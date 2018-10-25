Can this potentially be a bullish sign that this correction is overdone?

The Most Bullish Sign In An Otherwise Bearish Market

There has been a minimal amount of good news in the equity market over the past few weeks. The S&P 500 is down over 8% this month alone with other sectors such as Regional Banks (KRE) and Housing (ITB) falling 10.3% and 7.4% in the past one week, respectively.

Equity Sector Returns As Of October 24, 2018:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

This stock market sell-off is due to a cyclical slowdown in growth and inflation that will likely accelerate through Q4 and Q1 of 2019. I do not want to spend too much time on this as I have covered the slowdown in detail in past articles which you can find by clicking here.

When market sentiment gets wildly bullish, I tend to look for the bearish data, and when the future looks bleak, I try and find the bullish data point that may prove this sell-off to be nothing more than a correction.

One data point stands out as a bullish sign in the midst of some bearish economic data such as housing starts and new home sales.

Corporate bond spreads, or the difference between the yield on a corporate bond and an equal maturity Treasury bond, typically widen as the market goes down and tighten when risk appears low.

Despite such an aggressive sell-off in the stock market, corporate bond spreads have not widened significantly, especially high yield bonds which typically have more significant moves than investment grade corporate bonds.

Before looking at the spreads themselves, we can look at popular high yield bond ETFs compared to the S&P 500. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) is the most popular high yield bond ETF. Starting from September 20th, roughly the market peak, the S&P 500 has fallen 8.71% in total return terms. HYG has widely outperformed, only declining 1.44% over the same period.

High Yield Bonds Outperforming Major Stock Indices:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

HYG and bond ETFs, in general, have significantly less volatility than stock ETFs, but even if you adjust the return of HYG to standardize the volatility across asset classes, HYG is still performing far better than the stock market.

In the 2015-2016 market sell-off, this was not the case as high yield bonds lead to the downside. The lack of fear in the corporate bond market may be telling or perhaps spreads merely have to catch up to the equity market.

High Yield Bonds Vs. S&P 500 (Volatility Adjusted):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Moving away from ETFs and looking at an index of corporate bond spreads shows a similar story. The option-adjusted spread indices track the average spread of a given credit rating above the yield on equal maturity Treasury bonds. For example, a 5% yielding BBB corporate bond would have a 2% spread over a 3% yielding Treasury bond, assuming each has a maturity of 10-years. The OAS spread also takes into account embedded options.

BBB corporate bond spreads are lower since 2016 but notably wider since January 2018 when the global economy peaked. BBB rated bonds are investment grade quality.

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Interestingly, investment grade bond spreads have widened since January 2018 but riskier, high yield, or CCC grade bond spreads, are significantly tighter.

Why would investment grade spreads be wider but high yield spreads continue to compress? Is this bullish?

US Corporate CCC Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The performance of HYG and other high yield bond ETFs have been strong and corroborates the tightening of the corporate option-adjusted spreads.

The "Quality Spread" or the measure of CCC-OAS spreads minus BBB OAS spreads also continues to compress and is notably tighter since January 2018.

The quality spread seeks to remove Treasury bonds from the equation and measure investment grade bonds relative to high yield bonds. As this spread moves lower, high yield bonds are outperforming investment grade bonds.

"Quality Spread" (CCC OAS - BBB OAS):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

I think it is essential to continue monitoring corporate bond spreads. If the economic downturn is serious, high yield bond spreads must widen. Very rarely has there been a meaningful economic slowdown without a corresponding rise in investment and high yield bond spreads.

The majority of economic data, including a host of leading indicators that we track at EPB Macro Research, continue to suggest that economic growth is slowing and there are substantial cyclical risks, but this is the most bullish data point in the midst of a bearish couple of weeks.

