Homebuilders: Give Us A Rest Will You?

And wait until you see the real nail in the coffin.

Homebuilders and constructors keep pushing to the wrong side.

Here We Go Again

We already wrote about homebuilders and constructors (PKB, XHB, ITB, AIRR) twice this month:

Nonetheless, they don't give investors (consequently, us) a rest, so here we go again...

You never know what you want

And you never say what you mean

But I start to go insane

Every time that you look at me You only hear half of what I say

Note: i) The first four lines are not words written by critical readers, ii) the last line isn't me complaining about you, iii) this is part of the song lyrics that is quite relevant for the current market turmoil...

From Euphoria...

Following the election in 2016, building and construction stocks surged higher on the belief that an infrastructure boom would take hold.

PKB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Total returns between 11/4/2016 to 1/22/2018:

iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) +84%

SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) +53%

Invesco Dynamic Building & Const ETF (PKB) +51%

SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) +50%

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) +49%

First Trust RBA Amer Indl RenaisTM ETF (AIRR) +48%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) +41%

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY) +39%

... To Depression

Fast forward to today and these stocks have given back nearly all of their gains, massively underperforming the broad market.

Individual Stocks

Here are the 2018 total returns of individual stocks belonging to the sector:

D.R. Horton (DHI): -33%

PulteGroup (PHM): -33%

Century Communities (CCS): -34%

Lennar (LEN): -38%

TRI Pointe Group (TPH): -38%

Toll Brothers (TOL): -39%

Taylor Morrison Homes (TMHC): -39%

NVR (NVR): -40%

LGI Homes (LGIH): -47%

William Lyon Homes (WLH): -55%

The Tale About The NAIL Irony

And yes, of course! As is the case, nowadays, with basically any sector, why wouldn't there be an ultra-leveraged ETF for homebuilders?

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X ETF (NAIL)

The 3x-leveraged homebuilders ETF name is NAIL. Getting the irony here?

Taking into consideration that it's down 73% YTD, there's no better symbol than that: A nail in the... (to be completed individually) indeed!

What else can I say to/about homebuilders aside of begging: Give us a rest will you?

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.