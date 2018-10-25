Tesla: A Profit Against All Odds (And Naysayers)

I'm extremely surprised by the profit given reported problems in this quarter.

Tesla (TSLA) surprised with great sales numbers and a beat on earnings. It tends to surprise positively on revenue but profits tend to disappoint. Not this time. Numbers are so good I've been taken off guard given the many problems that have been reported.

The cold hard statement of operations

Let’s look at the unaudited statement of operations (I’ve highlighted some key numbers in color):

image: company filings edited by author in color

The most important line items to look at are the changes in automotive sales and net income per share of common stock. Both improved in a really big way.

Another positive is the SG&A line which went down. This must have been extremely difficult to achieve but I’m reading it with my own eyes.

Restructuring charges also positively surprised, given layoffs and executive turnover and regular changes made to the business.

Numbers that didn’t impress include the automotive leasing, energy generation and storage and services.

Automotive leasing is actually falling. If you take energy generation revenue and subtract its cost of revenue there’s $60 million left and that’s before overhead expenses.

Tesla is losing $120 million on service a quarter. On the bright side automotive revenue is increasing at a much higher rate compared to service losses. But this is an area to keep an eye on.

Why the numbers baffle me

In my experience as an investor I've lost a lot of money by investing in a company that needed to ramp up a factory on time and under pressure. Horsehead Holding filed in 2016 and is no longer publicly traded today.

Part of the reason I’ve been short Tesla is because its CEO Elon Musk stated they were going from production hell to delivery hell. Reports about production numbers, production in tents, Musk’s presence at the factory, customer complaints about deliveries, multiple fires at the factory, and Tesla building its own trailers underscored these problems were real.

Never in my writing for Seeking Alpha have I experienced a company beating Wall Street numbers on earnings and revenue against such odds.

Usually, the smallest incident turns into an excuse for executives to explain a “temporary” dip in revenue or earnings. Tesla doesn’t even touch on exchange rates on its earnings call.

The last day before quarter end Musk supposedly said they were on the verge of making a profit but they needed to execute really well to get there.

What I expected going into this quarterly report was significantly higher revenue of course but bottom line losses. I expected lots of items that could be “adjusted” by bullish analysts to arrive at some form of normalized earnings. Bears would continue to argue these temporary expenses would never go away.

The balance sheet

Some bears argue Tesla hides problems on the balance sheet but I either 1) lack the finesse to detect this 2) there are no problems. It's possible both are true as well.

I did notice property, plant and equipment increased in value only slightly. Because Tesla is ramping up production into existing infrastructure that isn’t all that surprising.

The property plant and equipment should show up through the depreciation, amortization and impairments line in the cash flow statement but that’s only $500 million which seems a tad on the low end given we are operating at the pinnacle of manufacturing here. This means I think you have to be very careful about extrapolating profitability from a 25% gross profit margin.

Image: Company filings edited by author in color

Accounts payable rocketed up. I’ve marked it yellow. It’s not necessarily a good thing but it should rocket up given the ramp-up in sales. Therefore it's not a concern to me.

Deferred revenue went down most likely because Tesla fulfilled a lot of deliveries and scrapped its reservation system. This should then also explain the extremely modest growth in customer deposits. Because under the “new reservation” system customers can make a larger deposit.

Finally, the current portion of debt and the total long-term debt position continues to be a source of concern. Tesla is making money. Yes. But it's still not making a lot of money put into context of its debt and liabilities like warranties.

Conclusion

There's no question this quarter’s results surprised me. I’m now genuinely curious if Tesla is able to keep this momentum in the coming quarters. Every day it can sustain this sort of pace the case for a liquidity crisis weakens. What would remain are potentially legitimate concerns about competition and valuation of the stock. In any case this round is squarely for the bulls.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings, M&A events, etc. But we also have a keen interest in the commodity space. Especially in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I reserve the right to close out my short position whenever I want