 59% the year before, but the big gap was due to an unusual non-cash amortization of its film library of $1,168,393 that the company has to record in COGS under GAAP rules. This was an exceptional amortization; excluding it, gross margin would have been 79% for the last quarter, which is impressive. Excluding this non-cash amortization, net loss for the quarter would have been ($264,889), 62% less than for the same quarter in 2017. On a TTM basis, gross margin stands at 48.34% and ROE at 59.57%.

What will be important to track in the next financial results will be SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales. For the three months ended June 30, 2018 this figure came at 72%, compared to 70% for the three months ended June 30, 2017. While the percentage is steady and therefore not worrying, SG&A expenses still eat a considerable chunk of net revenues so it will be very important to check there is no deterioration from this side looking forward. On an annual basis, SG&A-to-sales should stay close to 30% like before (which differs from the second quarter percentage of 70% as SG&A expenses are much higher in Q2 and Q3 than in Q1 and Q4).

The company expects to report $34,000,0000 in net revenues and $18,000,000 of EBITDA for FY 2018:



Source: CSSE July 2018 Investor Conference (available on their website)

Performing a valuation of CSSE based on run-rate or TTM data is highly inaccurate for this company; the former because it reports the bulk of its revenues in the last quarter of its fiscal year (seasonality effect), and the latter because CSSE expects much higher EBITDA figures in the second half of 2018 compared to the ones of 2017. In 2017, 4Q added to 3Q EBITDA was more than 9 times 2Q EBITDA (I use a six-month period here for the purpose of simplicity as Seeking Alpha reports 1Q, 2Q and 4Q in the "financials" column, not 3Q). Here is the projected EBITDA breakdown for 1Q, 2Q and the six-month period that combines 3Q and 4Q figures for 2017 and 2018 (ancien data are in blue and the guidance for the last two quarters of FY 2018 is in red).

Source: Author's work

Scott W. Seaton, Vice-Chairman of CSSE, confirmed that a significant acceleration of EBITDA growth, which should bring almost $16M for the next six months to reach the guidance, is expected by the company:

We are reiterating our full-year 2018 outlook of $36.0 million in revenue and $18.0 million in adj. EBITDA, excluding the pending acquisition of Pivotshare that is not expected to have a material affect this year. We expect our financial results in the third quarter will reflect the historical acceleration of our business as we head into the second half of the year.

More importantly, the management reiterated its guidance in revenues and EBITDA for FY 2018 in the slides, available online, of its last conference dated September 25th 2018.

That's for why 3Q and 4Q 2018 will be much higher than in 2017, and TTM data fail to capture this. As far as the seasonality effect - which occurs every year and will continue to do so - is concerned, this is because the sponsorship and production begin in the first quarter but revenues are not recognized until Q4, when the shows are broadcasted. This lumpy revenue pattern is closely linked to the company's business model described at the beginning. Therefore, CSSE recognizes almost all its revenues in the last quarter.

Now I understand that many people may wonder how the company can go from $2M in adj. EBITDA after the first two quarters of FY 2018 to $18M. Let's see whether the guidance seems realistic or not.

Source: author's work

Let's go through the scenario described above. As one can see from 4Q17, the company is already used to report most of its revenues in the last quarter (>78% last year) and this is the most predictable thing about the business model of the company; therefore, I assume this percentage to be really close to 78% this year again. Then I look sales and EBITDA in 3Q + 4Q, divide them by their respective figure for 1Q + 2Q, and assume that this ratio will be stable between 2017 and 2018. The company's guidance is $36M revenue and $18M EBITDA. I don't doubt their ability to reach it thanks to the last two quarters but I prefer to be conservative right now. If we assume that the two ratios mentioned above stay around 3.82 and 6.22 respectively (see image), it means that the company won't reach its guidance. My assumption is therefore that they will have the 50% EBITDA margin for the year that they predicted - I see it as unlikely to drop below this number as it is already 8 basis points less than in 2017 - but with $32M in revenue and $16M in EBITDA, instead of respectively $34M and $18M.

Keep in mind that I don't say that the management will not reach their guidance but that the stock is so much undervalued that we should be conservative for the valuation.

Valuation

At an enterprise value of $95M, the company trades at a very cheap 5.28x forward EBITDA multiple (the company's guidance of $18M). Applying the entertainment industry EBITDA multiple of 11.71x (according to Aswath Damodoran's file) to the management’s guidance of $18M FY18 EBITDA, I estimate CSSE’s intrinsic value to be $18.19 a share, representing 105% upside from current levels.

If we assume a lower EBITDA of $16M for FY 2018 as assumed in the previous section, the intrinsic value would be $16.80 a share, representing 83% upside from current levels. So even if the management misses its guidance the upside potential would remain excellent, which also acts as a "margin of safety" against the risks I detail thereafter. The stock really seems undervalued.

Here is a table summing-up the two valuations assumptions: one with $18M 2018 EBITDA and the other with $16M, both at the industry multiple of 11.7x. I have excluded any valuation with a premium on the multiple for the sake of being conservative.

Source: Author's estimates

The best thing about any of these valuations is that excludes Pivotshare, which is likely to be a strong driver of CSSE's growth in the years after FY18, starting with FY19. In other words, when you buy CSSE now you get Pivotshare for free.

Risks

- The company is a start-up and is therefore thinly traded. If a large shareholder drops part of its stake in the company the share price can react negatively (as is the case with most micro-caps).

- SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales are high (~70%). The company could miss its guidance if it fails to keep control of these costs. In other words, the company must maintain its operating margin at current levels. The Pivotshare acquisition is expected to generate synergies looking forward but short-term unexpected costs like marketing ones due in FY 2018 could affect the company's operating margin.

- The business in which Chicken Soup for the Soul operates is highly competitive and fragmented. Although the company has in my opinion a differentiated business model that provides it with higher margins than peers, the thesis could be broken if CSSE's competitors were to substantially increase their market share. For instance, Amazon recently announced it would offer an add-supported business model. In my opinion, it is mostly a risk for the platforms that have almost no presence on this segment (Netflix is among them); in the next few years CSSE should be immune to this risk due to the success of its Popcornflix channels. The fragmented industry remains a risk though; that's why accretive acquisitions like Pivotshare would help CSSE maintaining a stable business.

- Any disruption in the core business model of the company, and in what makes it innovative and differentiated, could have a negative influence on the share price, for instance if the contract with APlus comes to an end or if sponsors of CSSE's shows decide to stop paying fees to the company in an effort to save costs. The nature of CSSE's business is indeed cyclical: if the US economy were to enter a downturn, sponsorship expenses from CSSE partners would likely decrease, negatively affecting the company.

- CSSE has a short operating history, making it hard to predict with a safe level of certainty their future results. Even though I have used realistic assumptions throughout the article, the actual results are volatile and may differ from them. That's why I think that believing in the current management is also key to the investment thesis.

- CSSE is structured as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul and is subject to fees that represent 10% of their revenues, allowing the company to distribute contents under rights. Any termination of the agreement could significantly harm the company's prospects.

- The company operates in an industry in which having the best technology available is fundamental. Any failure to embrace new opportunities could pressure the company's market share and margins.

Conclusion

Chicken Soup for the Soul is one of the most interesting micro-caps I have found so far. The company has a differentiated, innovative business model that gives it high margins, high growth rates that are not priced by the market for FY18, that has grown partly thanks to accretive acquisitions and should continue to do so looking ahead, a presence in the two segments (ad-supported / subscription-based) of the OTT market and a strong balance sheet, including a low debt that could be repaid three times the 2017 EBIT. There are definitely several risks to the investment thesis, but most of them would be exceptional events and are unlikely to happen so far. I agree with the view that their future results are difficult to predict and readers should make their own judgement. Nevertheless, realistic assumptions and the management in place lead me to think that the company should reach its guidance for FY18 or come close to. I would preferably assume the latter for the sake of being conservative. My valuation shows at least 80% upside potential and 105% if the company reaches its guidance; the share is really underfollowed but also highly misunderstood due to the fact that almost all sales are recognized in the latest quarter, which I can't emphasize enough. Therefore, there is, in my opinion, a very good risk/reward opportunity at the current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSSE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.