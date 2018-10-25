The Signal Event - Will The Dam Hold?

Nearly a decade of market structure is poised to be unwound.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria” Sir John Templeton “Life and investing are long ballgames.” Julian Robertson



Introduction

On February 6th, 2018, I published the following article on Seeking Alpha.

Be Prepared For A Crash - Part II

In the article, which was one of my most widely read pieces published on SA, I looked at the stock market structure, why it was flawed, and what could unravel what I described as the "passive/ETF bubble".

This is an update, highlighting what I believe is the signal event, specifically what will be the triggering event to open the door to a decade of sub-par returns in traditional equity and bond portfolios.

Thesis

Passive investment flows have created a historically unmatched pool of value insensitive purchases, fueling a historic equity bubble that is set to unwind once the passive fund flows reverse.

Setting The Stage

Ironically, when I wrote the Be Prepared For A Crash - Part II article on February 6th, 2018, the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), had closed down -4.2% on Monday, February 5th, 2018 to a level of 263.93. Here was the chart I presented in that article to show the magnitude of that decline.

Now I used the word "ironically" in the paragraph above, because today, October 24th, 2018, the S&P 500 Index, declined a sharp -3.0%, to a very similar level.

Thus, essentially over 9 plus months, really almost 10 months, the broader U.S. market has gone nowhere, merely returning to its February lows, even while the rest of the world's equity markets have struggled, as shown by the chart below of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU), which has clearly been under pressure for almost all of calendar 2018.

Looking at the chart of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, it is natural to wonder what will cause the U.S. stock market to take out its February 2018 lows?

The answer, I believe, is happening in front of our eyes.

Leading Growth Equities Showing Cracks In The Armour

In contrast to the January/February 2018 decline, where leading growth equities held up better than the broader equity market, specifically these equities were the last to decline and the first to rebound, this time, during the recent decline, the leading growth equities, including the vaunted FAANG quintet, have generally been closer to the center of the current market weakness, with a couple notable exceptions.

To illustrate this, I am going to show the charts of leading growth equities Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) listed below.

Looking at the charts above, I have three observations.

Collectively, these equities have had an incredible run over the past three years, and really for the entire bull market dating to March of 2009. On the surface, the price action does not look too bad, as only Facebook and NVIDIA shares are below their February, 2018 lows. Digging deeper, Facebook, Amazon (only marginally), Netflix, Alphabet, Intel, and NVIDIA are all below their respective 200-day moving averages, so six of the nine listed equities are showing clear technical weakness. This is in stark contrast to the price action earlier in 2018, when a majority of the leading growth equities listed held above their 200-day moving averages.

In summary, the teflon technology stocks are showing cracks in their armour, not so immune to market weakness anymore, and this is a change in character for the U.S. equity market.

Market Structure Working In Reverse - The Signal Event

In a September 21st, 2017 article I authored for members of The Contrarian, titled, "Investment Philosophy - A Golden Age For Active Investors Awaits", I pontificated on how there was very little price discovery in the market.

To illustrate this point, I referenced several quotes from Steven Bregman, president and co-founder of Horizon Kinectics, who presented at James Grant's October 4th, 2016 Investment Conference.

Here is the first set of quotes I referenced:

A golden age of active investment management awaits only one signal event, Steven Bregman, president and co-founder of Horizon Kinetics, told the Grant’s conference-comers on Oct. 4. A collapse of the index/ETF bubble is that intervening disaster. To hear Bregman tell it, no crash would be so well-deserved He called the exchange-traded fund excrescence the world’s biggest bubble. “It has distorted clearing prices in every sort of financial asset in every corner of the globe…,” asserted Bregman. “[I]t has created a massive systemic risk to which everyone who believes they are well diversified in the conventional sense are now exposed.”

Think about the above quotes, and when the quotes were taken, specifically on October 4th, 2016.

The "index/ETF bubble" had grown and mutated far beyond what skeptics, including myself, thought it could.

Yet here we stand today, at much greater heights, which could yield a much larger fall.

Thus, when there is a true unwind, where passive outflows are front-run with abandonment by speculators and Wall Street trading desks, like those at Goldman Sachs (GS) or J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM), that would be the true signal event, and we may be on the precipice with the price action of the leading growth equities, which of course dominate the current equity benchmarks.

Takeaway - Price Discovery Will Eventually Return

My favorite quote from Steven Bregman's presentation referenced above is specific to price discovery:

There is no factor in the algorithm for valuation,” our speaker noted. “No analyst at the ETF organizer—or at the Pension Fund that might be investing—who is concerned about it; it’s not in the job description. There is, really, no price discovery. And if there’s no price discovery, is there really a market?

With the second set of waterfall declines recently impacting the broader equity market in 2018, the very structure of the current bull market, specifically the passive/ETF buying, is being challenged.

If the dam breaks, investors and speculators will lament the fact that their favorite equities, particularly the leading growth equities, are part of the most actively traded indices, as selling pressure from passive index and ETF liquidations will be unrelenting, the opposite of the unrelenting equity market advance that we have seen in the current bull market.

On a regular basis, I present a table that I have put together with data from GMO that shows how dire future potential returns are from today's elevated valuations.

Related to the above, I often get the question of what could be the catalyst to spark poor future real returns.

The answer could be as simple as a reversal in the index/ETF buying, which again is indiscriminate buying, irregardless of valuations.

Ultimately, when the dam breaks, we will exit the passive era, and enter a golden age for active investors.

