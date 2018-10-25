Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) CEO Phillip Reinsch on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2018 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Lindsey Crabbe - IR

Phillip Reinsch - President and CEO

Robert Spears - EVP and CIO

Lance Phillips - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Eric Hagen - KBW

Steve DeLaney - JMP Securities

Presentation

*

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Capstead Mortgage Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lindsey Crabbe, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lindsey Crabbe

Good morning. Thank you for attending Capstead's third quarter earnings conference call. The third quarter earnings release was issued