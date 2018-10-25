Why I Won't Sell Tesla Short Going Forward

As a result, I wouldn't sell short Tesla now, and I see a Tesla short as being very risky.

First, before anyone asks, I was not short Tesla (TSLA) into earnings. This can be verified just by checking the disclosures on my previous Tesla article. I closed the short because a large fundamental improvement was expected for the quarter, and only the magnitude was in question. A large improvement was a certainty, due to much higher volume which would always lead to large fixed cost dilution over and below the gross margin line.

Even then, the fundamental improvement exceeded expectations. Here, another observation: The improvement exceeding expectations became a possibility right when Tesla reported Q3 2018 deliveries early in October, since those deliveries also exceeded expectations.

As a result, and even though the quarter was certainly helped by some possibly temporary factors, Tesla reported two very important things:

A large GAAP profit ($312 million).

And large operating ($1.39 billion) and free cash flow ($881 million) metrics, allowing it to increase ($731 million) – instead of decrease – its existing cash balance (now at $3.52 billion).

Moreover, although Tesla promptly guided lower on margins for Q4 2018, the magnitude of Q3 2018 numbers above was such that “lower” doesn’t look bad. It still allows Tesla to keep both a positive GAAP net profit and positive free cash flow. Therein lies the great qualitative change when it comes to Tesla as a short opportunity.

Tesla Turned Into A Valuation Short

You see, before Tesla delivered on this earnings report, Tesla’s most viable short thesis could be summed up as “Tesla has significant bankruptcy risk.” This was so because Tesla was on a track to go bankrupt, if it didn’t manage to raise equity (since unsecured debt markets were already closed to it, and it had run out of collateral).

However, with enough fundamental improvement, Tesla managed to get off that track. Volume and margins improved enough, that it can no longer be argued that Tesla’s bankruptcy might be just around the corner. As a result, someone selling short Tesla would have to have a different thesis.

What's left, beyond a myriad of problems and risks Tesla faces, is simply that Tesla is massively overvalued as a car maker. In other words, what’s left is that Tesla is a valuation short.

Valuation shorts are ugly. Something that’s expensive can always get more expensive. Something that’s expensive but growing, might always grow into its valuation. This doesn’t apply if something that’s expensive is facing fundamental deterioration and the likelihood of bankruptcy. So really, betting on fundamental deterioration makes for viable short theses. Betting on valuation makes for a lottery.

Now, after the Q3 2018 report we can say the following:

Tesla can survive without issuing equity or requiring additional financing . However, this would likely restrain its growth prospects. Hence, Tesla might choose to issue equity or get financing.

. However, this would likely restrain its growth prospects. Hence, Tesla might choose to issue equity or get financing. Tesla will be able to issue equity if it sees the need .

. And, if profitability is maintained, Tesla will ultimately see the access to debt markets restored. Indeed, Tesla is likely to see credit rating upgrades. It will certainly see them if the Q3 2018 performance is repeated.

So, again, the “Tesla faces risk of bankruptcy” thesis is dead for now. Selling short Tesla on valuation is not a short thesis I’d consider. That’s the reason I wouldn’t sell short Tesla anymore.

One-Offs And Other Factors In The Quarter

I’ve already stated why I wouldn’t sell short Tesla. However, Q3 2018 wasn’t perfect. There are some observations to be made, and more will likely emerge later when the 10-Q is published.

Fleet Sales

During Q3 2018 it has been reported (by customers) that Tesla sold a large number of cars (1,000, perhaps more) to Enterprise, for renting out. That is, Tesla converted a large part of its fleet of loaners into cars rented from a third party for the same purpose. This had several effects:

It favored deliveries (by the number of cars sold which were considered a first sale).

It favored absolute gross margin (but likely punished the percentage).

It favored cash flow, though some part of it could have flowed through accounts receivable, delaying this impact.

A note here, accounts receivable was extremely inflated by the EOQ (end of quarter) delivery rush as well. Any payments received over the weekend will have fallen into Q4 and thus became “accounts receivable” on the balance sheet. This will favor Q4 2018 cash flow.

A Change In The Nature Of Deposits When Ordering

During Q3 2018, Tesla changed the wording of what a deposit made when ordering a car meant. From an advanced payment for that car, it was changed to being a fee for processing it. This change in wording likely led to a change in accounting as well.

If that change in accounting happened, then it would have led to earlier revenue recognition for a small fraction of cars yet to be delivered. This would have favored revenues (very little) and gross margins (much more meaningfully).

The Drop In SG&A And Opex

Part of the short community is surprised that SG&A and Opex (Operating Expenses) managed to drop sequentially on a more than 100% increase in deliveries.

Beyond lots of aggressive cost control, there are several reasons for this happening:

Tesla booked much lower restructuring charges in Q3 2018 ($26 million) than in Q2 2018 ($103 million).

The Model 3 is certainly past its peak R&D demands, while the Model Y won’t still be consuming extraordinary resources. However, arguably the Model S and X will require more spending as new models will be required within the next few years.

And obviously, all the people fired during Q2 2018 aren’t being paid in Q3 2018. There are lots of complaints about customer service not answering the phone right now. Well, lots of people who previously handled those phones aren’t there anymore (plus the call volume must be much higher now as well, given sales volume).

If It’s Not A Short, Is It A Long?

Well, for me it’s too hard to go from selling something short (which requires a margin of safety on the short side) to going long on something (which requires a margin of safety on the long side, usually though valuation). Hence, for me Tesla is not a long, either.

Tesla continues to face a tremendous number of challenges which can easily cripple its profitability and growth over time. For instance:

The U.S. EV tax credit starts fading from Q1 2019 onwards . This will pull demand forward to Q4 2018, but come Q1 2019 it’s likely that sales in the U.S. market will soften. Then it will get worse as the tax credit fades altogether.

. This will pull demand forward to Q4 2018, but come Q1 2019 it’s likely that sales in the U.S. market will soften. Then it will get worse as the tax credit fades altogether. The China import duty situation (40%) will destroy local sales for as long as it stays this high.

(40%) will destroy local sales for as long as it stays this high. Tesla still harbors a significant FSD (Full Self Driving) liability , for the FSD option it sold but can’t deliver. Tesla has now stopped selling this “feature,” but that only stops the liability from increasing further. It doesn’t solve the liability toward what already was sold. Tesla will likely try to settle this liability at some point by repaying the customers (which would put the liability, speculatively, at around $100-$200 million). However, the true liability if established through courts might be multiples of that, given punitive damages and the fact that many customers can claim they wouldn’t have bought the entire car if not for that specific feature. Just removing the FSD option already has a cash flow impact ($3k per car choosing it, with no associated cash outflow, though it couldn’t be booked on revenues or earnings).

, for the FSD option it sold but can’t deliver. Tesla has now stopped selling this “feature,” but that only stops the liability from increasing further. It doesn’t solve the liability toward what already was sold. Tesla will likely try to settle this liability at some point by repaying the customers (which would put the liability, speculatively, at around $100-$200 million). However, the true liability if established through courts might be multiples of that, given punitive damages and the fact that many customers can claim they wouldn’t have bought the entire car if not for that specific feature. Just removing the FSD option already has a cash flow impact ($3k per car choosing it, with no associated cash outflow, though it couldn’t be booked on revenues or earnings). Tesla will still face an amazing amount of incoming competition . Much of this competition might even forgo margins for a while, in a bid for market share. Tesla cannot sacrifice margins, as it doesn’t have other profitable segments to fall back on. Impact from this competition is likely the most viable "non-valuation" short thesis going forward . If and when such impact materializes.

. Much of this competition might even forgo margins for a while, in a bid for market share. Tesla cannot sacrifice margins, as it doesn’t have other profitable segments to fall back on. . If and when such impact materializes. ZEV credits will rapidly lose value once the competition onslaught takes place, if Trump doesn’t kill their value earlier (arguably already happening).

once the competition onslaught takes place, if Trump doesn’t kill their value earlier (arguably already happening). Tesla is risking its most valuable asset, its brand, with ongoing quality, service and reliability issues.

Granted, it’s not all risks. For instance:

With Tesla no longer facing imminent bankruptcy risk, lots more growth funds will be compelled to own it .

. If Tesla keeps up the profitability, and given its market cap, within one year Tesla will likely be up for consideration to join the S&P 500.

The Model 3 might be exhausting U.S. backlog right now, but international sales remain and Tesla can now bear their impact on working capital. Tesla still has to offer the Model 3 on a lease, and improved financials make that more likely to happen as well.

Coming soon, Tesla will be under the Model Y hype cycle .

. With the risk of bankruptcy off the table, investors will more easily bet on pie-in-the-sky promises (such as the Tesla Network based on current or coming “FSD” hardware). Remember, on advanced FSD technology alone, Waymo will likely fetch a valuation well over $100 billion. Waymo will likely IPO at some point, giving visibility to this valuation and helping hype Tesla. Waymo is factually massively ahead of Tesla when it comes to a working FSD solution. However, for as long as a solution isn’t being widely explored commercially, investors will still be able to believe in anything, including “Tesla has a chance” or “Tesla is the leader due to the fleet and data and…”

Conclusion

For me, the defining quality of the quarter Tesla just reported is that it shifted the nature of the short thesis.

The “short on bankruptcy risk” thesis is no longer valid. What remains is a “short on valuation” thesis. Selling short on valuation isn’t compelling. Hence, for now I wouldn’t consider selling Tesla short again, in spite of the many risks it still faces. Additionally, for many reasons, I see Tesla as a very risky short right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.