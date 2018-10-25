American Railcar's Sale Says Something Important About Trinity Industries

This is great news for rivals, particularly for a company like Trinity Industries that is about to spin off some assets.

This has been a great week for shareholders of American Railcar Industries (ARII). After news broke that the company would be merged with (essentially purchased by) ITE Rail Fund LP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITE Management LP in a $1.75 billion transaction, shares of the business soared 51.2% to $70. Since then, units have fluctuated a bit, but have been within a narrow range as should be expected. This surge of American, which indicates some idea as to what private industry might value the company at, should serve as a lesson to investors in some of its competitors, primarily rival Trinity Industries (TRN).

A look at the transaction

The transaction by which ITE will be absorbing American is as simple as these types of maneuvers gets. According to management, ITE’s subsidiary will be purchasing all of the outstanding shares in American in exchange for $70 per share, 51.2% higher than where they had been trading at prior to the deal’s announcement. This is one of the highest premiums I have ever seen, especially for a company whose ultimate value was $1 billion or more.

In all, given American’s share count, this transaction values the business’s equity at $1.336 billion. However, as part of the move, the business is also taking on American’s debt. Net of cash, that comes out to $412.59 million, giving the entire EV (enterprise value) of the firm a reading of $1.748 billion. Not only will this move give ITE a functioning enterprise that produces and repairs railcars, it will also provide them with American’s lease fleet of around 14 thousand railcars.

In terms of railcar manufacturing, there isn’t much that American has to demonstrate value-wise. Total backlog right now stands at about 3,387 units, which have a collective value of $335.8 million. This does represent a significant improvement over the end of 2017, when management reported backlog of 1,940 units worth $172.6 million. No, the real value American is most interested in relates to the firm’s leasing operations.

Over the past five years, leasing revenue generated by American has grown every year, soaring from just $31.87 million back in 2013 to $135.13 million in 2017. This has proven to be a lucrative spot in the industry. Due to tax purposes, as well as due to cash allocation and budget purposes, companies often prefer to lease railcars as opposed to buying them. As a builder in the space, firms like American get a better deal on construction than is possible elsewhere, so not only do they get their units on the cheap, they can then lease them out at market rates to companies not wanting to buy their own.

The margins associated with railcar leasing are undeniably attractive. Operating profit associated with American’s leasing revenue of $68.925 million in the first two quarters this year (compared to $67.552 million the same six months last year) was $42.545 million. That translates to a segment profit margin of 61.7%.

This is great news for Trinity Industries

Trinity, once a holding of mine, is a major player in the railcar manufacturing, servicing, and leasing space. Last year, the company shipped 18,395 units between its customers and its leasing operations. Its leasing fleet significantly dwarfs American’s, with 88,590 units that it owns and operates. However, it also has another 25,460 units under management for third parties.

Like American, Trinity has done well to grow its leasing exposure in recent years, but unlike American, its revenue from the space has fallen for the past couple of years, dropping from $1.105 billion in 2015 to $843.2 million last year. That said, it’s worth mentioning that most of the railcar industry has been suffering in recent years. Revenue for Trinity, for instance, declined from $6.39 billion in 2015 to $3.66 billion last year. Over the same time frame, American’s total revenue plummeted as well, falling from $889.34 million to $476.84 million.

To figure out what the purchase of American might mean for other players like Trinity, I decided to run a basic calculation. As you can see in the table below, I computed, using the equity value being paid for the company, the price today of the business relative to the operating income generated for it for each of the past three years. The price, for instance, is the equivalent of 16.55 times 2017’s operating income, but is only 5.89 times 2015’s operating income since in that year profits were higher.

*Created by Author

Shown in that table is the adjusted operating income for all of the railcar-related operations of Trinity. To calculate this, I took the reported segment operating profits, stripped out eliminations associated with its lease subsidiary, and stripped out a pro rata portion of other corporate and other expenses that help get us to total consolidated operating income. This should make the company’s segment profits comparable with American’s consolidated operating profits.

Next, I applied the same kind of buyout multiple to those operations as is implied for the purchase of American. What this gives us is a rather large range, suggesting a value for Trinity’s rail operations of between $5.598 billion and $7.147 billion. To put this in perspective, the current market capitalization of Trinity today is just $4.954 billion. However, that’s not all in looking at the company’s value.

Even if we assume the low end of this value range for Trinity, that implies upside to shareholders of 13% (the high end implies upside of 44.3%), but all of that ignores the firm’s other operations. You see, on November 1st of this year, Trinity will begin trading as two separate firms, one for its core railcar-related operations, and the remainder for its other lines of business. Last year, operating income associated with those other operations came out to $117.26 million net of all eliminations. This represents a decline from $197.12 million in 2016 and from $283.91 million a year earlier.

It’s difficult to say what the picture for the firm will look like in the future, but industries go through cycles and the next upswing will eventually take those profits higher again. That said, even if we were to assume a 10x multiple on these non-core operations, that would add another $1.173 billion in value to the company as a whole. That would take our range of upside on the business as a whole to between 36.7% and 67.9%.

Takeaway

Knowing Trinity and its potential, I believe that the purchase of American illustrates what kind of upside its larger peer possesses. Admittedly, the consistent growth and associated margins related to American’s leasing business probably do justify a higher premium than the bumpier ride exhibited by Trinity, but even at the low end, we are looking at a great deal of upside potential. If, on the other hand, we see a return to what would constitute boom times again for Trinity, seeing shares eventually double from here wouldn’t be unrealistic.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space:



Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.