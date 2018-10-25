Global REITs Are Poised To Outperform

International REIT fundamentals are much better than US REITs.

October has been tough on just about every investor. Equities around the globe have been sold off on fears of rising interest rates and the prospect of a global slowdown. However, few markets have been hit as hard as international stock markets.

Looking through the carnage has led me to find one asset class that not only has been significantly beaten down, but also has a very compelling case to be a superior investment in the next decade for both income oriented investors and total return investors.

That asset is international real estate, and the largest and cheapest fund investing in International REITs is Vanguard's Global ex-US Real Estate ETF (VNQI).

A Look at VNQI

Vanguard's Global ex-US Real Estate ETF is a passively managed index fund that tracks the S&P Global ex-U.S. Property Index. The fund has $5.4 billion in assets and an expense ratio of just 0.14%, making it not only the largest international real estate ETF available today, but also the cheapest.

VNQI is a broadly diversified fund containing more than 600 individual holdings from 39 countries around the globe. The top 5 countries with the largest allocations in VNQI are; Japan (22.1% of assets), Hong Kong (12.7%), China (9.4%), Australia (8.5%), and Germany (7.0%).

The index is also broadly diversified in the types of REITs that it holds. Investors today may be hesitant to hold individual REITs with high exposure to select industries, such as the struggling retail sector, but VNQI allocates to REITs in 11 different sub-industries:

Another huge benefit of this fund is its growing dividend yield. After this most recent decline, the fund currently has a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the previous 12 months of dividends.

Where We Stand Today

The recent decline in worldwide stock markets has hit VNQI hard. VNQI is now down nearly 20% from its highs at the end of January:

The price decline of global REITs this year has effectively tracked the downtrend in global stocks:

But despite this recent correlation, I think international REITs provide a much more compelling case for higher future returns than an index of international stocks.

Why Global REITs over Global Stocks?

International stocks and REITs have suffered similar declines this year, but I am much more excited about investing in REITs at today's levels. Why?

First, REITs have historically had returns that are higher than international stocks.

S&P Global ex-US Property Index (The index that VNQI tracks) has returned 7.27% annualized over the last decade, a full percentage point higher than the S&P Global ex-US Broad Stock Market Index ("BMI")

And I don't think it would be unexpected to see this trend continue. In the U.S., REITs have shown superior performance to just about every asset class over the last 45 years:

If the US is any guide, the out-performance of international REITs compared to international stocks could continue for much longer.

Next, global REITs have historically had a lower correlation to the US stock market as well, helping to provide valuable diversification.

Since VNQI was launched, it has had a correlation of 0.67 with the US Total Stock Market - As measured by Vanguard's Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), compared to 0.83 for Global ex-US stocks - As measured by Vanguard's FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU).

Lastly, because of their recent significant price decline combined with their normally high dividends, Global REITs have a much higher dividend yield than international stocks.

VNQI currently boasts a very respectable 5.5% dividend yield (based on trailing 12 month dividends), well ahead of an index of international stocks, again measured by Vanguard's FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU), which yield 3.2%.

We have seen VNQI's payouts so far this year increase from 2017 (despite the strengthening dollar) while the share price has been declining:

More Than Just a Contrarian Play

Just because an asset class has seen a significant price decline, or has a higher yield, doesn't mean higher returns will follow. Are there any fundamental reasons why global REITs should see higher returns over the next decade?

First of all, the fundamentals of the fund's holdings look very promising, much better for a long term investment than the U.S. REIT sector:

(VNQI) Vanguard Global ex-US Real Estate (VNQ) Vanguard US Real Estate Median Market Cap $6.5 billion $13.0 billion Price-to-Earnings Ratio 8.4x 35.4x Price-to-Book Ratio 1.0x 2.3x Return on Equity 10.8% 5.9% Earnings Growth Rate 13.5% 13.9%

It is hard to imagine an index of companies with double digit earnings growth and return on equity, a 5.5% dividend yield, along with single-digit P/E remaining beaten down for too much longer.

Second, the strength of the dollar, which has been a huge headwind for international REIT performance, is around a historically high level. The dollar is near the top of the 30 year channel it has been in:

Although this hardly means the dollar can not continue higher, if recent history is any guide, the headwinds to international REITs from a rising dollar should mostly be past us.

Next, US REITs could face headwinds with rising interest rates, likely causing further under-performance compared to international REITs. As interest rates rise, REITs should theoretically be less desirable as expected returns from safer assets such as bonds rise.

US Interest Rates are some of the only in the world that are rising:

But the headwinds of rising rates is, so far, isolated to American companies and not international ones. Here's a look at the interest rates, and their trends, from the countries that make up the largest percent of VNQI's holdings:

Japan (22% of VNQI's portfolio holdings)

Europe (16.2% of the fund's holdings)

China (9.4% of the fund's holdings)

Australia (8.5% of the fund's holdings)

United Kingdom (6.8% of fund's holdings)

The effect of rising interest rates can be seen by US REIT performance over the last 3 years. US REITs had been under-performing international REITs from the time between when the US Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in late 2015 through the beginning of 2018:

The United States is well ahead of other countries in their plan to raise rates, and is projecting to raise rates further in the near future.

Whereas, many international markets have a ways to go before they catch up to the United States. Japan's central bank has committed to low rates for "An extended period of time", Growth in China is slowing (hardly the environment for raising rates), Europe is maintaining low rates and the market is projecting just a 20 basis point rise in rates for all of 2019, and Australia is showing no hints of raising rates anytime soon.

Headwinds remain for US REITs, while for now it appears clear sailing for REITs in the rest of the world.

In Summary

It has been a tough few years for international REIT investors.

But after a decade of under-performance, I think the time is right to invest in a sector that is just beginning to mature in many countries around the globe.

Looking back over the last 45 years, the structure of REITs and the maturing industry in the US has led to significant out-performance compared to other asset classes.

That history, combined with international REITs' current superior fundamentals and favorable interest rate outlook, should lead to higher returns compared to not only US based REITs over the next decade, but also international stocks.

