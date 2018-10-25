Tesla Is Now A Self-Funding AI Lab

Tesla (TSLA) just reported $312 million in GAAP net profit for the third quarter of 2018. It also reported $881 million in positive free cash flow, and an increase of $731 million in cash and cash equivalents for a total of $3 billion. Guidance for Q4 is continued net profit and positive free cash flow.

With the possible exception of Q1 2019 in which significant debt will come due, current guidance is for all future quarters to probably have net profit and positive free cash flow. Tesla may decide to raise capital (outside of China) at some point in the future to accelerate growth, but not to sustain operations or fund current growth plans. In brief, Tesla is now sustainably self-funding.

Here’s an interesting thought experiment. Let’s assign a $0 net present value to Tesla’s vehicle sales and energy businesses. Let’s only think about the value of Tesla in terms of potential future earnings from vehicle autonomy. Various forecasts exist for the eventual autonomous ride-hailing market. Here are a few:

McKinsey forecasts $1.4 trillion in global annual revenue in 2030

UBS forecasts $1.2 trillion in U.S. annual revenue in 2030

ARK Invest forecasts $700 billion in U.S. annual revenue by 2030, and $10 trillion in global annual revenue by the early 2030s

The Boston Consulting Group forecasts $76 billion in global annual profit in 2035

Using any of these forecasts, if Tesla captures 10% of the global market, it should eventually be worth at least double what it is today, and up to 30x more. We can put this into expected value terms. If Tesla has a 50/50 chance of going bankrupt or capturing 10% of the global autonomous ride-hailing market, then the expected value of its market cap circa 2030 is between $60 billion (based on BCG’s estimate) and $755 billion (based on ARK Invest’s estimate), using the historical average profit and revenue multiples of the S&P 500.

The distribution of probabilities is of course more varied than this. This example is simply to illustrate the point. You can ascribe no value to Tesla’s current businesses. You can think of the company as a self-funding AI lab, with vehicle sales just a convenient way to get robots on the road. This is how I think of Tesla. I’m investing in the AI project. The automaker and energy company I get for free.

Tesla is in a unique position with autonomy. Its Hardware 2 cars have driven an estimated 600 million miles on Enhanced Autopilot, and an estimated 2.5 billion miles total. This gives Tesla access to a higher volume of sensor data and other driving data than any other entity on Earth. This data can then be used to train the neural networks used for vehicle perception and potentially other tasks like predicting the movement of cars and pedestrians (prediction) and planning a path through the environment (path planning). Training data is one of the key inputs that determines neural network performance. This puts Tesla in a unique position on Earth with regard to its ability to train neural networks for autonomous driving.

The trade-off is that in order to deploy Hardware 2 on this scale, it would not have been feasible to use high-grade lidar sensors. They are too expensive, unreliable, unsightly, and add too much air resistance. However, foregoing lidar may not be a big deal. Competitors such as Mobileye (INTC) and Aurora Innovation cite lidar’s redundancy, not its necessity.

Mobileye’s strategy, if I’m getting it right, is to build a fully autonomous system with that operates with better-than-human safety just using cameras. Once that system is built, radar and lidar will be added for redundancy and rider comfort. Mobileye even has the same trinocular forward-facing camera setup as Tesla. It claims that with cameras and visual HD maps, it can do localization to an accuracy of 10 centimetres (4 inches). Mobileye also appears to be using low-grade lidar.

Competitors seem much more risk averse than Tesla. Mobileye’s CTO Amnon Shashua believes that nothing less than an 1,000x improvement on human safety will be accepted by society. Aurora mentions (perhaps rhetorically) a perception “error every billion miles”, compared to a human crash roughly every 525,000 miles. Since not all perception errors lead to a crash, that’s more than an 1,900x safety improvement, at least on the perception front.

Tesla, by contrast, feels a moral obligation to push any incremental increase in safety, even an improvement of just 1%, with a stated long-term aspiration of increasing safety 10x. Unlike Mobileye, Tesla does not require a 1,000x improvement before it will launch a product. Since lidar’s main cited benefit is apparently this extreme level of redundancy, maybe this is why Tesla doesn’t think it needs to use it.

Ethically, I side with Tesla. Say you have a cancer drug that has a 5% better chance of causing complete remission than any drug available. What ethical justification could you possibly give for withholding that drug? Similarly, suppose a company develops an autonomous car that has a 5% better chance of avoiding a fatal crash than a human driver. What justification is there for holding back this technology?

The moment that lidar becomes cheap and reliable enough to deploy at mass scale, Tesla can immediately start augmenting its vehicles with lidar. Deploying vehicles without lidar now doesn't prevent or even delay Tesla from deploying vehicles with lidar later. Holding back now brings no benefit later.

In the hypothetical case of the cancer drug, the drug doesn't cause death, but autonomous vehicles will cause death, even if they're 1,000x safer than human drivers. However, this is only a relevant distinction if you think being killed by a human driver is somehow better than being killed by an autonomous vehicle. It isn't. So, the two cases are morally equivalent.

Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) is often seen as the leader in autonomous vehicles. Waymo’s clearest advantage over all competitors is access to the Google brain trust. Google is the world leader in AI, and may therefore develop a secret, proprietary neural network architecture that far outperforms anything else. It’s possible that this is the case, but it’s entirely speculative. Thankfully, Tesla compares favourably to Google in its attractiveness to tech talent. SpaceX (SPACE) actually ranks higher than Google, and it shares personnel and intellectual property with Tesla.

Moreover, automated machine learning (AutoML) is emerging as a way to design neural networks. AutoML optimizes both network architecture and design features called hyperparameters. Since AutoML optimizes against a training data set, it seems like the most important thing is having the largest and highest quality data set. Then again, Google might secretly have better AutoML than everyone else. Well, I guess we’ll see.

Another potential advantage for Waymo is access to Google’s compute. Compute is helpful for simulation, neural network training, and AutoML. However, there is a ceiling of useful compute for all three of those things. I haven’t yet been able to find or come up with a ballpark estimate of the ceiling. Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft (MSFT) Azure offer an essentially unlimited amount of compute on tap. The only question is cost. If the ceiling of useful compute is no more than say, $250 million per quarter, then Tesla can match Waymo’s compute by tapping into cloud resources. Yay, net profit and positive free cash flow!

Most important of all, Tesla doesn’t need to beat Waymo. A 10% share of the autonomous ride-hailing market can be quite colossal, depending whose forecast you use. Waymo could capture 60% of the market, and others could capture another 30%. That would still be good enough for Tesla to potentially multiply its value.

The purpose of this thought experiment is to shake people out of their complacency. If full autonomy is really possible on the timeframe that companies like Tesla, Waymo, Mobileye, and Cruise (GM) are projecting, then autonomy is all that matters in the automotive space. Vehicle sales will eventually have $0 net present value for Tesla, or at least the car purchaser will become a capital provider and business partner, rather than a traditional customer.

Full autonomy is not a foregone conclusion, but each incremental advance increases my estimation of its probability. The probability of steep performance increases goes up as neural networks, training data sets, and useful compute scale exponentially. With Tesla's new neural network processor, accelerating rate of Hardware 2 miles, and newfound profit and free cash flow, it can do just that.

