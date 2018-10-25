This 10.0% Yielding Tech-Focused BDC Will Likely Increase Its Dividend

On September 6, HTGC announced that the SBA issued a "green light" letter for a third SBIC license for access to additional growth capital of $175 million. Final approval is anticipated to occur by the Q1 2019.

As predicted, HTGC's NAV per share recently increased by 5.1% due to previous share issuances and equity position in DOCU. Special Meeting for shareholders to approve higher leverage will be held on December 6, 2018.

The BDC sector has been pulling back and I have started to make purchases of select BDCs but still hoping for lower prices in the coming weeks.

HTGC is currently yielding 10% with RSI of 25 indicating 'oversold' and will rebound at some point, especially given the potential for a dividend increase as discussed in this article.

Quick HTGC And BDC Buzz History

As many readers know, I am typically a 'Buy and Hold' investor making additional purchases during general market pullbacks (including this one) and only selling if there are serious issues. I have been investing (on and off) in Hercules Capital (HTGC) over the last 10 years and writing public articles on Seeking Alpha discussing the stock for over 5 years. The most recent public article was July 29, 2018 - "Upcoming 3% To 4% Book Value Growth For This 9.2% Yielding BDC" discussing the upcoming anticipated increase in book value (or NAV) for HTGC.

There is a chance that I will be purchasing additional shares for the reasons discussed in this article including:

NAV per share growth potential

Likely increased regular dividend

Maintaining higher credit quality

Being oversold along with the entire sector as (discussed at the end)

Change in HTGC NAV Per Share

As predicted in "Upcoming 3% To 4% Book Value Growth For This 9.2% Yielding BDC" linked above, during Q2 2018, HTGC's NAV per share increased by 5.1% or $0.50 per share from $9.72 to $10.22 mostly due to accretive share issuances and its equity position in DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) .

In April 2018, DocuSign, a company that provides electronic signature technology and digital transaction management services for facilitating electronic exchanges of contracts and signed documents, completed its IPO debut raising approximately $725 million pricing 25 million shares at $29 per share. HTGC currently holds 385,000 shares.

As evidence of this continued optimism during the second quarter, we saw various Hercules portfolio company such as DocuSign, Tricida, and Eidos complete their IPO debuts with DocuSign being the stand out which is one of Hercules equity investment holdings. DocuSign completed very successful IPO debut generating an unrealized appreciation of approximately $13.8 million or nearly $0.16 in net asset value appreciation based on its closing price as recently as July 30 and well above our cost basis of $15.79 per share in Q1 2018 representing a multiple investment of 3.2 times in an unrealized position all our invested capital at cost.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript

As mentioned in the previous articles, HTGC's shares of DOCU are currently in post-IPO lockup as discussed below:

In the case of DocuSign, we have a 180 day investment banker lockup anyways on the transaction given our position. So, we're not going to be exiting anytime soon and we're also very active users of the product. We've been users of the product for many, many years. We're actually a big believer in DocuSign, as a product which led us to make the equity investment in the company. But, we're not looking to just kind of sell it right away, I think it's a great company I think it has a lot more legs for growth associated with it. But we are also now the hedge funds. So we're not - we don't get paid by holding on to long positions as an internally managed BDC. So once we've the threshold, we will liquidate the position.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript with bold highlighting from author.

Source: SEC Filings

The share price for DOCU has declined since the end of Q3 2018 and could impact HTGC's NAV for Q4 2018. However, there will not be a material change during Q3 2018 as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

On June 14, 2018, HTGC closed its public offering of all 6.9 million shares as the underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option. Net proceeds from the offering were $81.3 million or around $11.78 per share (a 21% premium to its reported March 31, 2018, book value after taking into account offering expenses). During Q2 2018, the company sold 2.1 million shares through its at-the-market ("ATM") equity program for net proceeds of $25.4 million. The accretive impact from these offerings was around $0.20 per share or 2.1% increase in its NAV per share.

Recent SEC filings related to the issuance of 6.25% Baby Bond notes (HCXY) likely used to redeem the remaining (HTGX) as discussed later, contained "Recent Developments" used throughout this article including updated portfolio information indicating slightly lower-than-expected portfolio growth and higher amounts of accretive share issuances.

Subsequent to June 30, 2018, and through September 13, 2018, HTGC issued another 2.2 million shares for net proceeds of approximately $28.6 million, under its ATM equity distribution agreement. As of September 13, 2018, approximately 5.6 million shares remain available for issuance and sale.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

HTGC has the potential for NAV per share growth due to continued accretive share issuances as shown above and from its continued focus on equity and warrant positions with VC backed pre-IPO and M&A companies in high-growth sectors. As of September 13, 2018, HTGC held warrants or equity positions in two companies that have filed registration statements on Form S-1 with the SEC in contemplation of potential initial public offerings.

So, one so example is DocuSign, we expect and hope to see many of our companies complete DocuSign type liquidity even so that benefit our shareholders. In addition to our 133 different warrant positions that we hold in various companies, Hercules Capital also holds a direct equity position in over 50 venture-backed to private equity-backed companies which is like a warrant portfolio positions us well to potentially benefit from any future gains if and when any companies choose to pursue or complete an IPO event.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

As shown below, HTGC has outperformed the average BDC when it comes to recent NAV per share growth but mostly due to the 5.1% growth in Q2 2018.

HTGC Dividend Coverage Update

For Q2 2018, portfolio was much higher-than-expected due to a record amount of new fundings ($328 million) during the quarter offset by lower amounts of "early loan pay-offs", as expected. There was a meaningful increase in its core portfolio yield "returning to higher normalized levels at 12.7%". Due to the recent portfolio growth, management is now expecting to cover its Q3 2018 dividend with net investment income ("NII"):

Given our strong loan portfolio growth and core yield growth during the quarter we now expect to cover our dividend from net investment income beginning in Q3 2018, a quarter sooner than we had anticipated and even after including the impact a higher share count from our previously issued equity offering ensuring us to maintain our leverage levels below 1 to 1.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript with bold highlighting from author.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

The company has around $21 million or $0.22 per share of undistributed taxable income for dividend coverage shortfalls, which is up from $16 million or $0.19 per share.

We're at $21 million as of the end of Q2, but I got to remind everybody intra-year spillover income has a lot of variability for realized gains or realized losses that may have between now and year-end, but yes, it's $21 million at the second quarter mark, but if you move up or down quite dramatically later on in a year by those activities.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript

As mentioned earlier, management was considering "externalization" which would have increased the overall cost structure as well as making it less scalable for future dividend increases. Management mentioned "we are much beyond that and well behind us on that issue":

I want to emphasize strongly to everybody these initiatives do not include nor are we evaluating absolutely any interest in externalization. So I want to allay all concerns none of these acquisitions or strategic initiatives involve any element of externalization. As I said in other calls, we are much beyond that and well behind us on that issue.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript with bold highlighting from author.

However, I am expecting higher 'Employee Compensation' related to "retaining and encouraging" key personnel discussed in the previous reports. This was discussed in the recent call including the hiring of additional personnel driving higher operating expenses in 2018:

Our SG&A increased to $13.5 million in the second quarter from $12.1 million in the prior quarter driven by an increase in variable compensation due to performance and funding objectives relative to plan and higher stock-based compensation. We just played our operating expenses to be between $13.5 million to $14 million in each of the next two quarters due to variable compensation expense and employer related retention programs. In an effort to address the increasing loan demand, we're actively expanding our offices in Boston and Palo Alto. We're adding additional new headcounts across all levels of the company, which we expect to continue throughout the remainder 2018 and early part of 2019.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript with bold highlighting from author.

The company remains focused on growing its income producing "debt investment portfolio" for "potential increased dividend payout" as shown below:

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

Management has increased its expectations for overall portfolio growth in 2018 with an expected total (debt and equity) portfolio between $1.75 billion and $1.85 billion (debt portion between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion) by year-end:

Based on this increased optimism and revised upward outlook for the second half of 2018, we now have a potential to exceed over $1 billion and actually even potentially topping $1.1 billion in total new loan commitment in 2018 and potentially ending 2018 with a total debt investment portfolio in the upwards revised range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion assuming of course early payoff remain at our expected abated level or marginally levels of less than $100 million per quarter for each Q3 and Q4 respectively. We expect the loan portfolio growth in Q3 to grow by approximately $50 million plus or minus $20 million in either direction.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript with bold highlighting from author.

However, included in the SEC filings (related to the recent Baby Bond issuance) was slightly lower-than-expected portfolio growth that I have used for my updated projections. Through September 13, 2018, the company reported:

Closed debt and equity commitments of $169.8 million to new and existing portfolio companies, and funded $109.5 million .

. Pending commitments (signed non-binding term sheets) of $82.7 million.

The table below summarizes year-to-date closed and pending commitments as follows:

Source: SEC Filings

The company has many levers to fund portfolio growth, including around $60 million of cash and undrawn availability under its credit facilities, the ability to use higher leverage due to its Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") licenses and issuing shares through its at-the-market ("ATM") equity distribution agreement at a premium to NAV.

On September 6, 2018, HTGC announced that the SBA issued a "green light" or "go forth" letter inviting the company to finalize its application process to obtain a third SBIC license. Upon approval, HTGC would have access to additional growth capital of $175 million. Final approval is anticipated to occur by the first quarter of 2019. However, the company repaid $41.2 million outstanding of its first SBIC license on July 13, 2018.

Management has been focused on improving its net interest margins through refinancing higher cost debt as discussed on each call. On April 2, 2018, the company redeemed a portion of its Baby Bond "HTGX" 6.25% notes due 2024. The partial redemption resulted in an annual interest expense savings of around $6.6 million, prior to a one-time non-cash expense of approximately $2.4 million, or $0.03 per share of additional expense in Q2 2018. As mentioned earlier, on September 19, 2018, the company announced the pricing of $40 million in 6.25% Baby Bond notes trading on NYSE as "HCXY" with allowance for reduced asset coverage ratio of 150%. Proceeds will likely be used to redeem additional "HTGX" notes.

We also were actively redeeming as I indicated earlier and retiring $100 million of our 6.25% 2024 notes that led to the impact of a $0.03 per charge -- $0.03 earnings hit in the quarter related to a non-cash charge of $2.4 million related to these bonds. These 2024 bonds had an effective cost of capital approximately 6.6%. So, the retirement of this bond ends up being quite an accretive to the transaction on a go forward basis.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

On April 26, 2018, the company issued $75 million in aggregate principal of the 2025 Notes which are listed on the NYSE under the symbol (HCXZ).

We also raised $75 million in a new bond offering of seven years at a coupon rate 5.25% extending out new maturities of our bonds out in 2025, while also managing to work and increasing our credit lines with Union Bank of California where we actually increased our credit facilities but additional $25 million to provide continued flexibility to grow our investment portfolio.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, HTGC hit my base case projections and was not expected to fully cover its dividend to additional shares from the recent equity offering and ATM issuances as well as higher prepayments in Q1 2018. However, NII was $0.29 per share and distributable net operating income ("DNOI") was $0.32 per share (compared to regular dividend of $0.31) after adjusting for one-time expenses associated with the partial redemption of its 6.25% 2024 Notes.

In the second quarter 2018, we achieved another strong quarterly performance with an adjusted net investment income of $0.29 per share after adding back the previously announced $0.03 non-cash expense related to the retirement of our $100 million bond of the 2024 notes, which on a GAAP basis would have equaled to about $0.26 and NII after taking effect of the $0.03 impact of the retirement of those bonds.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript

It should be noted that there was a meaningful increase in "Employee Compensation" but most of this was variable and due to the increase amount of investment activity during the quarter. I have taken this into account with the updated projections.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

HTGC Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. Most BDCs continue to experience higher portfolio yields mostly due to the rising LIBOR that should improve (or at least maintain) net interest margins and dividend coverage for the sector in the coming quarters.

HTGC defines "core yield" as yields that generally exclude any benefit from income related to early debt repayments attributed to the acceleration of unamortized income and prepayment fees, and includes income from expired commitments. There was a rebound in its core yield from 11.9% to 12.7% and I have projected yields between 12.5% and 12.7% in the base and best case projections as guided by management:

Our core yields increased 12.7% which was up from 11.9% in the prior quarter. The increase in core yields was primarily attributed to early origination activity during the quarter, the weighted average yield of loans onboarded during the quarter of approximately 12.7% and the impact of the full quarters prime rate increase in March. Moving into Q3, we expect our core yields to be between 12.5% to 12.7%. In Q1 part of that sector rotation that we talked about was vacating or cycling out few obligors that had a prevailing lower interest rate but had larger dollar size and when you remove that weight of larger dollars and lower yield you automatically get this balance back up again in your overall portfolio core yields. And so, I think that what we're saying now is that we feel comfortable that core yields in Q3 and probably Q4 will sustain themselves after considerably 12.5% to 12.7% level in the next few quarters. However, given the tempered early payoff activities that we witnessed in the second quarter, we also realized a slight decline in our overall effective yields of 13.5%. This reduction in our effective yield was directly attributed to a meaningful and material decline in early loan pay off activities from $244 million in Q1 to less than half in Q2 of $114 million. Our total debt investment portfolio now stands at a record high of $1.55 billion at cost an impressive single quarter growth of 13.5% on a quarter-over-quarter.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript with bold highlighting from author.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

Source: FRED

Later this year, the Fed will likely hike rates by another 25 basis points:

Source: CME Group

As of June 30, 2018, HTGC had mostly fixed-rate borrowings and 97.2% of portfolio loans bore interest at variable rates. As shown in my Interest Rate Sensitivity Comparison report, HTGC is one of the best-positioned BDC for rising interest rates. However, there will always be a certain amount of portfolio turnover as loans mature, and given the continued competition, rising interest rates will likely be partially offset by yield compression.

Source: SEC Filings and Home - BDC BUZZ

I have used the previous table in other articles to show how each BDC will benefit from rising interest rates and the chart below is from the company:

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

HTGC Reduced Asset Coverage Ratio

On September 5, 2018, HTGC announced that the Board approved reducing the asset coverage requirements for senior securities from 200% to 150%, effective September 4, 2019. However, the Board is seeking stockholder approval to accelerate the application of the asset coverage reduction at the Special Meeting to be held on December 6, 2018. If approved, the measure would become effective immediately after the vote.

On September 19, 2018, HTGC announced the pricing of $40 million in 6.25% Baby Bond unsecured notes trading on NYSE as "HCXY" with allowance for reduced asset coverage ratio of 150%. Proceeds will be used "to fund debt and equity investments, to make acquisitions, retire debt obligations, which may include [HTGX] 6.25% notes due 2024".

The company intends to have a target leverage (debt-to-equity) ratio range of 0.95x to 1.25x as compared to our current target leverage ratio range of 0.75x to 0.95x.

Based on careful consideration and analysis, we believe that our stockholders and bondholders would benefit from the reduction of our asset coverage requirement," stated Manuel A. Henriquez, chairman and CEO of Hercules. "With stockholder approval of this motion, reducing our asset coverage ratio would allow us to diligently expand the size of our total assets, thereby giving us greater flexibility to the structural limitations surrounding ineligible or 'bad assets,' and an increased ability to build a well-diversified debt investment portfolio. We believe this added investment flexibility, when combined with our stockholder-aligned, internally managed structure, has the potential to increase our key performance ratios, which already remain among the highest in the industry. It is important to note that we expect to continue to be prudent in our utilization of leverage and intend to have a target leverage ratio range of 0.95x to 1.25x as compared to our current target leverage ratio range of 0.75x to 0.95x. Furthermore, our investment criteria will not change, and we will remain true to our core venture lending investment strategy which focuses on senior secured, short term and rapidly amortizing loans. Finally, due to the amortizing nature of our debt investment portfolio, we do not anticipate a meaningful increase in our total assets over the next two or three years, but rather a gradual increase over the long-term.

Source: HTGC Press Release

Higher Leverage Analysis and Dividend Potential

The following table shows the updated Leverage Analysis using the June 30, 2018, reported results including the higher portfolio yield. However, I have taken into account the following:

Management guidance of total debt-to-equity (including SBA debentures) between 0.95 and 1.25 .

. Higher borrowing rates due to the company diversifying its borrowing sources to include higher amounts of unsecured notes . However, this could be offset by additional SBA borrowings as discussed later.

. However, this could be offset by additional SBA borrowings as discussed later. Higher 'Employee Compensation' related to "retaining and encouraging" key personnel, also discussed later.

Slightly higher 'Other Income' and 'Other G&A'.

There is the potential for a quarterly dividend increase from the current $0.31 depending on the yield of the new assets as well as borrowings.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

HTGC Risk Profile Update

As of June 30, 2018, almost 86% of the HTGC's debt investments were in a "true first-lien" senior secured position.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

Management has been taking a measured approach to portfolio growth as they "monitor the macroeconomic environment of the new administration's proposed fiscal policies". New investments have been mostly Technology and Life Sciences rather than Sustainable & Renewable Technology. Also, as discussed in previous reports, management has indicated that there will be portfolio rotation out of certain industry verticals:

We still believe it's very prudent from a portfolio management point of view to actually make the decision to actually cycle out positions that we feel either are highly concentrated or have recent economic life that we think is important to move on. We will give up from time-to-time as a proactive measure to ensure a long credit history and performance I would stand our 14 year history in managing our credit book.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript

Non-accruals remain low and continue to decline, and as of June 30, 2018, the company had two debt investments on non-accrual with a cumulative investment cost and fair value of approximately $2.8 million and $0.0 million, respectively, or 0.2% and 0.0% as a percentage of the total investment portfolio at cost and value, respectively.

Our non-accruals remained at historic lows and moved 2% as a percentage of our total investment portfolio on a cost basis and from 0.8% in the prior quarter. The non-accruals were zero add value basis in the second quarter. This makes four consecutive quarters were non-accruals as a percentage of total investments and cost are below 1%.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

The average 'credit rating' of the portfolio improved for the reasons discussed by management below:

In the second quarter, our weighted average credit rating was 2.21 improving from 2.43 in the first quarter. Improvement in credit rating was due to $87 million of loans on a cost basis moving to credit one, an additional 15 companies totaling $209 million being removed from our credit watchlist due to either early payoffs, write offs or credit rating improvements. Furthermore the additional movements within the portfolio are consistent with our longstanding policy of generally downgrading credits to a grade three as the company's approach capital raised for critical milestones. Traditionally our portfolio companies will need to raise capital every 9 to 14 months that is our expectation that our portfolio companies will migrate to a three rating at some point in their normal life cycle with Hercules. Our credit 4 and 5 rated companies which are primary areas of focus decreased to 3.1% from 5.3% of a cost basis in the second quarter primarily related to pay offs and write offs.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Transcript with bold highlighting from author.

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

Other Recent Developments:

On September 6, 2018, S&P Global Ratings withdrew its 'BB+' issuer credit rating on HTGC at the company's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

On September 10, 2018, HTGC announced that DBRS, Inc. assigned the company an investment grade credit rating of BBB reflecting "moderate financial leverage, well-designed risk management framework and sound portfolio monitoring. DBRS also noted Hercules' concentration in first-lien senior secured debt investments, diversified funding with strong access to the capital markets, track record of minimal net realized losses on investments since inception in 2003, and its internal management structure.

Summary & Recommendations

HTGC has the potential to deliver higher returns to shareholders through increasing its NAV per share and regular dividend due to:

Accretive share issuance

Continued focus on equity and warrant positions with VC backed pre-IPO and M&A companies in high-growth sectors

Remaining internally managed with a scalable cost structure

Continued portfolio growth

Rising interest rates and at least maintaining higher core yields

Increased leverage potential from likely approval to accelerate the application of the asset coverage reduction at the Special Meeting on December 6, 2018

HTGC will report Q3 2018 results next week (see reporting schedule below), and investors should be ready to take advantage of the current market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points, including RSI near 30 and as for HTGC and all BDCs:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile .

. Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Quick BDC Market Update

HTGC's stock price has pulled back, along with other Business Development Company ("BDCs"), for the reasons discussed earlier this week in "BDC Sector Volatility Driving 10.5% Average Yield". I am expecting continued lower BDC prices for the reasons discussed in the article including the general widening of rate spreads.

As shown below, the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp B) yield continues to rise and is now at its highest level since November 2016:

Source: FRED

Important Note: The recent drop in HTGC's stock price is not due to underlying fundamentals, but likely investor expectations of higher yields, which is not necessarily tied to higher expected defaults given the strong economic fundamentals. In fact, there is a good chance that the recent widening of yield spreads will be discussed on the upcoming earnings call as a positive tailwind for new investments and earnings in the coming quarters. HTGC will be reporting results next week and most of my personal trades are based on actual or projected changes in portfolio credit quality and dividend coverage.

Recent BDC Declines

Since my article 14.5% Yielding ETN: Time To Buy Or Take Profits?, the average BDC has declined by 10% for the reasons discussed with HTGC down 8%. However, there has been a wide range of recent performance from TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) down less than 2% for the reason discussed in "TSLX: Upcoming Special Dividends & Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Increased Leverage" compared to NEWT down almost 25%.

Q3 2018 BDC Reporting

Obviously, timing is important when investing, but especially with BDCs for many reasons, including opaque reporting standards, general sector volatility, and being largely retailed owned. The opaque and inconsistent reporting for BDCs often results in retail investors making poor decisions. Focusing on simple coverage of the dividend with the previous quarter net investment income ("NII") or changes in net asset value ("NAV") are not enough.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Updated rankings and risk profile

One-month preview of upcoming public articles

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.