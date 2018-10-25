Bassoe Offshore: Too Soon, Too Optimistic?

The lack of contracts in the ultra-deepwater segment could be viewed now as endemic.

Consolidation in the offshore drilling sector is seen as a sophisticated solution to the rig oversupply and, consequently, low daily rates. But is it enough?

According to Bassoe Offshore, drillship values are moving higher. Bassoe values the newest and highest-spec 7th generation drillships in the fleet at $329-364 million.

Industry Thesis

The offshore drilling Industry and more specifically the ultra-deepwater portion, represented by the drillships' section (mid-water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater), has been struggling for many years from an endemic self-inflicted oversupply. This condition was aggravated by the oil price crash which began in mid-2014 (see chart below) and lasted well over two years with catastrophic financial consequences endured by most of the players in this industry. The total drillship fleet per InfieldRigs is 129 drillship rigs (see chart below).

The oil crash is now a forgotten nightmare, and since mid-2017, oil prices have recovered to a more comfortable level. From $50 per barrel - considered as a breakeven value - to over $80 per barrel, which seems a little too high now. According to Bob Dudley, chief executive officer of the oil super-major BP (BP), current oil prices are too high and unhealthy and, consequently, are causing demand destruction in many emerging economies.

"In my mind, it's somewhere between $50 and $65 a barrel. The world can live with this," Dudley noted.

The recent oil boom, which has propelled oil prices to over 40% in a year, had a material effect on the US shale oil and gas production. Lured by higher oil prices, most of the US shale oil producers started to increase capital expenditures significantly, despite spending the last year promising their shareholders that they will monitor capital spending and adhere to strict financial controls.

We have witnessed the same trend in the shallow water and the jack-up segment. Oil operators have increased spending in this sector, and we can say that the sector has definitely recovered and is on its way to a healthy pace again with demand growing significantly.

However, despite this favorable and ongoing trend, the daily rates are still very challenging even though "marketed utilization for the global jack-up fleet has gradually increased since the beginning of 2017." In August 2018, Bassoe Offshore noted:

Bassoe Analytics tool shows that current worldwide jack-up utilization is at 68%, with 291 rigs drilling and 134 waiting for work, with dayrates falling between $48k/d for a vintage jack-up, and $88k/d for a premium high-end jack-up.

Unfortunately, this trend has not spread to the floaters' segment yet. Perhaps, we should exclude the North Sea segment where the harsh environment semi-submersibles are doing very well and daily rates are notably higher.

In spite of the market calling for a "soon-to-be-recovery," we are not experiencing anything close, and contracting is desperately anemic. Transocean Ltd.'s (RIG) management said while announcing a $2.7 billion deal to acquire Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) that the floater industry is on the "cusp of recovery."

"[T]he global ultra-deepwater market appears to be on the verge of a...recovery," said Thigpen. "While the precise timing and trajectory of that recovery is still materializing, all of the data points clearly suggest that we are poised to experience an increase in demand in the ultra-deepwater market." - Source

A quick look at the recent Transocean October fleet status is a good reminder of how much progress the sector has to accomplish before we can call it seriously a "recovery." Especially, after viewing the daily rates which suffered a severe punishment in the last few years, nosediving to as low as $140k/d from peaks near $800k/d, with sharply reduced contract duration.

Bassoe Offshore: Drillship values are moving higher

According to David Carter Shinn from Bassoe Offshore who wrote many excellent articles on the offshore drilling Industry:

There really isn't much to say about the drillship market right now. It's sort of better than it was a year or two ago, but utilization (slightly above 50%) and new fixture dayrates remain gridlocked. Most new contract fixtures are in the $140,000-200,000 range depending on the region and asset. But there's a growing number of rig owners and investors who agree with us that the market will experience significantly higher utilization which could cause dayrates to double. The problem is that nobody's been right yet on when that's going to happen.

Note: Bassoe values the newest and highest-spec 7th generation drillships in the fleet at $329-364 million. At the other end of the segment, the oldest 6th generation drillships have moved up to around $215-238 million. As an example, according to Bassoe/OffshoreEnergyToday, the drillship Deepsea Metro I was sold this week for $262.5 million.

Already in April 2018, the same author wrote that low drillship values will spur rig acquisitions and, in fact, he was quite right. What happened is that with low drillship values, the industry entered a period of consolidation which is still in progress, materialized recently by the merger of Ocean Rig UDW and Transocean. I agree with the author when he concluded:

Although we haven't seen any transaction activity on the drillship side yet (apart from Ensco (ESV) acquisition of Atwood in 2017), we think it's coming - especially for the distressed newbuilds. Nobody knows where we'll end up on price yet, but we're starting to feel a pulse in deepwater which we haven't felt in a while. And it's at these times when the interesting stuff starts to happen.

Conclusion

As I said in my article about Diamond Offshore (DO), consolidation in the offshore drilling sector is seen as a sophisticated solution to the rig oversupply and consequently low daily rates that the industry is experiencing since 2015. It is especially true for the ultra-deepwater segment which seems suffering more from a lack of adequate exploration CapEx.

By creating fewer strong players, the rig oversupply will be easier to manage, and we will see an acceleration of the rig attrition that has slowed down lately. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "players" in the field, reducing the competition significantly.

However, I believe Bassoe Offshore is too optimistic when it predicts higher utilization - which is slightly over 50% now - and a quick doubling of the daily rates, even if it doesn't indicate a specific timeframe.

The crucial question is to know why oil operators are not investing sufficiently in the ultra-deepwater as they used to?

Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) said that offshore drilling is now more competitive than onshore shale drilling. Then, why are oil operators are not fully exploiting this situation and increasing offshore production by investing actively in ultra-deepwater exploration?

Andy Brown, Shell's head of Exploration and Production noted:

"Break-even prices in deepwater - we are now talking $30 per barrel."

One important reason is that shale is considered as a "premium" or "short-cycle drilling":

[D]ramatically reducing the risk companies face by allowing them to quickly earn their money back in a matter of months or even weeks on individual shale wells. In sharp contrast, deepwater drilling requires huge upfront outlays, and promises returns that extend over years or even decades, not a particularly desirable place to be in the "lower for longer" environment or in a world in which peak oil demand looms.

Therefore, the lack of contracts in the ultra-deepwater segment could be viewed now as endemic, and even if the offshore drillers are taking essential steps to reduce competition (consolidation), it will take a longer time to get back to a sufficient daily rate which will lift the industry from its present basement. Unless, of course, oil prices continue to trend up, reach $100 per barrel, and stay there.

It is an important nuance that should be used by investors to adopt a trading/investing strategy that can cope with the volatility attached to this specific condition.

