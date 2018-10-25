AMD Should Get A Pass For Now

One of Thursday's biggest losers is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), even though shares are well off their after-hours lows from Wednesday afternoon. The company's third quarter results failed to impress as Q3 revenues fell short and revenue guidance was surprisingly low. For now, I'll willing to give the company a pass based on a few items, especially since the stock was well off its highs going into this report.

Q3 revenues of $1.65 billion were up about 4% over the prior year period, but the street was at the midpoint of management's guidance which was $1.70 billion. The growth percentage matched street estimates, as AMD adjusted last year's number due to an accounting change. As many figured, the softness was due to a tough comparison from last year's big blockchain revenue number, as the cryptocurrency bust has certainly impacted results. GAAP EPS also fell a penny short, while non-GAAP EPS were a penny ahead. Bottom line numbers showed solid improvement over Q3 2017 figures, primarily thanks to improvement in gross margins.

That gets me to guidance, detailed in the statement below:

For the fourth quarter of 2018, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $1.45 billion, plus or minus $50 million, an increase of approximately 8 percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP gross margin to increase to approximately 41 percent, driven by sales growth of Ryzen, EPYC and datacenter GPU processor sales. For comparative purposes, Q4 2017 revenue was $1.34 billion, adjusted for the ASC 606 revenue accounting standard, and included blockchain-related GPU sales of approximately low double-digit percent of overall AMD revenue.

Now the street was looking for revenues of $1.60 billion, which would have represented 8.2% growth over the reported figure of $1.48 billion. Again, the blockchain issue is at hand, but if we adjust the numbers for the accounting change, guidance wasn't actually that bad. A further increase in gross margins is also nice to see. Now that revenue numbers in 2018 will have all reset for the accounting change, we'll have much cleaner comparisons for the quarterly reports going forward, so that will eliminate some confusion.

What I also liked is that the street seems to be ignoring the continued improvement in AMD's balance sheet. The company ended Q3 with a net debt position of $247 million, compared to $410 million at the end of Q2 and $547 million a year earlier. A better balance sheet allows more investments for future growth, and a lower debt pile means lower interest expenses. Let's also not forget that some of AMD's current long term debt would be convertible at current prices, so while that would mean additional dilution, it would mean not having to use cash to pay it back.

AMD shares had been one of the market's biggest winners until recently when they peaked above $34. Shares had lost a third of their value since then as seen in the chart below, and that was before this report. Another 15% loss has put them back under $20, with the post-earnings low not too far from the 50-day moving average. That key technical level is in reach if we get another big market down day like some that we have seen recently.

At this point, I'm not really that curious as to what happens with AMD during the final quarter of 2018. I'm more interested in management's roadmap for next year, given the potential to steal market share from competitor Intel (INTC) especially in the server space. If the company can keep growing revenues along with improving its gross margins, the bottom line should be really nice. Perhaps the company can even get to a cash neutral position, or at the least really close by this time next year.

In the end, I'm willing to give AMD a pass for its third quarter results. The cryptocurrency boom last year made comparisons tough, and the accounting change really made guidance look much worse than it actually was. With revenues and margins improving, the company seems to be sustainably profitable, and the balance sheet is getting better each quarter. If management can paint a nice picture for 2019, I think this stock could recover some or most of its recent losses, although I can't recommend jumping in today given the potential for another leg down in the market bringing shares down to the 200-day moving average.

