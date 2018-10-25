The Recovery Is Not Far Off For Halliburton

Halliburton after Q3

Halliburton (HAL) is the second largest company in the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. In Q3 2018, HAL’s revenues and earnings increased steadily over a year ago. However, the recent negative reaction in the market follows HAL’s comments over the anticipated decline in the upstream activity in some of the U.S. resource shales in Q4.

Come 2019, I think Halliburton is poised to get over its weaknesses and will find itself in a firm footing to gain from an international energy production recovery. By then, the U.S., too, will make adjustments in its infrastructure which will support higher activities. Let us now check in details what transpired for HAL in Q3 and what awaits in the medium term.

HAL’s Q3 revenues and earnings

In Q3 2018, HAL’s revenues increased 13.4% over Q3 2017, while its adjusted earnings per share (or EPS) increased 19% during the same period. Segment-wise, the Completion & Production segment primarily accounted for HAL’s revenue growth in Q3. An 18% revenue growth in Q3 2018 over a year ago was led by increased completion tool sales, higher well intervention services in the Eastern Hemisphere, and higher stimulation activity in Mexico.

HAL’s Drilling and Evaluation segment growth were relatively muted (5% up) during this period. Increased drilling-related service revenue in Latin America was partially offset by declines in drilling fluids activity in North America.

Investors should note that the demand for HAL’s C&P business is correlated to changes in the total number of wells drilled, total footage drilled, the number of drilled wells that are completed, and the use of hydraulic fracturing techniques. Until August, recovery in crude oil price and rig count has led to 22% higher drilled wells and 17% higher completed wells in the key U.S. shales, according to the data provided by the EIA.

This indicates things continue to move forward for HAL. If crude oil price stays strong and operators’ margin expand, they will complete many of these wells in the near term. Higher completion intensity will translate into potential revenue for HAL’s completion-directed services.

Views on North America

From Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, HAL’s revenues from North America increased by 18%. North America accounted for 61% of HAL’s Q3 revenues. There are concerns over HAL’s near-term performance in North America, which suffers from upstream operators’ budget exhaustion and seasonality factor due to the ensuing winter season. HAL’s management expects the slowdown in the pressure pumping activity level and lower pricing will reduce its Completions & Production division operating margin by a low double-digit percentage in Q4. The Drilling and Evaluation division, however, is expected to perform steadily in Q4.

Despite lower pricing for stimulation services and reduced drilling fluids activity in the U.S., HAL’s management seemed more upbeat about North America in the medium to long term. It now believes the catalysts in North America will press ahead despite the short-term headwinds in the Permian. In the earnings press release, HAL commented:

In North America, a combination of offtake capacity constraints and our customers’ budget exhaustion led to less demand than expected for completion services. I believe that these are temporary issues and that the catalysts for improving demand for services are visible: supportive commodity pricing, expanding offtake capacity, building well inventory, and reloaded customer budgets.

HAL’s most recent comments also seemed more optimistic compared to its observations made in a September presentation. Read more on this in Halliburton Is Getting More Concerned About The Market.

Views on the U.S. basins

Halliburton’s management expressed some concerns over the production slowdown in the Northeast as the upstream operators have already met the production target. Over the medium term, additional pipeline capacity is expected to alleviate some of the natural gas pricing discounts in this region. Completions activities in the DJ Basin, too, have been curtailed as the infrastructure bottleneck has put an adverse effect on the pricing economics.

The story in the Eagle Ford and the Midcontinent Rockies is not different either. However, HAL’s management strongly believes in a rebound in 2019 as pipeline capacity additions take place and improve pricing in these regions.

It was the Permian Basin that opened the can of worms. During Q2 2018, it became apparent that the growing oil production in the Permian Basin oilfield was temporarily exceeding the capacity of the region’s pipelines to transport oil from oil wells to oil refineries. The takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian has led to reduced local crude oil pricing as compared to WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks. So, the region’s pipelines constraints can lead to its customers reducing their drilling and completion activities.

This puts RES’s near-term financial results on risk. According to BP Capital Fund Advisors, by the end of 2018, Permian production could exceed available pipeline space by 300,000 to 400,000 bpd. By late 2019, the gap could reach 750,000 bpd. The fallout of the capacity constraint is higher prices for crude oil transportation, or a production shift from Permian, or both.

HAL’s views on the international market

From Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, HAL’s revenues from its international operations increased by 6.7%. Increased revenues from the Middle East and Asia led the charge for HAL’s improvement in international revenues. Regarding recovery in the international energy market, HAL’s management commented in the Q3 earnings press release:

“We remain the leader in North America, which we believe is poised for a better 2019, and Halliburton is better positioned than it has ever been for the international recovery.”

From June until September of 2018, the international rig count increased by nearly 5%, which outperformed the 1.3% decline in the international rig count from March until June. This indicates the energy operators are more confident about E&P activities in the international markets. The improved condition also makes Halliburton a prime candidate to benefit from it. However, it may not be until 2019 that the paybacks of higher activities start pushing HAL’s financial results in the upward direction.

HAL’s free cash flow and capex growth

Halliburton’s Q3 2018 FCF saw a sharper dip (52% down) compared to a year ago. Despite the revenue rise, HAL’s year-over-year CFO decreased in Q3, while its capex increased leading to the free cash flow decline.

Halliburton’s cash flow may stay subdued in 2018 given the headwinds in the U.S. operations and the more extended turnaround period in the international projects, but in 2019, cash flows should swing upwards, unless the crude oil price stages any dramatic fall.

Net debt position

As of September 30, 2018, Halliburton’s year-over-year net debt decreased by 7% to $8.4 billion. Halliburton holds back its earlier plan to repay a $500 million debt in 2018 and instead may use that fund to repurchase stocks or seek M&A activities. HAL’s internal financing looks strong enough to fund its capex, share repurchase and the remaining debt repayment for FY2018.

Year-to-date returns

Year-to-date, Halliburton’s stock price has decreased by 25%. In comparison, the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which represents the oilfield equipment & services industry, has declined 12% year-to-date. During this period, the U.S. rig count increased 15%, while West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price increased ~14%.

HAL’s stock price has dropped 6% since its Q3 financial results were released. During this period, the WTI crude oil price has declined 3%. The supply-side boost coming from higher Saudi production market’s overcoming of Iranian supply-sanction is keeping crude oil price down. However, there have not been any fundamental changes to the energy economics, and in the medium term crude oil price is expected to stay strong.

Analysts’ ratings

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 30 analysts rated HAL a buy (includes strong buys), while six recommended a hold. The analysts’ consensus target price for HAL is $51.2, which at HAL’s current price yields 40% returns.

What’s the take on HAL?

At the moment, Halliburton’s stock price is still adjusting to the management comments over the near-term weakness in the U.S. shales and crude oil price’s softness over the past couple of days. I think Halliburton will gain from an international energy production recovery in 2019. By then, the infrastructure bottlenecks in some of the U.S. shales will be alleviated, too. Investors should consider low prices of HAL as an opportunity to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.