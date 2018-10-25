Visa's Growth Engine Remains Strong, And So Does Its Dividend Growth

Visa (V) finished strong in fiscal 2018, and reported double-digit growth in overall operating revenues of 12% during Q4. This included double-digit growth in Service (12%), Data Processing (16%), and International Transaction revenues (14%). Fourth quarter payments volume grew 11% on a constant currency basis, while cross-border volume was up 10% year-over-year. Not only is Visa's growth engine clearly intact, but it's also a very profitable growth engine.

Return on invested capital analysis

Not all growth is the same, and I think a good gauge for determining whether growth is actually creating value (or not) is the spread between a company's return on invested capital, or ROIC, and its weighted-average cost of capital, or WACC. Firms that earn ROIC well above their WACC are earning excess returns, aka economic profits - where they are able to "out-earn" their cost of capital.

Competition should theoretically eat away any excess returns so that companies can only earn their cost of capital in the long run, but some superior companies are able to build a moat around their economic castle that allows them to earn excess returns for a very long time. Visa is one of these above-average operations, in my opinion.

Note: I am using management's adjusted, non-GAAP number for EBIT and the effective tax rate below (and in all other models in the rest of the article), which can be found in its Q4 press release, as well as a reconciliation to GAAP.

The company earns very high ROIC, which also is likely well in excess of its cost of capital. This means that not only is Visa growing quickly (especially for a firm of its size), but it's also generating lots of value along the way (as opposed to companies that can't earn their cost of capital, and hence destroy value as they grow).

Visa's dominant market share, extensive payments network, and overall size-and-scale - blended with its expertise and familiar trust that it holds with its customers - all contribute to its ability to earn excess returns.

Return on equity analysis

Next I will break down Visa's ROE to gain some more insights into what's been driving it higher. Once again, I'm using the adjusted numbers for all earnings numbers (net income, EBT and EBIT).

Operating margins slipped a little in fiscal 2018, but a much lighter tax burden and better efficiency (as revenues grew faster than the company's assets) more than offset this. The result was higher ROE year-over-year, despite hardly any increase in leverage to help magnify it along the way.

Visa's high operating margins are another product of its size and scale, which easily surpass the margins of its closest competitor MasterCard (MA), a company that usually owns operating margins closer to 54%. Both firms dominate what is basically a 'digital duopoly," and their existing networks should continue to capitalize on the growing trend of a "cashless" society, ironically leading to lots of cash flow for both firms.

Valuations

Visa shares have tended to trade at about 32.25 times earnings on average over the last five years, while the 13-year median multiple is around 30 times earnings. We can quickly conclude that V shares have carried a premium multiple historically, so the currently high P/E might not look so high when taken into context with history:

The company also is expected to earn about $5.32 in earnings per share for fiscal 2019, putting a price tag of around 25.51 times forward earnings on shares (based on the current share price). So while valuations appear steep at first glance, I'd say they could be close to fair value based on fiscal 2018's adjusted EPS.

If you're still not sold, I have another example. I wrote an article on Visa back on November 20th of last year (which is now behind the paywall) entitled Visa Could Be Perpetually Overvalued For A Reason. At the time, shares were trading at around 31.5 times earnings (higher than today's multiple), but at a share price of only $109.82. Here's how Visa's performance has stacked up against the overall market since, despite Visa's extremely pricey starting P/E ratio:

So despite a high starting multiple, shares returned a very attractive amount of alpha, and I still think that Visa's price-tag is likely justified here - especially if it continues to grow by double digits and earn returns on its capital that are far higher than the cost of that capital.

Conclusion

Visa is more than a growth machine, it's a dividend growth machine, too. The company gushes cash, and shares a good amount of it with shareholders. Some might be turned off by the low starting yield (just like many might be turned off by the high starting price-tag), but I think we need to take growth into account here before jumping to any conclusions.

For instance, the company just announced a dividend increase of 19% on the 17th of this month. I think this is one of those rare companies where it's able to grow at a good pace, but also grow its dividend at a rapid pace as well - due to its dominant share of its market and its impressive ability to generate large cash flows.

So basically, I think that Visa is not only a good growth stock, but also a good dividend-growth stock. I also think it's hard to find many companies that have such a good "two-prong approach" to growth, as well as such a wide moat. Perhaps disruption one day will dethrone Visa, or another firm will invent a better mousetrap, but until then, Visa is the king of payments. I also think it's a perfect fit for dividend investors looking for a "growthier" option that doesn't skimp on growing the dividend.

