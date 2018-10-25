Barrick Gold Q3 Results: Correction Is Due

However, the report failed to provide additional upside catalyst and, absent a continuation of U.S. market fall, a correction is due for Barrick's shares.

The merger with Randgold remains the major positive catalyst together with recent downside in U.S. stock market which lifted gold plays.

Barrick Gold (ABX) was the first gold stock I looked at the beginning of the autumn when I searched to gold rebound ideas. The whole concept played out reasonably well since gold miners received support due to the recent correction in the stock market, but Barrick Gold received more support than others due to the upcoming merger with Randgold Resources (GOLD).

The recent upside in Barrick's shares was so fast that, in my view, created the "sell the spike" situation for speculative investors who entered near the bottom or after the Randgold merger announcement, but fundamentally the stock remains interesting in various time frames, from swing trades to long-term investments, and the recent third-quarter earnings report is definitely a big thing to watch. Without further ado, let's look at the numbers.

Barrick Gold reported a GAAP loss of $412 million ($0.35 per share) and adjusted net earnings of $89 million ($0.08 per share). The GAAP loss was driven by the impairment charge at Lagunas Norte in Peru. Sometimes, impairment charges are not that relevant for investors because they reflect the information that has been already known by the market. This time, the impairment charge is relevant. Here's the comment from Barrick:

"In the third quarter of 2018, we updated a feasibility study for proposed projects relating to the processing of carbonaceous materials ("CMOP") and the treatment of refractory sulphide ore ("PMR") at Lagunas Norte in Peru. As a result, we are now advancing the CMOP project to detailed engineering, but we are not proceeding with PMR at this time. An impairment assessment was undertaken, and a non-current asset impairment of $405 million was recognized in the third quarter of 2018". - Source: Third-Quarter Earnings Report

Besides these new problems, the company's problems in Tanzania remain unresolved as well. As per the earnings report, discussions between Barrick and the government of Tanzania remain ongoing, and Barrick is not providing a timetable for the completion of these discussions. Translating from the language of the earnings report to the language of analysis, it means that no progress has been made so far. More, it appears that additional difficulties are emerging:

"Barrick notes that Acacia (Barrick's Tanzanian interest is a 63.9% stake in Acacia Mining - author) has been exposed to an increasingly challenging operating environment in recent weeks. Barrick shares Acacia's concerns about the increasing risks to the safety and security of its people and continues to believe that a negotiated resolution is in the best interest of all parties". - Source: Q3 ER

At this point, it looks like another case of increasing jurisdictional risk. It is surely not the type of announcement an investor wants to read in a company's quarterly report.

Also in play on the negative side of things, Argentina has reimposed custom duties for all exports from the country. Barrick stated that its initial analysis showed that this event would not have a significant adverse effect on the long-term fair value of its Argentinian assets. However, the events in Argentina have already led to a $62 million foreign currency translation loss. On the positive side, the weakening Argentinian peso should help on the cost side over time.

Despite the various challenges, Barrick managed to score operating cash flow of $706 million (partially boosted by working capital changes) and free cash flow of $319 million. The company finished the third quarter with $1.7 billion of cash and $5.7 billion of debt - a solid position (especially if we keep in mind where Barrick was just a couple of years ago) at the moment where Barrick is going for a major deal with Randgold.

On the operating and cost fronts, the guidance remains unchanged:

Source: Barrick 3Q report

It was hard to expect major surprises on this front - Barrick's main mines are performing well, providing support to the company's all-in sustaining cost (AISC) number, while troubles (outside of Lagunas Norte write-down) are also well-known. The upcoming merger with Randgold remains the key driver for Barrick's shares. The new company will definitely sell some assets, trying to concentrate on major mines while cashing out of the smaller and problematic projects. Whether this strategy will be successfully implemented remains a question, but the market's original view on the prospects of this strategy was positive, as Barrick's and Randgold's shares were way ahead of their peers in the weeks following the merger announcement.

The rapid rise of Barrick's shares needed substantial catalysts from the third-quarter release to be continued. In my opinion, such catalysts were not provided. Instead, investors saw a significant write-down and an indication of further deterioration in Tanzania. Outside of the merger, some help may be provided by the gold price, in case the U.S. stock market keeps falling.

However, the market has already lost a material amount of valuation in October, and further downside is by no means guaranteed. Under these circumstances, it's hard to expect that the positive momentum in Barrick's shares will be sustained in the short-term. The correction is due - and it is already happening. Longer-term, the merger with Randgold is positive and should lead to increased valuation over time.

