Goldcorp: Q3 Report Was Just Bad

Back in September, I evaluated Goldcorp (GG) as a potential rebound play together with other gold miners and wrote that the company's story looked interesting but implied successful execution. At that time, the monthly chart of the company's shares looked ugly. Now, after the company's third-quarter report was published, it looks even worse:

When a company has disappointed investors a number of times and is (theoretically) on the verge of a positive breakthrough, it must deliver solid results quarter after quarter for the market to believe in the story and provide support for its shares. The opposite happened to Goldcorp.

The company reported net loss of $101 million or $0.12 per share and revenue of $621 million, missing rather modest earnings expectations. As per the company, the results were impacted by lower production at Penasquito mine due to lower throughput and planned lower grades. This was known before, but the exact impact was a surprise to both analysts and investors. Lower production of 503,000 ounces led to higher costs - Goldcorp's all-in sustaining costs (AISC) came at $999 per ounce.

Goldcorp expects that the situation will improve significantly in the fourth quarter and guides for production of 620,000 ounces and AISC of $750 per ounce. However, it is unlikely that the market will fully believe in these numbers until it sees them in an actual report - the story of continuous disappointment will put pressure on analysts' enthusiasm towards the company.

The third-quarter income statement just looks bad:

Source: Goldcorp Q3 report

When a company's loss originates from a loss from mine operations, before exploration, administration, interest and tax costs, it really looks ugly. Yes, depreciation is included in the calculation of mine operations' earnings, but, while being an accounting concept, it reflects an important thing - a miner should invest in mines and reserves or it will be out of business.

On the balance sheet side, Goldcorp finished the quarter with $166 million of cash and short-term investments, $400 million of short-term debt (one-year non-revolving term loan agreements) and $2.3 billion of long-term debt. In its report, Goldcorp stated that it intended to pay the term loans using cash flow from operations, draws on its credit facility and/or other short-term bank facilities in March 2019. The company currently has $2.65 billion available under the credit facility that matures in June 30, 2023, so there are no liquidity worries. However, it's obvious that the balance sheet is far from "rock solid".

Source: Yahoo Finance

Earnings estimates for Goldcorp have been in decline for many weeks now, and I'd bet that they will fall further. For the current earnings estimate of $0.19 per share to come true, the company must earn $0.38 per share in the fourth quarter since it already lost $0.19 per share in the first three quarters of this year. It does not look probable given the history of sub-par performance and sub-$1,300 gold. Also, I'd expect next year's earnings estimates to be cut as well as a discount for the current underperformance will be applied.

At current earnings estimate of $0.5 per share for 2019 and a stock price of $9, Goldcorp trades at 18 forward P/E - not a steal, but reasonable. However, if we keep in mind that the future earnings estimate may come further down, rebound prospects start to look weak.

Currently, it looks like Goldcorp investors will have to go through another round of pain. The company is not going bankrupt, the stock has already lost a lot of ground, and, at some point, it will stabilize. However, sustainable upside prospects are likely put away until the fourth quarter release as it looks unlikely that the company can build trust among market participants in the meantime. Also, one should keep in mind the prospects of year-end selling for the stock which is down almost 20% year-to-date.

All in all, it was a disappointing earnings report from Goldcorp which will continue to put pressure on the company's shares for some time. Absent a rapid rise in gold price, it's hard to come up with a near-term upside catalyst that could provide a good rebound possibility for the stock.

