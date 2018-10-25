More Revenue Declines For Gilead?

Gilead (GILD) reports Q3 earnings after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $5.38 billion and EPS of $1.63. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

It's All About The HIV Franchise...

Gilead's HCV regimen has been transformational and has saved lives. HCV sales began to crack in 2015 and GILD has struggled amid free falling revenue and operating income margins. HCV revenue declines have been amplified this year by the onslaught of AbbVie's (ABBV) Mavyret; much of HCV's demise has likely been priced into the shares. Q2 2018 HCV revenue fell 4% sequentially. In my opinion, GILD bulls will have to look to the HIV franchise for future growth. Q2 HIV sales were solid. Truvada and Genvoya were up 17% and 7%, respectively. Truvada for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) helps reduce the risk of HIV through sex. The treatment has become a hit and has jump-started Truvada sales.

Genvoya grew in the high-single digits; at $1.2 billion in revenue, it is Gilead's best-selling drug. That could change as Biktarvy ($185 million in revenue) is gaining traction. The once-daily single-tablet regimen is cannibalizing sales of Genvoya and taking share away from GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Tivicay. GSK is developing a long-acting injection given once a month that has proven it can control the AIDS virus as effectively as standard daily pills. The drug is in late-stage clinical trials and if approved, could potentially pose a threat to Gilead's HCV franchise. That potential FDA approval could be a few quarters away.

And Gilead's $32 Billion Cash Hoard

Yescarta is developing nicely. Its $68 million in Q2 revenue puts it at an annual run-rate from $250-$300 million. It is evidence of Gilead's M&A muscle and Yescarta's success this quarter will likely generate more headlines. Yescarta is less than 2% of quarterly revenue and will likely not have a major impact on sales growth until next year. However, Gilead's $32 billion cash hoard and nearly $2 billion in quarterly cash flow are material.

Gilead's liquidity and cash flow gives it the flexibility to repurchase shares or make acquisitions. This hard currency could become a competitive advantage if financial markets falter. The S&P 500 (SPY) is up 5% Y/Y, but volatility is beginning to set in. Financial markets could fall hard amid rising interest rates and a lack of additional government stimulus. GILD's stock would also likely fall under that scenario, but it could also (1) create cheaper acquisition targets and (2) make target companies more willing to sell in order to get their share prices up.

Making strategic, financially rewarding M&A deals is part of Gilead's DNA. If financial markets move to the downside - a likely scenario by the first half of 2019 - GILD could become one of the more attractive names in biotech.

Conclusion

GILD is down 10% Y/Y and it is unclear how bulls will react to another sequential revenue decline. I recommend avoiding the stock until M&A opportunities in the biotech space become more attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.