Canadian Utilities Limited (OTC:CNUTF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Myles Dougan – Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Dennis DeChamplain – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Linda Ezergailis – TD Securities

Jeff Zippel – BMO Capital Markets

Patrick Kenny – National Bank Financial

Mark Jarvi – CIBC Capital Markets

Robert Kwan – RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Kuske – Credit Suisse

Jeremy Rosenfield – Industrial Alliance Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Canadian Utilities Limited Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Myles Dougan, Senior Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead Mr. Dougan.

Myles Dougan

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased you could join us for our Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. With me today are Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis DeChamplain; Vice President and Controller Anthony Maher; and Vice President, Finance & Risk, Katie Patrick. Dennis will begin today with some opening comments and our financial results and recent company developments. Following his prepared remarks, we will take questions from the investment community. Please note that the replay of the conference call and a transcript will be available on our website at canadianutilities.com, and can be found in the Investor Section under the heading Events and Presentations.

I'd like to remind you all that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to important risks and uncertainties. For more information on these risks and uncertainties, please see reports filed by Canadian Utilities with the Canadian Securities and Regulators. And finally, I'd also like to point out that during this presentation we may refer to certain non-GAAP measures such as adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, funds generated by operations and capital investment. These measures do not have any standardized meeting under IFRS and as a result they may not be comparable to similar measures presented in other entities.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Dennis for his opening remarks.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Myles, and good morning, everyone. Thanks very much for joining us today for our third quarter 2018 conference call. Canadian Utilities recorded third quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $132 million or $0.49 per share, which is $38 million or $0.14 per share higher than the third quarter of 2017. Higher earnings this quarter were mainly due to stronger performance in our Electricity Global Business Unit.

As you may remember, earlier this year, the Alberta Balancing Pool gave notice that it would terminate the Battle River unit 5 Power Purchase Arrangement or PPA. In order to do that, the Balancing Pool was required to pay Canadian Utilities the remaining net book value of the PPA. We received that one-time payment from the Balancing Pool this quarter and the net amount was included on our income statement that was excluded from the calculation of our adjusted earnings.

In addition, the Battle River PPA included causes for Canadian Utilities to earn incentive payments if we maintain plant availability about certain thresholds. We also book a profit margin on the O&M services that we provide at Battle River. The combined amount of $42 million for these profit margins and incentive payments was included in our income statement this quarter. We recognized these kinds of payments in the normal course of business, and therefore we have included them in our adjusted earnings this quarter.

We also have higher earnings mainly due to improved Alberta power market pricing. The average power price in the third quarter of 2018 was about $55 per megawatt hour or nearly $31 higher than the third quarter of 2017. This is mainly due to an increase in carbon prices, which is being included in the market power price. There is also some improvement in the supply demand balance with some other power producers retiring and mothballing some other of their coal-fired generation in Alberta. We also had a nice warm summer with warmer than average temperatures in July and August here in Alberta.

On the business development side and electricity, we have been busy developing plans for the conversion of our coal plants to run on natural gas. Earlier this year, we successfully completed a project to co-fire natural gas at Battle River unit 4, enabling the use of natural gas for 50% of the unit's 150 megawatt total generating capacity. In the next phase of this coal-to-gas initiative, a conversation project will allow co-firing of natural gas on Battle River unit 5 for 100% percent of its 385 megawatt capacity. We expect to complete this BR unit 5 conversion project in late 2019. A full conversion of Battle River unit 4 and Battle River unit 3 is under analysis.

We're also committed to the conversion of our Sheerness plant to run on natural gas. Sheerness is under a PPA with the Alberta Balancing Pool until the end of 2020, after that, they will be returned to us to operate as a merchant power plant. We are planning a full conversion of Sheerness from coal to natural gas. The conversion project is expected to be complete in advance of firm natural gas supply, which is been secured in the second quarter of 2022.

In Australia, we completed negotiations on a five-year extension to the power purchase agreement for the 180 megawatt Osborne power facility located near Adelaide. The original agreement for 180 megawatts of contracting capacity was scheduled to expire at the end of this year and has now been extended to the end of 2023. So, our Electricity business had a pretty good third quarter this year with strong earnings in the power business and good programs on the business development front.

In the Pipeline & Liquids business, we are proceeding with plans to build the Pembina-Keephills pipeline. This project will be a 59-kilometer natural gas pipeline to support coal-to-gas conversion for power producers in the Tennessee and surrounding area, about 80 kilometers southwest of Edmonton, Alberta. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the Genesee generating station and has the capacity to support the forecast demands of other power producers in the area that maybe looking at coal-to-gas conversions.

On the earnings side, over the first nine months of 2018, our natural gas distribution business has recorded comparatively lower adjusted earnings than the same period in 2017. This is mainly due to the impact of rate rebasing in the second generation of performance-based regulation PBR. We're seeing a similar earnings impact on our electric distribution utility.

In 2018, we are driving to achieve financial returns on equity that are well above the 8.5% regulated rate. All our 2018 year-to-date financial results in these PPR utilities are comparatively lower than 2017, it has more to do with just how strong our financial returns were in 2017. These utilities continue to perform very well in 2018 and we're confident in our strategy to create long-term shareowner value as we always have with these businesses.

Regarding our financial strength, in August Dominion Bond Rating Service affirmed its 'A' rating and stable outlook for Canadian Utilities. In September, S&P affirmed its 'A-' rating and stable outlook for Canadian Utilities. Credit ratings are important to our financing cost and our ability to raise funds. We intend to maintain strong investment credit ratings to provide efficient and cost-effective access to funds required for our operations and for growth.

That does conclude my prepared remarks, and I'll turn the call back over to Myles.

Myles Dougan: Thank you, Dennis. I will turn it over now to the conference coordinator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from a Linda Ezergailis from TD Securities.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you good morning.

Dennis DeChamplain

Good morning Linda. How are you?

Linda Ezergailis

I'm well. Thank you so much for hosting this conference call. I have some questions about your PBR re-opener. Can you just give us an update on how you're thinking this might unfold in terms of timing to resolve phase 1? And perhaps what that might mean for timing of phase 2 and an update perhaps on the bookend of outcomes with maybe any sort of read through potentially to PBR 2.0?

Dennis DeChamplain

Sure. Before we get to phase 2, we have to see if AUC allows it to move forward to pass the phase 1. We did file our submissions on the first phase, indicating that our higher earnings in 2017 were direct results of our responses to the incentives that were baked into the plan and for us to implement efficiency improvements, which is exactly what we did. We're still in – I'm going to say a holding pattern for phase 1. I think the process that the AUC round has come to its conclusion a couple of weeks ago and we're expecting further comment from the AUC I'll say imminently. Interveners have requested kind of a right for argument in reply argument on phase 1. So, if that does go ahead, that will likely play out until the end of this year and then it if it does go to phase 2, it would likely get kicked off in 2019.

In terms of the bookends that you were talking about, the biggest area would be around the going in rates for O&M services and under the existing going in rates, they've chosen the framework was for all of the operating utilities to pick their lowest of the first four years for ATCO Electric Distribution, that was 2016. They were kind of reopened for the – as a result of their 2017 performance and their 2017 operating cost were similar to 2016, so if the AUC were to reopen into – reopen the going in rates for PBR 2, we don't think that there would be much of an impact for electric distribution on the gas distribution side, their returns in 2017 were considerably higher than experienced in 2016.

So, if they were to move to – I'll call it retroactive ratemaking where they changed the results of the PBR going in-rates, there would be I'll call there is maybe about $40 million in lower cost that we incurred in 2017 compared to 2016, that we may get arguments for that to be flow through to PBR 2. But I've always contended that there's been no evidence that the going in-rates for PBR 2 are not just unreasonable. That would manifests itself through our utility returns in 2018. So, let's see where we end up our results in 2018. And if we reopen it on that case, then there would be time to revisit the going in-rates.

Linda Ezergailis

But you're optimistic that it won't get passed phase 1?

Dennis DeChamplain

We're the only utility that trips the re-open, so for me that indicates that there is no structural defect in the performance-based regulation 1.0 plans. So, we are confident that in our position that the regulatory principles will be upheld and will move on to the opening rates for PBR 2 as previously approved.

Linda Ezergailis

That's helpful context. Just as my follow-up, I'm wondering if you can give us some parameters around how your strategic review with you operator power business is unfolding in terms of, I'm assuming you've made progress since your Investor Day and can you give us a sense of bookends of timing of when it might result and what the main factors might – are that might inform your decision-making including potentially the merit of using proceeds to finance other initiative?

Dennis DeChamplain

Sure. In regards to timing, we would hope to kind of resolve this strategic review in – call it first quarter of 2019. The factors that would influence our decision would be what price you may be offered for the assets and in terms of what we would do with the proceeds, there has been no decision made yet. Canadian Utilities invests in regulated and long-term contracted assets including the electricity sector, so we would be looking at continuing on our strategy for that and we've also talked in the past about diversification away from Alberta, and right now we've got Canadian Utilities $21 billion in balance sheet, $20 billion is in Alberta, so 95%, so if transaction were to occur, we would also consider that geographic diversification in our plans to what we may do with the cash. Yes. There was a transaction, so no assurance that the transaction will result from this process.

Linda Ezergailis

And would a special dividend be possible if there was no use of proceeds?

Dennis DeChamplain

We would look at all of the financing options whether it's dividends and other financing or insurance definitely.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you so much.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Linda.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeff Zippel of BMO Capital Markets.

Jeff Zippel

So, just in the package we note that general tariff application for transmissions are pushed back from – we though was in Q1 originally in 2019, now it's Q2. You also mentioned an additional $13 million that would be related to 2018. So, just want to confirm that – that is the retroactive impact for only 2018 or does that include what's the expect impact for Q1 2019 would be as well?

Dennis DeChamplain

That would be the retroactive impact for 2018, that would be recorded in 2019 and then 2019 there will be delay from the – for the Q1 2019 rates. And so subsequent quarters within 2019, we'll see – I think we can reasonably expect a decision on that file in Q2 or Q3 depending on how the rest of the process lays out. So, $13 million amounts relate to 2018 will be recorded in 2019 and there maybe a little bit of noise in Q1, Q2, 2019 as those rates get finaled sometime in 2019.

Jeff Zippel

Okay, perfect thank you. And then I guess just also on the strategic review, so I was wondering just kind of what we're seeing right now, it's the focus because of the current Canadian valuations you are seeing and just to get your thought on really we're seeing a lot of that geared towards renewable assets, do you think you'll still be able to catch those like premium valuations if you take your gas and coal-fired power assets to the market?

Dennis DeChamplain

I don't think it's necessarily the valuations. I mean we go back to our strategy. We built our power generation business off of long-term contracted assets. We've brought the plans and we're back with long-term PPAs over the years as those long-term contracts and PPAs have rolled off. The percent of long-term contracted has gone down right now in our portfolio. We're about 50-50 merchant versus contracted. Alberta is a very mature market. Capacity market is coming in good for incumbent generators and we're just taking a lot of – add those factors and decided it would be prudent for us to take a look on the options available. And secondly cash on our balance sheet just like every other good corporate does.

Jeff Zippel

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you, guys. That's all.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Jeff.

Operator

Our next question comes from Patrick Kenny of National Bank Financial.

Patrick Kenny

Hey good morning guys. Just about the BR5, I know power prices have been fairly strong so far in October, but wondering if you can confirm for us what the utilization rate has been so far in the first 25 days or so running the plant as merchant? And perhaps, maybe give us a sense as to what power price you need see going forward just to keep the plant online prior to the gas conversion?

Dennis DeChamplain

Good morning, Pat. I don't have the detailed stats on BR5 and certainly you can follow-up with Myles afterwards, but with Q4 pricing, the forward curve, if it stays in that – the $50 range, you know our marginal cost is lower than that, so we can economically dispatch that plant. So, depending on the forwards and all of the other markets, sorry not the forwards, depending on the all other market factors that drive the pricing, we'll obviously indicated whether that plant's economical or not. But right now we've been seeing it in the money.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, that's great. And then just on Battle River 3, I know you mentioned the late extension for the overall generating facility, but can you confirm for Battle River 3 the potential life extension of that plan under gas conversion?

Dennis DeChamplain

Yeah, we haven't made any decisions on whether converting – whether we do convert BR3 to gas or not. If we don't convert then we need to retire that unit at the end of 2019. So, we'll take a look at the factors, the costs to convert it if we can get below the admission intensity standards and make a call, hopefully and its early 2019.

Patrick Kenny

Okay. I'll stick to the rules here and jump back in the queue. Thanks.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Pat.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Jarvi of CIBC Capital Markets.

Mark Jarvi

Good morning, everyone.

Dennis DeChamplain

Good morning, Mark.

Mark Jarvi

I want to go back to your prepared remarks, you had talked about I'll say year-over-year reduction with the distribution utilities and how 2017 was sort of a high watermark for those businesses. What do you think in terms of now that you've had a few more quarter under your belt and PBR 2.0, the timelines, do you realize efficiencies and maybe not get back to 2017 levels, but get back to 2016 earning levels and whether or not you have more confidence in sort of earning trajectory for the electric or the natural gas distribution utilities?

Dennis DeChamplain

Yeah, we won't be returning to those 2017 levels I think. Gas distribution outperformed by 700 basis points and electricity in the 400s, I think the 400 to 450. I hope we do have plans in place. They are manifesting themselves in higher returns this year. We would look to probably not the second 100 basis points given that, that took five years to accumulate in natural gas. But we would look in the two to three year time period to be able to push up to some of those re-opener thresholds. And again, as we open the thresholds is two years in a row at over 300 basis points or one year at over 500 basis points if we exceed those amounts.

Mark Jarvi

Okay and then in terms of how you are seeing both utilities set up right now, the electric and the natural gas, which one do you feel you guys are making less progress in terms of – or driving towards overearnings?

Dennis DeChamplain

I think I've said before there is no such thing as overearnings. But both companies are making fantastic strides. On the gas side, we've done a integration between a transmission and distribution operations, so we've been able to streamline the costs in that business. On the electricity side we made changes to the work processes to aggregate work and to better and more efficiently and economically mobilize crews. We're seeing great success from that initiative as well. I think the – I would likely go to the gas distribution business in terms of being able to exceed the approved return by a larger amount.

Mark Jarvi

Okay, helpful. And then, just quickly in terms of business and maybe regulatory environment in Australia, just wondering how you guys formed your views about potentially deploying more capital in that country, obviously you talked about maybe wanting to diversify the cash flows in different region?

Dennis DeChamplain

We are going through our next Access Arrangement in Australia, which is similar to a five-year PBR deal here in Alberta. Continuing downward pressures on the returns on equity in that market, so we would do that, but it wouldn't – may not necessarily just be regulated assets that we would look at in Australia, a combination of regulated and non-regulated assets. But as you're aware and we've been on record saying that Australia is one of our target markets along with Mexico, South America in order to expand. So, when we talk about geographic diversification, we are definitely looking at opportunities in Australia.

Mark Jarvi

Thanks a lot, Dennis.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Mark.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Robert Kwan of RBC Capital Markets.

Robert Kwan

Good morning. Maybe just starting with the quarter, can you just – on the merchant power side, do you have an estimate as to what the hedging drag was in the quarter? Is it as simple as that 358 megawatts and the difference between spot spread and you realized and – I guess just looking forward, do you have what the hedge book profile looks like for Q4 and into 2019?

Dennis DeChamplain

Good morning, Robert. For Q3 I mean, I could say that's a drag, but it's kind of like that 2020 hindsight from when we did place the hedges back, they weren't money compared to where the market settled in 2013. Given the small market, we are not prepared to outline what our hedge book is in the next couple of quarters, it's kind of undergoing our strategic review right now and we'll let those factors play out.

Robert Kwan

Okay. And I guess maybe if I can just cleanup on the other part of the strategic review. You are looking at the sale of the parking land in the U.K. Can you just confirm that you do with the consolidation previously that you hold 100% of this and can you just talk about what if zone 4 hasn't been rezoned it to residential?

Dennis DeChamplain

No. It hasn't been rezoned to residential. And yes, we do own a 100% of it. We didn't go in owning a 100% of Barking. It's around 25%. In 2015 and 2016, we consolidated the ownership of Barking Power Limited. So now we are 100% owner of that one.

Robert Kwan

And how far into the remediation are you on that and how much is left to go?

Dennis DeChamplain

We haven't remediated any of that site.

Robert Kwan

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Robert.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Kuske of Credit Suisse.

Andrew Kuske

Thank you. Good morning. Just on Battle River 5 and just a little bit of clarity on the $25 million of O&M margin that was running the earnings in the quarter. Was that exclusively for the quarter or was that also partly for prior quarters?

Dennis DeChamplain

That's includes prior quarters and it was a true up when we converted to IFRS 15, the new revenue standard at the beginning of this year. With that contract and like the capital components and O&M component, because we're obligated, our performance obligations were to provide O&M services and that was revalued at that point in time back to the beginning of the contract compared to the cash that was received. The cash that we did receive was – I was going to say frontend loaded as the capacity payments reduced with reduction in net book value. So that $25 million associated with the O&M is the – contracted [indiscernible] on that portion of the PPA compensation.

Andrew Kuske

Is there a rough breakdown of what would be applicable to Q3 versus the prior periods?

Dennis DeChamplain

The vast majority in prior period.

Andrew Kuske

Okay. Thank you. And then just on Barking, when you think about the monetization process there and surfacing value from the parcel of land, is there any kind of guidance on timeline and then ultimately on a disposition? How do you tax efficiently repatriate the capital?

Dennis DeChamplain

In terms of time line, we are seeing relatively short fuse on that one. We hope to conclude that this year, it may trip into next year because the time lines are tight and we are looking at tax strategies in order to minimize any leakage on repatriation of those funds.

Andrew Kuske

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is a follow-up from Patrick Kenny.

Patrick Kenny

Just back on the Pembina-Keephills pipeline just wanted to confirm the commercial arrangement there. Is this long-term take or pay contract or is it the capital just simply rolling in to rate base? And also is the initial capacity of 550 TJs a day? Is that also the maximum capacity of the pipe or can you ramp that up based on incremental demand from customers in the area?

Dennis DeChamplain

Good morning, again. The investment is part of ATCO Pipelines regulated rate base, so that will go into the transmission – gas transmission rate base. In terms of capacity and ramping it up, Myles do you have detail on that?

Myles Dougan

I think that 550 Pat, it includes additional capacity for expansion beyond the deliveries for Genesee generating station. So there is some expansion capacity they are already in that system.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, got it. Thanks for that. And then just lastly, wondering if there is any update on the Pemex cogen plant in Mexico?

Dennis DeChamplain

No change in the status on that. We can continue to work with Pemex to see if anything can be done. I think they are still proceeding with that refinery expansion. Said before that it's an economic project and we've gone through a number of times re-justifying it with the Pemex the various leadership changes. So, we continue to work with them, but no real change in the status on that.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, great. Thanks Dennis and thanks Myles.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Pat.

Myles Dougan

Thank you, Pat.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeremy Rosenfield of Industrial Alliance Securities.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Thanks. Good morning. I may have couple of questions. Just in terms of new growth opportunities or utilization of capital going forward. Do you think it makes more sense to be investing in additional regulated utility infrastructure assets, you know maybe in new geographies? Or are the risk return profile more attractive and more contracted power? And I am thinking here both outside of Alberta, not in Alberta.

Dennis DeChamplain

So that's a – it's a risk and return question. The regulated utilities stable reliable shouldn't be too volatile, although we are seeing volatility in PBR utilities. Long term contracted is, I'll say it's fantastic for us. If we can get a long term contracted asset with a little bit of merchant exposure similar to how we built the power generation business back in the day. I think those are ideal or maybe a mix of regulated and non-regulated operations in any sort of target that we may be exploring. So on the pure regulated, we look at it, but we do look for the market outside where we can extract additional value from the investments.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. And you know does the U.S. market attract any attention at this point? Are there any pockets where you see value where it could be interesting to make investments there?

Dennis DeChamplain

In the U.S., I think ATCO was looking in U.S. with its investments on the Canadian Utilities side for energy infrastructures and it's tough given the valuations in multiples down there now. So, for strategic reasons, we have and we will continue to look at kind of maybe some of the smaller transactions, but we said before that unlikely that CU would go in to take on the size of an ITC or something like that.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. And maybe if I could just have one clean-up question with regard to the items related to the Battle River 5 termination, the O&M margin and the availability incentives. How much of the amount, I think it was highlighted about $42 million, altogether its $25 million, $10 million, and the $7 million. How much of that was actually cash or flowing through the cash flow statement in Q3?

Dennis DeChamplain

Well, I think there is couple of things here that $42 million is the cash that came in through the one-time payment. Okay, sorry. Its $25 million for the O&M, $10 million for the availability incentive, and the remaining $7 million is for this quarter's availability. So the cash for all of that would have come in over the life of the contract. That $7 million was – I'll say you know this quarter's impact.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Right. Okay. So, that's what I was getting at. Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Jeremy.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Myles Dougan for any closing remarks.

Myles Dougan

Thanks. And just one follow-up answer to a question there, Batter River 5 dispatched about 50% of its capacity since the turn back here as a merchant here, so it's an one outstanding question there.

Thank you. And thank you all for participating today. We appreciate your interest in Canadian Utilities and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Thanks so much. Bye for now.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.