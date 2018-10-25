Fate Therapeutics: Buy The Dip

Listening to management's presentation at Cantor strengthened the thesis for me, especially in 2019 as the firm's iPSC platform and lead candidate FT500 progress.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics (FATE) have risen by roughly 315% since I stated in January of last year that they were set to gain momentum. So far in 2018, the stock has registered a bit more than a double.

Now that the company has gotten a necessary financing out of the way and shares have pulled back some, I believe it's an ideal time to visit ahead of coming catalysts including a presentation at ASH.

Chart

Figure 1: FATE daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: FATE 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the uptrend occurring since the beginning of the year along with a nice bounce off of the 200-day moving average. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see the aforementioned bounce close up, noting that the stock price couldn't break below the $11 level (on above average volume). Then again, it was helped by a bounce in the overall biotech sector as well.

Overview

In my update piece published in December of 2017, I outlined the following keys to the bullish thesis:

The fact that there are no approved therapies for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), an indication in which the company is evaluating drug candidate ProTmune. I noted that the idea behind the two-stage clinical study was that 10 patients with hematologic malignancies would be enrolled to assess safety, followed by a 60-patient randomized trial to assess efficacy. Interestingly enough, the company modified the trial design in late 2016 to blind it - therefore, if results are promising enough, this would mean that accelerated approval could be a possibility, greatly reducing time to market. Day 100 results from the phase 1 stage showed that 7 of 7 patients who received the drug candidate were relapse free 100 days after receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT). Three experienced acute graft-versus-host disease which was resolved with steroid treatment.

Potential for upside wasn't limited to its lead candidate. I also touched on first-in-class adaptive T-Cell product FATE-NK100 and its collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to advance off the shelf T-cell immunotherapies utilizing pluripotent cell lines.

Data was presented at SITC last year from the VOYAGE phase 1 trial evaluating FATE-NK100 for the treatment of refractory or relapsed AML. I highlighted encouraging signs of efficacy including a patient in the second dose cohort who prior was in relapse and refractory to conventional NK cell therapy (50% leukemic blasts in the bone marrow) and achieved mLFS (morphologic leukemia-free state) two weeks after a single infusion of FATE-NK100. Another patient in the first dose cohort (in primary induction failure with 87% leukemic blasts in bone marrow) was observed to have an almost 50% reduction in leukemic blasts two weeks after infusion. I also mentioned that the APOLLO trial evaluating FATE-NK100 in women with ovarian cancer resistant to (or recurrent on) platinum-based treatment was progressing according to plan.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: Corporate presentation)

Listening to the company's semi-recent presentation at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference strengthened the bullish thesis for me in addition to serving as a reminder to revisit this intriguing cellular immunotherapy pioneer.

Recent Developments

In late February, the company announced that it'd treated the first patient in the DIMENSION study evaluating FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. FATE-NK100 is being administered as a monotherapy and in combination with two FDA approved therapies (trastuzumab or rituximab). Lead investigator Manish Patel noted the significance of this event as it marks the first trial investigating healthy allogeneic donor NK cell therapy in combination with FDA-approved monoclonal antibody therapy for solid tumor malignancies. It's also worth noting that this is the third clinical study of this product candidate, following the VOYAGE study in AML and APOLLO study in ovarian cancer.

Figure 4: VOYAGE initial clinical observations (Source: Cantor presentation)

On March 19th, the company announced additional results from the phase 1 stage of its PROTECT study of ProTmune. As of the February 26th cut-off date, there were no events of cancer relapse for seven adult subjects with hematologic malignances (underwent matched unrelated donor hematopoietic cell transplantation receiving ProTmune as the hematopoietic cell graft) with a median time on the trial of 228 days. Importantly, there were no serious adverse events reported and the 60-patient phase 2 stage of the trial continued enrollment at 14 sites in the United States. Keep in mind that for patients who are administered immunosuppressive drugs to treat acute GvHD have increased risk of cancer relapse and mortality (those who are refractory have mortality rates of over 70%).

On March 29th, at the Innate Killer Summit meeting, the company revealed initial clinical data from the APOLLO phase 1 trial evaluating FATE-NK100 as a monotherapy following outpatient chemotherapy for the treatment of women with ovarian cancer resistant to or recurrent on platinum-based treatment. Importantly, there were no dose-limiting toxicities reported in either of 2 patients treated with the second patient showing stable disease plus evidence of tumor reduction at the Day 28 response evaluation. This is significant in that this patient had very advanced disease (treated by five prior lines of therapy and progressed after 12 cycles of Zejula). The first patient had progressive disease at Day 28 follow-up, unfortunately. Keep in mind that ten patients are projected to be enrolled at the maximum dose level.

In mid-May the company announced an expanded license agreement whereby it gained access to IP from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center that enables gene-edited T-cell immunotherapies (covers chimeric antigen receptor constructs and off-the-shelf CAR T cells including CRISPR). This was followed up with September's news that the company exclusively licensed IP from the J. David Gladstone Institutes covering generation of induced pluripotent stem cells using CRISPR-mediated gene activation and the collaboration with ONO Pharmaceutical Co. for the joint development of two off-the-shelf CAR-T cell drug candidates (incorporate Fate's master iPSC line allowing for mass production). The two companies will progress each CAR-T candidate to a pre-specified preclinical milestone - for the first, Fate will be retaining global economics and ONO retaining an option for licensing Asia rights, while for the second, ONO retains an option for global development and commercialization (Fate has the right to co-develop/co-commercialize in Europe and US).

Following this news, the company wisely chose to access funding, selling over 9 million shares of common stock at a price point of $13.50 per share in a secondary offering (not including underwriter option). Proceeds totaled around $125 million as the offering was upsized (investment banks involved included Jefferies, Piper Jaffray and Wells Fargo).

In October, the company announced a key hire with the appointment of leading expert in the manufacture of pluripotent stem cell-derived cell products, Wen Bo Wang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations (served prior as Senior Vice President, Cell Therapy Research & Development at FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.).

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $78.0 million (doesn't include proceeds from September's secondary offering). This company's quarterly cash burn is around $15 million per the recent Cantor presentation. Research and development expenses more than doubled to $16.8 million, while G&A rose to $3.8 million.

As for future catalysts of note, the company has submitted an abstract for presentation at ASH annual meeting in December that contains clinical data from the seven subjects treated with ProTmune in Phase 1 stage of PROTECT (includes key secondary endpoint freedom from GvHD, cancer relapse and death at 1-year following HCT). As for Phase 2 of the PROTECT study, management stated that the 20th subject had been treated with 14 patients treated during the second quarter. It's worth noting that at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting (held November 7th through 11), management has planned an investor event hosting NK100 investigators to review initial clinical data and observations across all three phase 1 studies.

Figure 5: Unique approach to next-generation cellular immunotherapy (Source: Cantor presentation)

Toward the end of the quarter, the company submitted a "landmark" IND application to the FDA for FT500, the first universal off-the-shelf NK-cell product incorporating the iPSC platform (to be developed as a rescue therapy for patients resistant to checkpoint inhibitors). Management believes this is the first IND application of its kind utilizing a master IPSC line and despite its early stage acceptance would be a major milestone. It should be noted that multiple iPS-derived cell therapies are already in first-in-human studies in Japan.

I suggest readers interested in the company check out its presentation at Cantor. A few nuggets that stood out to me included the following:

For ProTmune, management did a great job of reiterating the importance of initial data we've already gotten a glimpse at (all subjects achieving neutrophil engraftment, low grade GVHD events that all responded to standard-of-care steroid treatment and no cancer relapse thus far). It was reiterated that at ASH we can look forward to an update on the composite endpoint of 1-year GVHD free/relapse free survival.

For FATE-NK100, management reiterated that we will get an update across all 3 studies at SITC and spent a brief amount of time on initial efficacy signals observed in the VOYAGE and APOLLO trials.

Management is certainly focused on a chief objective of changing the paradigm for cell therapy (using master cell line instead of patient cells to create off-the-shelf cell therapies that create homogeneous product that can reach lots of patients). This endeavor has been ongoing for the past 10 years with over 100 patents issued and over 100 more patent applications pending (IP is very valuable).

I found it highly interesting how the quality of NK cells the company is producing are superior to NK cells existing in the human body (seen especially in tumor killing potential with clear differentiation observed in in-vitro tumor killing assay).

As for the pipeline of iPSC-derived NK cells consisting of 3 product candidates, FT500 (IND submitted to FDA) is an exciting first product in that it's addressing patients who've failed treatment with checkpoint inhibitor and have mutations which no longer present antigens and cannot recognize T cells. The design of the first-in-human study allows for combining multiple doses of FT500 with 3 different checkpoint inhibitor therapies.

The company's efforts in developing off-the-shelf CAR T-Cell products with MSK don't get much attention, but potential advantages are pointed out in lead product candidate FT819 when compared against current patient derived CAR T-Cell therapies (improved cytokine production and maintained antigen specificity).

Management seems especially enthusiastic about future collaborations that could arise from its iPSC platform, such as the recently inked partnership with ONO Pharmaceutical Co.

As for institutional investors of note, Redmile Group, FMR, and Casdin Capital all own significant stakes in the company. The first of these recently disclosed a 16.2% stake.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, given the implications of the company's potentially game-changing iPSC platform plus upcoming clinical catalysts in the near term (SITC/ASH) and next year, I remain optimistic on performance for the stock going forward.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest buying the dip and patiently accumulating shares in the near term.

After the recent secondary offering dilution in the near term does not appear to be a cause for concern. However, disappointing data readouts at SITC and ASH are near-term risk factors, as are regulatory setbacks for all product candidates including the IND for FT500. Setbacks in the clinic, unexpected safety issues or other related events are also a concern. There is also a multitude of risks involved with manufacturing given the complex nature of cellular therapeutic candidates (company does not currently operate own manufacturing facilities and relies in part on third-party manufacturers). Weakness in the biotech sector and continued volatility are significant risk factors as well, considering the "sell the news" reactions observed following ESMO.

