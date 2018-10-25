Market Volatility Bulletin: 20-Day Realized Volatility Tracking Above Most Of The VIX Term Structure

The same names that led the market higher are now guiding it lower... that’s market cap weighting for you.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:04 AM EST

Cheered by strong earnings from Tesla (TSLA) and Microsoft (MSFT), investors are working a turnaround story after yesterday's horrific showing for US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM). The plunge in our domestic market reverberated to other national bourses, Japan (EWJ) in particular. Spot VIX is down handily on the morning's bounce, but still trading well above 20.

Econoday

Today and tomorrow have a decent amount of data. Tomorrow's GDP print may have a strong impact on both rates and the greenback. As such, realized vol may continue to work as a theme as we near the end of October.

Don't look now, but the USD index (UUP, FXE) is picking up steam, trading near the highs of the year. Higher rates have taken much of the credit (or blame) for the increased volatility in stocks. Recall, though, that late 2014 through much of 2015 witnessed similar jitters; in the former case, volatility was attributable to the strength of the dollar.

Thoughts on Volatility

Urban Carmel raises an interesting data point. Back in October through early November 2016, the S&P was down several days in a row (I want to say the Dow was down nine days in a row). But the net effect was very mild. In fact, that is likely why you the reader may not even remember the decline at all.

The S&P fell from 2,185 to a low of about 2,075 over that time period. This string of downside action is quite a bit more dramatic, and more importantly, there is no obvious catalyst for how this action dissipates.

Market leaders have decidedly shifted gears... they're in "reverse"! Market cap weighting can amplify volatility, especially in high momentum markets like we've seen for many of these names.

Seasonality has historically been associated with quieter periods of implied volatility. And while that is interesting, clearly there can be exceptions to this rule. The resolution of the midterm elections, if peaceful, could help calm the frayed nerves of market participants.

I, for one, believe that we have crossed the Rubicon, and that we will not be neatly returning to the former state of reduced volatility for some time.

Term Structure

VX futures have been remarkably stoic over the past three weeks, have they not? Indeed, the fact they are so calm in the face of the sudden shift in market action leads me to question whether we are entering something of a new era of volatility in markets: one that entails a higher range of realized and implied vol.

Only the HV30 metric prints below the term structure, and that is just for present. HV20, which not long ago carried a reading of 5.25, is presently at 20.5.

This makes vol a tough short right now (SVXY, ZIV). Decay favors the longs, and the term structure if anything has under reacted to its environment. That makes the prospects for a dive in VX futures quite low. Meanwhile, the heartburn experienced in equities has not been resolved and the roll yield accrues to longs (VXX, UVXY, TVIX).

With only a few weeks before the 2014 Implied Correlation index (ICJ) rolls over to the next year (JCJ), the readings have amplified to some of the highest levels of the year. This means that implied correlations (based on options activity) between individual S&P components are suggesting that market action will take place in a more cooperative fashion, which tends to increase measures of volatility.

Conclusion

Alan248 wrote up an excellent summary of the CBOE Skew White Paper. The synopsis counteracts the notion that skew and implied volatility are somehow joined at the hip. I am now quite interested in examining different periods of time: more recent periods (the data under examination end at 2010) in particular.

