Detour Gold Corp. (DRGDF) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Detour Gold Corporation (DRGDF)
by: SA Transcripts
Detour Gold Corp. (OTCPK:DRGDF)
Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call
October 25, 2018, 10:00 AM ET
Executives
Laurie Gaborit - VP, IR
Michael Kenyon - Interim CEO
Frazer Bourchier - COO
James Mavor - CFO
Analysts
Cosmos Chiu - CIBC Capital Markets
Mike Parkin - National Bank Financial
Don Blyth - Paradigm Capital
Kerry Smith - Hayward Securities
Josh Wolfson - Desjardin
Dan Rollins - RBC Capital Markets
Presentation
Operator
Welcome to the Detour Gold Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call.
As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to