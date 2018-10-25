Proteostasis Therapeutics: Sounding A Cautious Note

I also highlight other trials and historical data that suggest that today's stock price may be an overreaction to the Phase I study.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) recently announced positive Phase I results for its doublet combination drug (PTI-808 and PTI-801) used in the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF). Here's an excerpt of the key elements from the press release:

At the time of data cut, 21 subjects were randomized and treated in the first three dose cohorts of the doublet combination of PTI-801 (100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg) and PTI-808 (50 mg, 100 mg, 300 mg) or received placebo. PK results were as expected and confirmed a once-a-day dosing profile for both PTI-801 and PTI-808. In terms of safety, the compounds were generally well tolerated. No pulmonary exacerbations were reported in the dosing or follow up period of the study. A dose-dependent improvement in ppFEV 1 and sweat chloride concentration was observed across cohorts. For ppFEV 1 , a maximum and statistically significant increase from baseline to day 7 of +6.3% and at day 14 of +5.9% was reported in the PTI-801 300 mg/PTI-808 300 mg dose cohort. A statistically significant increase from placebo was also noted from baseline to day 7 of +8.3% and at day 14 of +6.6% in this cohort. A statistically significant decrease in sweat chloride concentration from baseline was also observed at day 7 and at day 14 of approximately 13 mmol/L in the PTI-801 300 mg/PTI-808 300 mg dose cohort. The fourth and highest dose cohort, patients receiving PTI-801 (400 mg) and PTI-808 (300 mg), is ongoing, with data expected in the first quarter of 2019.

The market loved the news, sending shares sky-rocketing, with the highs about 500% above the previous trading price.

The Bullish Case Summarized

There were several positive takes on the data. First, as this ensuing article here at Seeking Alpha points out, despite the stock price increase, PTI may still be undervalued relative to its peers (at least if you take the recent data in isolation).

Second, as mentioned in the PR and as emphasized by prominent SA author Terry Chrisomalis, the topline data shows better ppFEV1 numbers than does the typical standard of care of doublet. Moreover, the data released increases optimism for future results; both from the highest dose of the doublet therapy (due in Q1 2019) as well as for the upcoming triplet combination (PTI-801, PTI-808 & PTI-428) to be released sometime this quarter.

Here's how PTI made the point in its press release (my emphasis):

"Doublet combinations, the current standard of care for many CF patients, are the benchmark for current treatment in cystic fibrosis. These data are the first results seen using an entirely new CF doublet, compare favorably to standard of care, and demonstrate the potential of next-generation CFTR modulators to further improve outcomes in this disease," said Carsten Schwarz, MD, Head, Adult Cystic Fibrosis Centre, Lung-Transplantation Program, and Endoscopy Unit, Department of Pediatric Pneumology and Immunology, Charité, Berlin University Medical Center. "I look forward to results from the fourth dosing cohort and to understanding the potential of another novel combination, PTI-801, PTI-808 and PTI-428." " The current improvement in ppFEV 1 for standard of care doublets is on average 3%-4% in the F508del homozygous patient population," said Damian Downey, MD Clinical Senior Lecturer in Respiratory Medicine, Queen's University Belfast. " At least a 6% improvement in ppFEV 1 , as observed in this study, exceeds efficacy seen with current dual CFTR modulator therapy and is starting to approach the efficacy of experimental triple combinations in this population. These results begin to confirm the exciting clinical effect of PTI's drug pipeline with more clinical data from both higher doses and proprietary triplet combinations to come." The Company also confirmed today that the first dose cohort using the Company's proprietary triplet combination of PTI-801, PTI-808 and PTI-428, a novel CFTR amplifier, is on track to deliver preliminary data in the fourth quarter of 2018, with complete data from the doublet and triplet cohorts expected in the first quarter of 2019.

I think these bullish arguments have merit, but I personally believe that there are number of contravening factors to consider, all of which would make one less sanguine about the probabilities that future results will be in line with the topline assessment of the data from this phase I trial.

Cautionary Notes

While I'm not nearly as negative as Kerrisdale Capital, I think it's worth reading their Editor's Pick article from March 2018 which delves into some earlier trial results for some overall context. Here, I'll limit myself to reviewing more recent results, beginning with the positive data from the doublet trial just published and elaborated on in this company presentation.

To begin with, the "mid-dose cohort" (which is daily treatment with 300 mg of PTI-801 and 300 mg of PTI-808) resulted in statistically significant improvements in both ppFEV1 and sweat chloride, two very important clinical measures of successful treatment of cystic fibrosis (or CF). Moreover, as the low-dose cohort falls between the placebo group and the mid-dose cohort, the data can be said to show dose dependence, though when one includes the error bars on these graphs, this second conclusion is far from definitive. As the last of the three slides below implies, the hope is that the data from the high-dose cohort will continue the trend and not only show statistical significance vs. placebo but also continue to support the dose dependence line of argumentation. That data will be out in the first quarter of 2019. In the meantime, there are a few caveats to include with the early data.

(source)

(source)

(source)

Sample Size and Omission of One Data Set

The first caution is the extremely small sample sizes of the data sets. Of course, this is only a phase I study and it's in a relatively rare disease, so this isn't a knock on the company, but it still has to be borne in mind when evaluating and projecting the data forward.

Secondly, the graphs above omit the "First in CF" cohort, which during the Q&A portion of the conference call, (~34:17 of presentation) the company admits "mirrored" the placebo group. One can surmise that the data wasn't plotted because it might muddle the argument of dose dependency. Indeed, it's possible that the First in CF cohort data might have been worse than the placebo data, which again would undermine the message being sent. We'll probably never get the data, but one has to assume there's a reason the company chose not to publish it.

(source)

Differences in Baseline Data Sets

Another cautionary point is that the baseline ppFEV1 for the mid-dose cohort is substantially different than the other data sets and similarly, the baseline sweat chloride values for the placebo group differed from the other cohorts. This may be unavoidable with such small sample sizes, but it again suggests caution should be exercised in extrapolating the data to future results.

(source)

Data from the PTI-801 + ORKAMBI Study

Though the company didn't issue a press release about it, it did unveil data from its PTI-801 + ORKAMBI study in an October 2018 Slide Deck released in this 8-K.

Several points can be noted here.

First off, the baseline data is more similar than it was for the PTI-801 & PTI-808 doublet, probably due to the larger sample sizes.

Second, in this case, the 100 mg dose of PTI-801 is not only plotted, but it's also arguably the best performing of the cohorts. The disparity between this data and that of the doublet trial where the 100 mg dose is omitted, again speaks to randomness effects of the small sample sizes in the phase I doublet trial.

Third, the ppFEV1 data doesn't show any dose dependence, if anything it shows a reverse dose dependence. A positive, however, is that the sweat chloride data does show dose dependence and statistical significance.

Overall, I think this non-PR'd data corroborates my basic point that the topline data in the PTI-801 + PTI-808 doublet phase I trial can't simply be extrapolated for future tests or dose levels, instead, there's substantial risk that subsequent data won't be as positive.

(source)

(source)

(source)

Financing

My basic conclusion is further supported by the announcement that the company is doing a 9 million share offering, despite having cash on hand and an ATM on the books. I think it's the prudent course, but it certainly suggests that the company doesn't believe that the odds of future data being positive are overwhelming (if it did, it could have waited for the triplet data expected later this quarter and the high dose doublet data due in Q1 2019 before doing any financing, and if both were positive, the price per share would have been much higher than that of today.)

Trading Position

As I've indicated, I'm less sanguine about the company's future prospects than other analysts, but I'm not substantially bearish. Instead, I simply believe that the recent stock price spike shows an excess of optimism and as a result, I'm short some November $7.5 calls which I believe will expire worthlessly.

