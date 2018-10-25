Is The Worst Yet To Come For Selecta Biosciences?

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on oppressing the body’s immune response to make therapies more efficient. They are combining their tolerogenic Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) to multiple therapies for rare diseases. They currently have 5 products in their pipeline which range from SVP-enabled enzymes and oncology, to gene therapies.

The company has 5 different drug candidates in their pipeline currently in various early stages of development from mainly pre-clinical to Phase II. Recently bogged down with two different bouts of bad news in the past month, a patient death from their Phase I SEL-403 trial as well as a underwhelming data from their recent Phase II interim data for SEL-212.

Reporting the patient death from their Phase I trial on SEL-403, the paient passed due to pneumonitis. This Phase I trial is evaluating the combination of SEL-403 in patients with solid tumors. According to the National Cancer Institute, the patient death was likely linked to SVP-Rapamycin, one of the components of SEL-403 as well as SEL-212.

The Phase I trial reported that not only was there a patient death, but another patient reported a severe adverse event, pericardial effusion, which is believed to be related to the therapies due to immunotoxicity. Shockingly, there were only four patients dosed in this Phase I trial which lead to the patient death and extreme adverse event. Due to these results, the company pulled patients from the study and halted enrollment.

Selecta also just recently presented Phase II data from its SEL-212 trial for the treatment of chronic severe gout. The company says 66% (n=21/32) of treated patients maintained serum uric acid below the target level of 6 mg/dL for months four and five. However, adjusted for the number of participants in the combo dose group is 46, implying a response rate of 46% (n=21/46) similar to the 47% rate for Horizon Pharma's (HZPN) krystexxa.

While the data does match up to Horizon Pharma's product, it does show a lower response rate by just a tad and in a market where a competitive product is already established, lower response rates present poor opportunity. There is also the consideration of SVP-Rapamycin being a component of SEL-212. There have currently been no reports of pneumonitis among the 150 participants dosed to date, but the potential of occurrence while still in early stage development can lead investors to be weary and patients to be skeptical.

Their second quarter financial results produced no revenues, down from Q2 2017 due to the company’s grants and collaborations. Expenses increased by 30% YOY when comparing Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, a value of -$18.8 million for the quarter which resulted in a net loss of -$0.84 per share and missing expectations by $0.16.

As it stands, the company has $66.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and believes that this will be sufficient to fund operations through to Q3 2019. The current operating plan accounts for funding in preparation for the planned Phase III clinical trial for SEL-212 and initial patient enrollment into a couple of Phase III clinical trial sites, but the company will require an additional equity offering or other external sources of capital to expand enrollment in the Phase III trial and to conduct the planned head-to-head trial against Krystexxa. However, with the underwhelming data, it might be time to reevaluate the stance on the drug.

Adding to all of this, in June of this year the company's Chief Medical Officer, Early Sands, announced he will be retiring from the company effective January 1, 2019. While not necessarily indicating bad signs for the company, the CMO leaving in the middle of several early stage drug development trials which are seemingly not up to par, is not a good look for investors.

Review:

Selecta Biosciences does have a pipeline that shows excellent promise. Execution behind their platform has not represented this however. With the company presenting data that was not aligned with the hopes of investors for their Phase II trial of SEL-212, a patient death and another severe adverse event in half of patients dosed in SEL-403 which lead to the halt of the Phase I trial, leave of the chief medical officer in the middle of poor data, and upcoming need for financing due to low cash on hand, the company outlook is not great.

The stock is reaching into oversold territory, down over 50% in the past week, but I would not risk a buy just yet. I can easily see sub $5 in coming months as Selecta has no positive news or data lined up for release and the potential of dilution in the near future leaves me weary of entering. The stock does not react to poor news, or even okay news, well, and I feel a dilution soon can continue the massive downtrend. I would avoid this stock for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.